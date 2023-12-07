UFC Vegas 83: Song vs. Gutierrez: Too bad it’s at the APEX

Song Yadong during his last appearance at the UFC APEX. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Listen to The MMA Vivisection now!

UFC Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez preview

The Apex card is back, here to steal Christmas joy by placing an actual decent show in the hollow, lifeless Apex center. The lack of a crowd for an event like this seems like an egregious wrong that needs to be rectified immediately. The worst holdover to come from the pandemic for the MMA community is that stinkin’ Apex facility.

Chris Gutierrez pressuring Pedro Munhoz at UFC Kansas City in April. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

But enough whining, we’ve got fights to break down. Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez is a great main event and a super competitive one. Song has big power in a small body and Gutierrez is just the man to stand in front of him and go for broke. Song also possesses the experience edge and the better strength of schedule, so the upside is clearly with him.

The co-main event isn’t up to the standard of the headliner, but beggars can’t be choosers, so if aging fighters on the tail end of their careers facing a possible drubbing is your cup of tea, Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree, Jr. is the contest for you. The rest of the main portion is well worth watching, too. Let’s take a look at what we’re working with:

Main card

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section for a great review of the UFC Austin main card. Make sure to tune in immediately after this weekend’s fights for breakdowns and analysis on our 6th Round Post-Fight Show.

Thank you for reading this post and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the The Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

For free previews of our shows, follow us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PodBean, Pocket Casts or anywhere else you find your podcasts.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author