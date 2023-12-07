Subscribe
MMA Podcasts
UFC owners spend how much on their corporate jets?

Stephie and Victor look ahead to UFC Vegas 83 & take a look at the biggest stories this week.

By: Stephie Haynes | 15 seconds ago
UFC owners spend how much on their corporate jets?
Former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. | UPI Photo, IMAGO

Listen to The Level Change Now!

Documents show how much the UFC brass got paid

It’s been another busy week, especially regarding the UFC antitrust case. With the mountains of discovery now available, there’s a veritable treasure trove of documents that include contract information, text messages, e-mails…just about everything but the kitchen sink.

The Guy Davis report has borne the fruits of new information and we couldn’t help but zero in on some of the items in it. Of particular note is the mind-boggling amount UFC brass spends on corporate travel. In a 2021 report that tracked corporate flight spending by Fortune 500 companies, the average per year was around $170,000/year.

Larger companies like Meta, Tyson Foods, Discover Financial and Lockheed Martin spent substantially more, all clocking in at a little over $1M/year. The UFC, by comparison, owns FIVE corporate jets and somehow manages to spend around $9M/year on corporate travel. That is staggering and reason to take pause, especially considering the mass amounts of pollution in the atmosphere caused by air travel.

Lawsuit reveals how UFC owners took out hundreds of millions every year to pay themselves

Slap fighting coming to California?

We also discussed the possibility of Power Slap ending up in California. Yep, you read that right, Power Slap could end up in California, as well as Bare Knuckle FC. Zach Arnold of Fight Opinion wrote an excellent post for Bloody Elbow detailing all the factors that could contribute to big changes in the combat sports landscape, so we do our best to break that down.

Sport Bilder des Tages UFC, Slap For Cash - Ohrfeigen-Event in Las Vegas May 24, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 24: Dayne Ã¢â‚¬oeDa Hawaiin HitmanÃ¢â‚¬Â Viernes slaps Ã¢â‚¬oeSlap For CashÃ¢â‚¬Â Adam Hutchinson in a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 - Wolverine vs Bell - Event on May 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230524_zsa_p175_001
Dana White’s Power Slap League. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Breaking down UFC Austin and Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Finally, we look at one of the better Apex cards we’ve seen in quite some time. We were able to find five fights that were not only interesting, but have the promise of important movement in the rankings. And in our bonus section, we discussed UFC Austin, or more specifically, the external factors that affected it (referring to Arman Tsarukyan’s run-ins with Bobby Green and comments after the event).

Sport Bilder des Tages December 2, 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS, United States: Austin, TX- Arman Tsarukyan celebrating his win in Lightweight Bout during UFC FIGHT NIGHT event at Moody Center, Austin United States AUSTIN United States - ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_053
Arman Tsarukyan celebrating the biggest win of his career. | Justin Renfroe / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
About the author
Stephie Haynes
Stephie Haynes

Stephie Haynes has been covering MMA since 2005. She has also worked for MMA promotion Proelite and apparel brand TapouT. She hosted TapouT’s official radio show for four years before joining Bloody Elbow in 2012. She has interviewed everyone there is to interview in the fight game from from Dana White to Conor McGregor to Kimbo Slice, as well as mainstream TV, film and music stars including Norman Reedus, RZA and Anthony Bourdain. She has been producing the BE podcast network since 2017 and hosts four of its current shows.

Bloody Elbow Podcast
