Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida live stream results and play-by-play

EBANIE BRIDGES (9-1-4) of New South Wales, Australia (L) 117.8 lbs and MIYO YOSHIDA (16-4-0) of Kagoshima, Japan (R) 117.0 lbs | Mikael Ona / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ebanie Bridges was supposed to face Avril Mathie tonight, but Mathie had to withdraw a little over a week ago due to injury, so Miyo Yoshida stepped in last week as the replacement. Bridges, a high school math teacher by day, boxer by night, hasn’t been in the ring since last December (tomorrow marks 1 year) when she defeated Shannon O’Connell by 8th round TKO.

Miyo Yoshida held the WBO junior bantamweight title until a loss to Tamao Ozawa relieved her of that belt. Yoshida faced Shurretta Metcalf just last month for the vacant IBF Inter-continental female bantamweight title but was unsuccessful in her bid for that strap. The fight went to unanimous decision and with that loss, brings her five-fight tally to just 2-3. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures of both women:

Ebanie Bridges

Current IBF women’s bantamweight champion

Age: 37

Record: 9-1 (4 KOs)

Last opponent: Shannon O’Connell

Master’s degree in teaching (graduated at top of her class)

Miyo Yoshida

Former WBO women’s junio bantamweight champion

Age: 35

Record: 16-4 (0 KOs)

Last opponent: Shurretta Metcalf

ranked No. 9 best active female junior-bantamweight

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Quick Results

Main card

Undercard

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

