Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis live stream results and play-by-play

Devin Haney celebrates his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Preview

Tonight, Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-division champion when he takes on Regis Prograis at super lightweight. With this jump up in weight, Haney abandoned his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles. He last defended them against Vasyl Lomachenko back in May in a contest many thought Lomachenko won.

Regis Prograis is also coming off a bout that was not among his best performances. Danielito Zorrilla was able to take him to a split-decision in a fight that can only be deemed tedious, and that’s being kind. Regis, who has only tasted defeat once, hopes to take Haney’s 0 away.

Both men present big challenges to each other but Prograis’ power is certainly his bread and butter but if we look at his fight with Zorrilla, we see that he had troubles cutting off the ring. Haney’s a lot better than Zorrilla and with dazzling footwork. It’s certainly a fight that could be a certified banger, but many believe it will be more of a technical chess match. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:

Devin Haney

Former undisputed lightweight champion

Age: 25

Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)

Last opponent: Vasyl Lomachenko

No. 1 P4P lightweight

Regis Prograis

WBC super lightweight champion

Age: 34

Record: 29-1 (24 KOs)

Last opponent: Danielito Zorrilla

No. 2 P4P super lightweight

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Quick Results

Main card

Undercard

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author