Conor McGregor admits offering Artem Lobov $1 million for work on whiskey venture

Conor McGregor celebrates Artem Lobov's win at UFC Belfast in 2016.

Welcome to Crime Desk, my weekly round-up of stories which involve both the law and combat sports. I am never short of material. In fact, I have to omit stories each week because there are just too many incidents of crime involving people in either martial arts or combat sports.

This week I have an especially long run down of stories, including developments in the Indian wrestling scandal and Cyborg Abreu sex assault lawsuit. There’s also news involving Daniel Kinahan and the net supposedly closing on the accused organized crime boss.

The lead stories today focus on UFC fighters. Conor McGregor is currently in court battling Artem Lobov, There was a big development in that case this week. We’ve also got former light heavyweight champ Jamahal Hill who is accused of sucker punching his brother after he was called a deadbeat.

Conor McGregor admits offering Artem Lobov $1 million

Conor McGregor is currently embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with former friend and training partner Artem Lobov. Lobov took McGregor to court claiming he is owed a share of the proceeds of McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand fortune. Lobov has claimed he is owed this money because he gave McGregor the idea to launch his own whiskey brand.

In his lawsuit Lobov is arguing for a five percent share of these proceeds, which is what he said McGregor agreed to give him for his efforts in creating and developing the idea. McGregor has claimed that no agreement was ever made.

According to Sunday World Lobov, who has a master’s degree in finance and capital markets, has claimed that he had negotiated a deal for McGregor to create a whiskey brand that would see him retain one hundred percent ownership of the brand and a fifty-fifty profit share with the distillers. Lobov claimed he created this deal through utilizing extensive connections in the beverage industry (namely West Cork Distillers and Malone’s Whiskey).

Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov in 2016. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

This deal did not go ahead and, instead, McGregor started a company called Eire Born Ventures with his manager Audie Attar and businessman Ken Austin. That group entered an agreement with Proximo Spirits (owner of Jose Cuervo Tequila) to develop what would become Proper No. 12 Whiskey.

Lobov claimed that McGregor offered him $1 million in 2020, but he turned it down.

During a discovery motion this week it was revealed that McGregor admitted to making this offer to Lobov. It is claimed McGregor made that offer to Lobov for work on the deal that did not go ahead.

That discovery motion also revealed that McGregor reputedly earned $130 million when he and two other shareholders sold their stakes in Proper Twelve to Proximo Spirits in 2021.

Five percent of that amount would be $6.5 million.

Jamahal Hill, Dana White respond to domestic violence arrest

Jamahal Hill the night he won his UFC title. | Leandro Bernardes / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who is expected to challenge for that title again in the near future, was arrested last month and charged with domestic abuse.

In a police report filed by the Kentwood Police Department, Hill’s brother James Hill claimed to be the victim of an assault by his brother which resulted in a tooth being knocked out and “significant swelling” to his face.

The police report states that James Hill was at Jamahal Hill’s residence to clean the house, with his wife, for an agreed upon $300 fee. James said he and Jamahal argued over the cleaning of the house and “family matters” before Jamahal allegedly took off his shirt, got in James’ face and then punched him in the face, resulting in James falling to the ground.

In the report James claimed that he stood up and his wife tried to separate he and Jamahal, but Jamahal reached around his wife and continued to strike him.

MMA Fighting reports that the argument between the pair escalated when James accused Jamahal of not communicating with his own daughter over Thanksgiving and being disrespectful to women. That outlet also cited a witness who said Jamahal’s three children were in the room when the incident occurred.

Hill discussed this incident on his YouTube channel, stating he had been advised not to speak about the case. “I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court,” he said.

UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the incident after UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan on Saturday. He responded by saying “I literally don’t know anything.”

“Obviously, it’s something between him and his brother. That’s some family s**t and I’m sure they’ll figure that out,” he added.

Cyborg Abreu loses attempt to get sex assault lawsuit thrown out in Texas

Roberto Abreu competing at a FloGrappling event. | Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The lawsuit against Roberto Abreu involving a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by an instructor within his Fight Sports academy network will proceed in Texas.

Abreu had argued that the lawsuit should be thrown out of a Texas court because there was no cause for the case to be heard in that state. Lawyers for the plaintiff argued that the lawsuit could be tried in Texas because the alleged assault occurred in Texas, while the plaintiff (who was a minor at the time) was on her way to compete under the Fight Sports banner and because Abreu and Fight Sports have done business in Texas.

This week the plaintiff’s lawyers reached out to me to confirm that the court in Harris County, TX had agreed with their position and given the green light for the case to proceed.

Below is the Order on Special Appearances with the decision to throw out the motion brought forth by Abreu arguing jurisdiction.

