UFC Vegas 83: Tatsuro Taira handled with care

UFC Fight Night: Song Vs. Gutierrez prelims preview

Rising stars sometimes get put in a padded bubble, especially if it’s one the UFC wants to focus their energy on. Tatsuro Taira seems to be just such an athlete. This match-up with Carlos Hernandez certainly feels like those kid gloves were on when Sean Shelby and/or Mick Maynard put names in the sorting hat and pulled Carlos’ name from the depths of the flyweight roster.

Tatsuro Taira is one of the UFC’s best prospects. | Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

There’s also an interesting women’s bout in the mix. Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos seems like a match made in heaven. Luana looked sensational in her debut, but considering how bad Juliana Miller looked in that fight, it’s hard to gauge where her ceiling is. She’s got grappling chops, but again, she’s a bit of a mystery. Egger is the bigger, more experienced fighter and she also has good grappling.

The rest of the undercard is a smattering of bouts that don’t have the potential to produce contenders just yet, but the rescheduled bout between Melquizael Costa and Steve Garcia could end up being the one we’ll be talking about around the water cooler come Monday morning. Let’s take a look at what we’re working with:

Prelims

