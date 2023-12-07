Subscribe
MMA Podcasts UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez UFC Podcasts
0

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs. Gutierrez: Too bad it’s at the APEX

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down the main card from this week's UFC Vegas 83 event.

By: Stephie Haynes | 16 seconds ago
UFC Vegas 83: Song vs. Gutierrez: Too bad it’s at the APEX
Song Yadong during his last appearance at the UFC APEX. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Listen to The MMA Vivisection now!

UFC Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez preview

The Apex card is back, here to steal Christmas joy by placing an actual decent show in the hollow, lifeless Apex center. The lack of a crowd for an event like this seems like an egregious wrong that needs to be rectified immediately. The worst holdover to come from the pandemic for the MMA community is that stinkin’ Apex facility.

April 15, 2023, Kansas City, MO, Missouri, USA: KANSAS Kansas City, MO, MISSOURI - APRIL 15: (Top) Chris Gutierrez punches Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night Kansas City - Holloway vs Allen at T-Mobile Center on April 15th, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Kansas City, MO USA - ZUMAp175 20230415_zsa_p175_094
Chris Gutierrez pressuring Pedro Munhoz at UFC Kansas City in April. | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

But enough whining, we’ve got fights to break down. Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez is a great main event and a super competitive one. Song has big power in a small body and Gutierrez is just the man to stand in front of him and go for broke. Song also possesses the experience edge and the better strength of schedule, so the upside is clearly with him.

The co-main event isn’t up to the standard of the headliner, but beggars can’t be choosers, so if aging fighters on the tail end of their careers facing a possible drubbing is your cup of tea, Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree, Jr. is the contest for you. The rest of the main portion is well worth watching, too. Let’s take a look at what we’re working with:

Main card

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section for a great review of the UFC Austin main card. Make sure to tune in immediately after this weekend’s fights for breakdowns and analysis on our 6th Round Post-Fight Show.

Subscribe to The Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack

Thank you for reading this post and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the The Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

For free previews of our shows, follow us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PodBean, Pocket Casts or anywhere else you find your podcasts.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on twitter, facebook, instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC owners spend how much on their corporate jets?
UFC owners spend how much on their corporate jets?
Stephie Haynes | December 7
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez: Fight card, start time, live streams
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez: Fight card, start time, live streams
Eddie Mercado | December 4
UFC takes 2 more big losses in antitrust case
UFC takes 2 more big losses in antitrust case
Stephie Haynes | November 23
Read more stories