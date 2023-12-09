Live now! – IBJJF No Gi World Championship 2023 – Live stream, full BJJ results, highlights, how to watch

Jump to
The 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championship happens Thursday to Saturday, December 7-9, 2023, and it is set to feature several jiujitsu champs and stars.
Even if we don’t count the bigger number of grapplers joining all of the masters divisions, this event will feature about 240 adult black belts. Some of the notable names include recent ADCC trials winners Elijah Dorsey and Jacob Couch, along with top pros and champions like Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Gianni Grippo, Jansen Gomes, Oliver Taza, Tommy Langaker and others.
On the women’s side of things, it will feature world champs such as Ffion Davies, Mayssa Bastos, Tammi Musumeci, Jessa Khan and Kendall Reusing.
It’s also worth noting that last year’s iteration of this event had a drug testing fiasco where five BJJ athletes were suspended for failing or refusing to take a drug test at the 2022 No Gi World Championships. With grappling’s lax rules on PEDs, and IBJJF now being known as one of the rare grappling orgs that (barely) test, athletes this time around should conceivably be more ready for it.
Either way, there should be a lot of high level grappling starting Thursday. So join us for three days of top level BJJ, starting from December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the event concluding on Saturday.
2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live results, video highlights
With the volume of results from this IBJJF event, please use the navigation tools above. You can keep returning to this post this weekend as we update it with results and highlights from the event.
Men’s Brown Belt results and recap
Making the biggest impact at brown belt was clearly Luke Griffith of New Wave, who won both the ultra heavyweight and absolute divisions, finishing every opponent en-route to double gold. In the women’s side of things at brown belt, Australian BJJ standout Nadia Frankland also won double gold.
BROWN / ROOSTER (122.60LB)
Gold: Kaimoni Richhavath Operana
Silver: Richard Wetherell
Bronze: Robiel Zerazion Tesfaldet, Santiago Guerra
BROWN / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)
Gold: Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes
Silver: Cameron Jacob Mellott
Bronze: Mourece Noah Ramirez, Mustafa Sadiq
BROWN / FEATHER (149.00LB)
Gold: Yigit Hanay
Silver: Kauan Prado Batista
Bronze: Jeffrey Michael Campbell, Cameron Graeme Donnelly
BROWN / LIGHT (162.60LB)
Gold: Austin Bashi
Silver: Henrique Camargo Barreto
Bronze: Ryan James Mangan, Shanty Cerdas Barahona
BROWN / MIDDLE (175.60LB)
Gold: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas
Silver: Dominic Edward Ramos
Bronze: Devon Chad Coetzee, Matheus Aguiar Chedid
BROWN / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)
Gold: Dory Raymond Aoun
Silver: Mateusz Piotr Mazur
Bronze: Joab de Oliveira Camara, Maxim Cote
BROWN / HEAVY (202.00LB)
Gold: Takeshiro Tanino Kauan Yuuki
Silver: André Fernando Vieira Soares
Bronze: Gabriel Aguiar Costa, Sebastian Bishoy Morcos Attard
BROWN / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)
Gold: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz
Silver: Philippe Lucas Geyer
Bronze: Borys Borysenko, Vincent P Corrado
BROWN / ULTRA-HEAVY
Gold: Luke Michael Griffith
Silver: Damon Derek Ramos
Bronze: Matt Lim, Wyatt Beau Doblado
BROWN / OPEN CLASS
Gold: Luke Michael Griffith
Silver: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz
Bronze: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas, Philippe Lucas Geyer
Men’s Black Belt results and recap
Day 1 of men’s black belt saw Roberto Jimenez stand out as a potential two-division winner after he dominated the field of competitors to reach the Day 2 semifinal rounds at heavyweight, and finals at absolute. He faces Elder Cruz in his division, and Roosevelt Sousa at open weight.
Semifinal rest of the match ups are also set and the full match ups are below, with featherweight looking interesting with Diego Pato and Gianni Grippo on other sides of the bracket.
Roosterweight
Chris Tran vs Everton Teixeira
Riki Yoshinaga vs Lucas de Souza Castro
Light Featherweight
Junny Ocasio vs Shoya Ishiguro
Zach Kaina vs Rodnei Barbosa
Featherweight
Diego Oliveira vs Julian Espinosa
Marco Mendes vs Gianni Grippo
Lightweight
Daniel Sathler vs Lucas Valente
Deandre Corbe vs Danilo Soares
Middleweight
Michael Perez vs Luiz Paolo
Fabio Caloi vs Tommy Langaker
Medium Heavyweight
Sebastian Rodriguez vs Ronaldo Junior
Rafael Paganini vs David Garmo
Heavyweight
Elder Cruz vs Roberto Jimenez
Vegard Randeberg vs Adam Wardzinski
Super Heavyweight
Javier Saul vs Vinicius Lessa
Vinicius Gazola vs Helton Jose
Ultra Heavyweight
Heikki Jussila vs Gabriel de Oliveira
Roosevelt Souza vs Jose Inacio
Absolute
Roosevelt Souza vs Roberto Jimenez
Women’s Black Belt results and recap
After the first day, most of the female favorites advanced to the finals such as Mayssa Bastos, Rafaela Guedes, and Alex Enriquez. Ffion Davies is also gunning for double gold in Day 2, as she advanced both in the lightweight and open weight finals. Light featherweight finals look particularly interesting as well, with Tammi Musumeci set to face Jessa Khan on Day 2. The rest of the finals matches are below.
Roosterweight
Mayssa Bastos vs Mariana Rolszt
Light Featherweight
Tammi Musumeci vs Jessa Khan
Featherweight
Alex Enriquez vs Adele Fornarino
Lightweight
Ffion Davies vs Amanda Bruse
Middleweight
Gabi McComb vs Thamara Ferreira
Medium Heavyweight
Salla Simola vs Elizabeth Mitrovic
Heavyweight
Rafaela Guedes vs Andressa Cintra
Super Heavyweight
Kendall Reusing vs Mikaela de Lima
Absolute
Ffion Davies vs Gabi McComb
2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live stream, how to watch, start time
The 2023 No Gi Worlds will happen starting from December 7, until Saturday, December 9.
The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 12:30 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.
