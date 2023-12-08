DC supports stripping Jon Jones, Anthony Smith warns UFC against it

Jon Jones with his UFC heavyweight title. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The UFC created an interesting conundrum this past November. All set for a major PPV headlined by heavyweight champion Jon Jones taking on former champ Stipe Miocic, a significant injury to ‘Bones’ put the world’s largest MMA promotion in a bind.

In desperate need of more pomp and interest for an event that had lost its biggest attraction, the UFC booked an interim heavyweight title fight between top contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Two men that neither Jones nor Miocic seem to have any interest in fighting at all.

As a result, the UFC now has an interim champ in Aspinall, who seems to have no clear path to unifying the belts in the near future, short of expectations that Jones will just retire after facing Miocic at International Fight Week 2024 and the UFC will make the necessary—but lackluster—move to promote the Brit.

Daniel Cormier claims no one would bat an eye if Jon Jones got stripped

Given their years long professional (and at times personal) feud, perhaps it’s no surprise that former fellow two-division champion Daniel Cormier would be one of the leading voices calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of the heavyweight title.



If the argument is that Jones vs. Miocic is the big fight for the UFC to make and a bout that both men deserve, Cormier isn’t necessarily against that reasoning. But, DC feels the fight will be just as big and just as meaningful whether a title is on the line or not.

I believe that this fight — before Sergei lost — was for the undisputed title, because Jones and Stipe are only going to fight each other,” Cormier explained in a recent interview on The MMA Hour (transcript via MMA Fighting). “You cannot have Tom Aspinall defend the interim championship. Because Jones and Stipe don’t need the title to be on the line, they can just fight and that’s enough. Call it for the Greatest of All Time. It doesn’t matter, create a belt.”

“Tom Aspinall is the guy that’s going to lead the heavyweight division for years to come, so yes, I believe that he should be the undisputed champ. Jones is the undisputed champion. He earned that in the octagon by beating Ciryl Gane. But if he’s only going to fight Stipe, and that’s not for another, what, eight months, seven months? I think you put Tom Aspinall as the champ and I don’t think anyone would bat an eyelid.”

Anthony Smith feels Jon Jones deserves his flowers

Although his own feud with Jon Jones lasted nowhere near as long as Cormier’s (and was far, far less competitive), Anthony Smith has no extra love for the longtime Jackson-Wink talent. That said, despite his personal feelings about Jon Jones the person, Smith can’t help but respect Jon Jones the fighter, and feels the UFC should too.

After all, to his way of thinking, the promotion has a great fight all set and made once Jones is healthy again, why change anything and risk messing it up?

“You all know how I feel about Jon Jones,” Smith said during a media event for UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I hate when you guys ask me questions where I have to say nice things about him. Jon Jones can do whatever the f*ck he wants. Really. He’s earned that.”

“Do we really want to miss another super fight?” Smith continued. “How long did we talk about Anderson Silva and GSP (St-Pierre)? Anderson and Jon Jones, and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and whoever. We’ve done this back-and-forth, we want all these super fights and now we have the opportunity for one and everyone’s calling for Jon to get stripped of his title.

“Let’s not f*ck this one up. Let’s just let him heal up. I know it makes absolutely no sense for there to be an interim champion and Jon to defend against someone who’s not, but we’re not like other sports. We can kind of change the rules sometimes and just give the fans and the people what they want.”

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Where does Dana White stand?

As for what the UFC is going to do? Dana White has shown absolutely zero inclination to see Jon Jones stripped of his belt.

“The Stipe fight has to happen,” White told reports at the UFC Austin post-fight presser, when asked about stripping Jones of his belt (transcript via Forbes). “You know, both of those guys deserve it. Jon—you’ve got the greatest mixed martial artist of all time versus the greatest heavyweight of all time. And they’ve paid their dues. They’ve done the thing. These two wanna fight each other. It’s going to happen. Whoever wins, we’ll see what they decide to do after that, and we’ll go from there.”

It’s not an absolute stance on whether Jones should keep the belt or not, from White, but all of White’s statements about Jones from the point his injury was announced have pointed in the same direction. Jones is going to hold on to the belt until after this Miocic fight. If he retires after that, then the UFC will take action.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author