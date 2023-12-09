Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Preview

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is live tonight! The match-up is one of the best boxing has served up to us on a stacked year for the sport. Haney is moving up to meet Prograis after vacating his lightweight titles (which he retained with a win over Vasyl Lomachenko last time out).

Prograis will be defending his WBC super lightweight title tonight and hoping to show Haney made a mistake in jumping up a division. Rougarou is coming off a successful defence versus Danielito Zorrilla earlier this year.

Also featured on the event is Ebanie Bridges, who is the most popular fighter on the card per social media metrics. She will be defending her WBO bantamweight title against Miyo Yoshida.

Live results and highlights

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis full fight card

Main card

Ebanie Bridges with Conor McGregor. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Undercard

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

