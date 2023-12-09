Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida live stream results and play-by-play

Jump to
Preview
Ebanie Bridges was supposed to face Avril Mathie tonight, but Mathie had to withdraw a little over a week ago due to injury, so Miyo Yoshida stepped in last week as the replacement. Bridges, a high school math teacher by day, boxer by night, hasn’t been in the ring since last December (tomorrow marks 1 year) when she defeated Shannon O’Connell by 8th round TKO.
Miyo Yoshida held the WBO junior bantamweight title until a loss to Tamao Ozawa relieved her of that belt. Yoshida faced Shurretta Metcalf just last month for the vacant IBF Inter-continental female bantamweight title but was unsuccessful in her bid for that strap. The fight went to unanimous decision and with that loss, brings her five-fight tally to just 2-3. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures of both women:
Ebanie Bridges
- Current IBF women’s bantamweight champion
- Age: 37
- Record: 9-1 (4 KOs)
- Last opponent: Shannon O’Connell
- Master’s degree in teaching (graduated at top of her class)
Miyo Yoshida
- Former WBO women’s junio bantamweight champion
- Age: 35
- Record: 16-4 (0 KOs)
- Last opponent: Shurretta Metcalf
- ranked No. 9 best active female junior-bantamweight
Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida live play-by-play
Round 1
Coming soon…
Round 2
Coming soon…
Round 3
Coming soon…
Round 4
Coming soon…
Round 5
Coming soon…
Round 6
Coming soon…
Round 7
Coming soon…
Round 8
Coming soon…
Round 9
Coming soon…
Round 10
Coming soon…
Round 11
Coming soon…
Round 12
Coming soon…
Official Decision
Coming soon…
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Quick Results
Main card
- – Devin Haney (30-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Regis Prograis (29-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Liam Paro (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Montana Love (18-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Ebanie Bridges (9-1) 🇦🇺 vs. Miyo Yoshida (16-4) 🇯🇵; bantamweight
- – Andy Cruz (2-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Jovanni Straffon (25-5-1) 🇲🇽; lightweight
Undercard
- – Amari Jones (10-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Quilisto Madera (14-4) 🇺🇸; super welterweight
- – Beatriz Ferreira (3-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Destiny Jones (5-1) 🇺🇸; super featherweight
- – Shamar Canal (4-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Antonio Meza (8-8) 🇲🇽; super featherweight
Start date and time
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.
Live streams
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.
Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.
Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.
Join the new Bloody Elbow
Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.
About the author