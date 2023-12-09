Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis live stream results and play-by-play

Jump to
Tonight, Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-division champion when he takes on Regis Prograis at super lightweight. With this jump up in weight, Haney abandoned his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles. He last defended them against Vasyl Lomachenko back in May in a contest many thought Lomachenko won.
Regis Prograis is also coming off a bout that was not among his best performances. Danielito Zorrilla was able to take him to a split-decision in a fight that can only be deemed tedious, and that’s being kind. Regis, who has only tasted defeat once, hopes to take Haney’s 0 away.
Both men present big challenges to each other but Prograis’ power is certainly his bread and butter but if we look at his fight with Zorrilla, we see that he had troubles cutting off the ring. Haney’s a lot better than Zorrilla and with dazzling footwork. It’s certainly a fight that could be a certified banger, but many believe it will be more of a technical chess match. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:
Devin Haney
- Former undisputed lightweight champion
- Age: 25
- Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)
- Last opponent: Vasyl Lomachenko
- No. 1 P4P lightweight
Regis Prograis
- WBC super lightweight champion
- Age: 34
- Record: 29-1 (24 KOs)
- Last opponent: Danielito Zorrilla
- No. 2 P4P super lightweight
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Quick Results
Main card
- – Devin Haney (30-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Regis Prograis (29-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Liam Paro (23-0) 🇦🇺 vs. Montana Love (18-1) 🇺🇸; super lightweight
- – Ebanie Bridges (9-1) 🇦🇺 vs. Miyo Yoshida (16-4) 🇯🇵; bantamweight
- – Andy Cruz (2-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Jovanni Straffon (25-5-1) 🇲🇽; lightweight
Undercard
- – Amari Jones (10-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Quilisto Madera (14-4) 🇺🇸; super welterweight
- – Beatriz Ferreira (3-0) 🇧🇷 vs. Destiny Jones (5-1) 🇺🇸; super featherweight
- – Shamar Canal (4-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Jose Antonio Meza (8-8) 🇲🇽; super featherweight
Start date and time
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.
Live streams
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.
Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.
