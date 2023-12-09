Subscribe
Boxing Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis
Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the super lightweight main event featuring a title bout between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis.

By: Stephie Haynes | 16 seconds ago
Preview

Tonight, Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-division champion when he takes on Regis Prograis at super lightweight. With this jump up in weight, Haney abandoned his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles. He last defended them against Vasyl Lomachenko back in May in a contest many thought Lomachenko won.

Regis Prograis is also coming off a bout that was not among his best performances. Danielito Zorrilla was able to take him to a split-decision in a fight that can only be deemed tedious, and that’s being kind. Regis, who has only tasted defeat once, hopes to take Haney’s 0 away.

Both men present big challenges to each other but Prograis’ power is certainly his bread and butter but if we look at his fight with Zorrilla, we see that he had troubles cutting off the ring. Haney’s a lot better than Zorrilla and with dazzling footwork. It’s certainly a fight that could be a certified banger, but many believe it will be more of a technical chess match. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:

Devin Haney

  • Former undisputed lightweight champion
  • Age: 25
  • Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Vasyl Lomachenko
  • No. 1 P4P lightweight

Regis Prograis

  • WBC super lightweight champion
  • Age: 34
  • Record: 29-1 (24 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Danielito Zorrilla
  • No. 2 P4P super lightweight

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Main card

Undercard

Start date and time

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT. 

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

