Live now! – IBJJF No Gi World Championship 2023 – Live stream, full BJJ results, highlights, how to watch

BJJ poster for the IBJJF World no gi championships 2023.

The 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championship happens Thursday to Saturday, December 7-9, 2023, and it is set to feature several jiujitsu champs and stars.

Even if we don’t count the bigger number of grapplers joining all of the masters divisions, this event will feature about 240 adult black belts. Some of the notable names include recent ADCC trials winners Elijah Dorsey and Jacob Couch, along with top pros and champions like Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Gianni Grippo, Jansen Gomes, Oliver Taza, Tommy Langaker and others.

On the women’s side of things, it will feature world champs such as Ffion Davies, Mayssa Bastos, Tammi Musumeci, Jessa Khan and Kendall Reusing.

It’s also worth noting that last year’s iteration of this event had a drug testing fiasco where five BJJ athletes were suspended for failing or refusing to take a drug test at the 2022 No Gi World Championships. With grappling’s lax rules on PEDs, and IBJJF now being known as one of the rare grappling orgs that (barely) test, athletes this time around should conceivably be more ready for it.

Either way, there should be a lot of high level grappling starting Thursday. So join us for three days of top level BJJ, starting from December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the event concluding on Saturday.

How many new no gi world champions will be crowned this weekend?

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live results, video highlights

With the volume of results from this IBJJF event, please use the navigation tools above. You can keep returning to this post this weekend as we update it with results and highlights from the event.

Men’s Brown Belt results and recap

Making the biggest impact at brown belt was clearly Luke Griffith of New Wave, who won both the ultra heavyweight and absolute divisions, finishing every opponent en-route to double gold. In the women’s side of things at brown belt, Australian BJJ standout Nadia Frankland also won double gold.

BROWN / ROOSTER (122.60LB)

Gold: Kaimoni Richhavath Operana

Silver: Richard Wetherell

Bronze: Robiel Zerazion Tesfaldet, Santiago Guerra

BROWN / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)

Gold: Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes

Silver: Cameron Jacob Mellott

Bronze: Mourece Noah Ramirez, Mustafa Sadiq

BROWN / FEATHER (149.00LB)

Gold: Yigit Hanay

Silver: Kauan Prado Batista

Bronze: Jeffrey Michael Campbell, Cameron Graeme Donnelly

BROWN / LIGHT (162.60LB)

Gold: Austin Bashi

Silver: Henrique Camargo Barreto

Bronze: Ryan James Mangan, Shanty Cerdas Barahona

BROWN / MIDDLE (175.60LB)

Gold: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas

Silver: Dominic Edward Ramos

Bronze: Devon Chad Coetzee, Matheus Aguiar Chedid

BROWN / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)

Gold: Dory Raymond Aoun

Silver: Mateusz Piotr Mazur

Bronze: Joab de Oliveira Camara, Maxim Cote

BROWN / HEAVY (202.00LB)

Gold: Takeshiro Tanino Kauan Yuuki

Silver: André Fernando Vieira Soares

Bronze: Gabriel Aguiar Costa, Sebastian Bishoy Morcos Attard

BROWN / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)

Gold: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz

Silver: Philippe Lucas Geyer

Bronze: Borys Borysenko, Vincent P Corrado

BROWN / ULTRA-HEAVY

Gold: Luke Michael Griffith

Silver: Damon Derek Ramos

Bronze: Matt Lim, Wyatt Beau Doblado

BROWN / OPEN CLASS

Gold: Luke Michael Griffith

Silver: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz

Bronze: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas, Philippe Lucas Geyer

Men’s Black Belt results and recap

Day 1 of men’s black belt saw Roberto Jimenez stand out as a potential two-division winner after he dominated the field of competitors to reach the Day 2 semifinal rounds at heavyweight, and finals at absolute. He faces Elder Cruz in his division, and Roosevelt Sousa at open weight.

Semifinal rest of the match ups are also set and the full match ups are below, with featherweight looking interesting with Diego Pato and Gianni Grippo on other sides of the bracket.

Roosterweight

Chris Tran vs Everton Teixeira

Riki Yoshinaga vs Lucas de Souza Castro

Light Featherweight

Junny Ocasio vs Shoya Ishiguro

Zach Kaina vs Rodnei Barbosa

Featherweight

Diego Oliveira vs Julian Espinosa

Marco Mendes vs Gianni Grippo

Lightweight

Daniel Sathler vs Lucas Valente

Deandre Corbe vs Danilo Soares

Middleweight

Michael Perez vs Luiz Paolo

Fabio Caloi vs Tommy Langaker

Medium Heavyweight

Sebastian Rodriguez vs Ronaldo Junior

Rafael Paganini vs David Garmo

Heavyweight

Elder Cruz vs Roberto Jimenez

Vegard Randeberg vs Adam Wardzinski

Super Heavyweight

Javier Saul vs Vinicius Lessa

Vinicius Gazola vs Helton Jose

Ultra Heavyweight

Heikki Jussila vs Gabriel de Oliveira

Roosevelt Souza vs Jose Inacio

Absolute

Roosevelt Souza vs Roberto Jimenez

Women’s Black Belt results and recap

After the first day, most of the female favorites advanced to the finals such as Mayssa Bastos, Rafaela Guedes, and Alex Enriquez. Ffion Davies is also gunning for double gold in Day 2, as she advanced both in the lightweight and open weight finals. Light featherweight finals look particularly interesting as well, with Tammi Musumeci set to face Jessa Khan on Day 2. The rest of the finals matches are below.

Roosterweight

Mayssa Bastos vs Mariana Rolszt

Light Featherweight

Tammi Musumeci vs Jessa Khan

Featherweight

Alex Enriquez vs Adele Fornarino

Lightweight

Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse

Middleweight

Gabi McComb vs Thamara Ferreira

Medium Heavyweight

Salla Simola vs Elizabeth Mitrovic

Heavyweight

Rafaela Guedes vs Andressa Cintra

Super Heavyweight

Kendall Reusing vs Mikaela de Lima

Absolute

Ffion Davies vs Gabi McComb

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live stream, how to watch, start time

The 2023 No Gi Worlds will happen starting from December 7, until Saturday, December 9.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 12:30 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.

