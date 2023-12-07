IBJJF No Gi World Championship 2023 – Live stream, full BJJ results, highlights, how to watch

BJJ poster for the IBJJF World no gi championships 2023.

The 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championship happens Thursday to Saturday, December 7-9, 2023, and it is set to feature several jiujitsu champs and stars.

Even if we don’t count the bigger number of grapplers joining all of the masters divisions, this event will feature about 240 adult black belts. Some of the notable names include recent ADCC trials winners Elijah Dorsey and Jacob Couch, along with top pros and champions like Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Gianni Grippo, Jansen Gomes, Oliver Taza, Tommy Langaker and others.

On the women’s side of things, it will feature world champs such as Ffion Davies, Mayssa Bastos, Tammi Musumeci, Jessa Khan and Kendall Reusing.

It’s also worth noting that last year’s iteration of this event had a drug testing fiasco where five BJJ athletes were suspended for failing or refusing to take a drug test at the 2022 No Gi World Championships. With grappling’s lax rules on PEDs, and IBJJF now being known as one of the rare grappling orgs that (barely) test, athletes this time around should conceivably be more ready for it.

Either way, there should be a lot of high level grappling starting Thursday. So join us for three days of top level BJJ, starting from December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the event concluding on Saturday.

How many new no gi world champions will be crowned this weekend?

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live results, video highlights

With the volume of results from this IBJJF event, please use the navigation tools above. You can keep returning to this post this weekend as we update it with results and highlights from the event.

Men’s Black Belt results

Roosterweight

Light Featherweight

Featherweight

Lightweight

Middleweight

Medium Heavyweight

Heavyweight

Super Heavyweight

Ultra Heavyweight

Women’s Black Belt results

Roosterweight

Light Featherweight

Featherweight

Lightweight

Middleweight

Medium Heavyweight

Heavyweight

Super Heavyweight

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live stream, how to watch, start time

The 2023 No Gi Worlds will happen starting from December 7, until Saturday, December 9.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 12:30 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.

Share this story

About the author