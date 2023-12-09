Subscribe
Boxing Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis
0

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is live tonight as the boxing world saves one of its best match-ups for last in 2023. Check out all the action here.

By: Stephie Haynes | 24 mins ago
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Watch this event live on DAZN now!

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Preview

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is live tonight! The match-up is one of the best boxing has served up to us on a stacked year for the sport. Haney is moving up to meet Prograis after vacating his lightweight titles (which he retained with a win over Vasyl Lomachenko last time out).

Prograis will be defending his WBC super lightweight title tonight and hoping to show Haney made a mistake in jumping up a division. Rougarou is coming off a successful defence versus Danielito Zorrilla earlier this year.

Also featured on the event is Ebanie Bridges, who is the most popular fighter on the card per social media metrics. She will be defending her WBO bantamweight title against Miyo Yoshida.

Live results and highlights

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis full fight card

Main card

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, 3 Arena, Dublin 20 5 2023 Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges 20 5 2023 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO GaryxCarrx JACK0146
Ebanie Bridges with Conor McGregor. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Undercard

Start time and date

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT. 

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight poster
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | December 6
Devin Haney admits that Francis Ngannou has a puncher’s chance against Tyson Fury
Devin Haney admits Ngannou has a 'puncher's chance'
Nate Wilcox | October 26
Read more stories