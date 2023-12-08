CSAC boss endorses Power Slap amidst lack of UFC events, neurologist claims ‘no red flags’ in safety

Power Slap to be regulated in California soon? | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The CSAC is set to have a meeting on Saturday, December 9 to discuss the regulation and approval of a temporary license for Power Slap, the controversial venture of UFC boss Dana White.

The UFC’s home turf of Nevada is the only state to regulate the “combat sport.” If CSAC’s recent documents and statements are any indication though, and it looks like it is likely to be approved in California soon as well.

CSAC endorses Power Slap, neurologist claims ‘no red flags’ in health and safety

Bloody Elbow and Zach Arnold have obtained CSAC documents ahead of Saturday’s meeting, and in a memo, California State Athletic Commission’s executive officer Andy Foster endorsed Power Slap.

“While we are still evaluating the medical data provided, it is clear after looking at the participants involved in this sport that there are fewer medical transportations than at an MMA event,” Foster wrote.

Foster also attached an email from the director of the Center for Sports Neurology & Pain Medicine at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, giving a contrasting opinion from other doctors.

“My review of the limited information on experience to date regarding Health & Safety of Power Slap events is that there are no ‘Red Flags’ that would absolutely contraindicate a trial, and I would support that process as well,” Dr. Vernon B. Williams wrote.

Among the “limited information” that the Cedars-Sinai doctor mentioned is an attached document from Power Slap executives themselves, claiming their own organization is safe:

6% of athletes were transported to the local hospital after their match for further evaluation”

43% of athletes received no medical suspension after their match”

Only 5% of athletes received a medical suspension greater than 60-days (with such suspensions subject to clearance based on hand, wrist, or facial x-rays)

100% of precautionary head CT scan results were negative for any acute head injury/findings, including subdural hematomas.

One of Dana White’s latest signings on Power Slap previously had his face horribly disfigured in his “win”.

While they don’t think there are “red flags” on an event where competitors are banned from defending any and all of the incoming head trauma, the memo also touched on why they’re interested in the UFC boss’ pet project.

“Adding Power Slap to the Commissions portfolio of combative sporting events it regulates would provide additional revenue and at the same time provide an additional platform for combative sports participants at high level events.”

CSAC’s financial issues, and lack of UFC events

Even outside of the issues they dealt with because of the pandemic, Zach Arnold previously detailed the many reasons involved in the CSAC’s dire financial situation.

UFC events bring in a lot of revenue, but they haven’t returned in California in a very long time. The leading MMA promotion hasn’t hosted a show in the state in the entire of 2023, and only had two events in California in the last four years.

While California used to be a hotbed for combat sports, the absence of UFC events, death of Strikeforce, and the impending departure of Bellator has clearly hurt the athletic commission.

Is Power Slap the solution to those problems? Foster admits he is interested in the “additional revenue,” and while that organization doesn’t seem to really draw much, cozying up to the UFC boss certainly can’t hurt given their current situation.

Bloody Elbow has a hard-earned reputation as the source of record for MMA business and legal coverage. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author