Mike Tyson calls $450,000 lawsuit a shakedown

Mike Tyson while he was training Francis Ngannou for his fight with Tyson Fury. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Mike Tyson’s attorney says the retired heavyweight champ would not be paying the damages sought by Melvin Townsend, the man who has accused Tyson of striking him on a plane in 2021. That incident was captured on camera and released by TMZ. In the video a man can be seen interacting with Tyson on separate occasions before Tyson appears to react.

The New York Post reported that Townsend is seeking $450,000 in damages from Tyson.

“As a former undisputed heavyweight champion, the potential to cause severe injuries to another person goes without question,” claimed Townsend’s attorney Jake Jondle.

“Immediately after the incident, Mr. Townsend had a severe headache and neck pain” and “is still suffering with the effects of the assault to this day,” continued Jondle.

Tyson’s attorney Alex Spiro has stated that his client will not pay the damages. “I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator’s harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath,” Spiro said. “There will be no shakedown payment.”

Crime Blotter

Conor McGregor wants airport task force to stop ‘bad’ migrants

Conor McGregor is still making mainstream headlines for his comments online. After reports he was being investigated over incitement and hate speech, McGregor has since been talking up the possibility of a political run. On his X feed, McGregor recently discussed the creation of a task force based in Irish airports that could screen migrants and make sure the “bad must leave.” (full story)

Delhi Police submit report on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

On Wednesday police in Dehli submitted a file to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh detailing the accusations brought forth by six female wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A court will decide whether criminal charges will be brought against Singh on December 20. Singh is accused of stalking and criminal intimidation amid claims he sexually harassed the wrestlers. (full story)

Two men attempted to rob Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech

Two men were arrested this week over a break-in at the home of retired Australian boxer Jeff Fenech. The two men are accused of entering Fenech’s home while he was sleeping and taking keys for luxury vehicles which were parked at the residence. (full story)

Scottish bare-knuckle boxer deported from Philippines

Derek Heggie was paraded on TV in the Philippines this week with an announcement that he would be deported back to the UK. The TV report wrongly claimed that Heggie was wanted on child sex crime charges in the UK. UK authorities have denied that and claimed that Heggie is being deported for past criminal convictions. Heggie is a former champion in the UK’s underground bare knuckle boxing scene. (full story)

Jared Anderson takes plea deal

Top heavyweight boxing prospect Jared Anderson has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in Ohio stemming from his arrest for drunk driving last month. Anderson pleaded no contest to a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle in exchange for his DUI charge being dropped. Anderson received a 180-day suspended sentence and a $200 fine. (full story)

Ireland to negotiate with UAE over extradition of Daniel Kinahan

Reports in Ireland claim that the arrest and extradition of alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan is progressing, albeit slowly. Those reports state that Ireland is set to begin talks with the UAE over the possible arrest and extradition of Kinahan, who is believed to reside in Dubai. Kinahan is accused of operating the Kinahan Organized Crime Group, a billion dollar drug trafficking outfit. Kinahan is also the founder of the defunct MTK Global and a former top advisor to Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Darren Till and dozens of other top combat sports athletes. (full story)

In Ireland, police also recently seized a massive haul of heroin from a private plane that landed in Weston Airport. That shipment is being probed for connections to the KOCG. (full story)

Gerard Cervi gets life sentence

A court in Ireland has handed down a life sentence to Gerard Cervi after he was found guilty of murdering Bobby Messett in a shooting that took place at the boxing gym owned by Katie Taylor’s father Pete Taylor. Cervi was acquitted of attempted murder of Pete Taylor and Ian Britton, who reports had claimed were the targets of the shooting. (full story)

John Jackson has motion for new trial thrown out

Boxer John Jackson is currently serving a 25 year sentence after being convicted of rape, transporting minors for criminal sex acts and producing child pornography. This week a judge rejected his motion for a new trial. (full story)

MMA fighter gets six year sentence for domestic violence

A court in Wisconsin sentenced MMA fighter Frank Schuman to six years in prison over convictions of battery, disorderly conduct and strangulation/suffocation. Schuman was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Schuman also faces separate charges of domestic violence in two other cases. One of those cases includes allegations that he hit, choked and pointed a gun at a separate woman. (full story)

Palate Cleanser

Palate cleanser this week is a book recommendation. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles is one of my favourite reads from the past couple of years. The story revolves around a member of the Russian aristocracy who, during the revolution, is forced into house arrest inside one of Moscow’s grand hotels. While stuck inside the hotel he spends decades exploring his past, making new friends, and searching for meaning in this new Russia. What makes this book a great palate cleanser is its ending (which is exhilarating, profound and heart-warming).

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

