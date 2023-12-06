WTF: Man decides to be That Guy, gets crushed by woman during sparring

Alright, kids. We’ve had a weekend packed with bare knuckle action, regular boxing, and a UFC event with a bevy of sensational finishes. But that doesn’t mean we’re not gonna give you some more of the wild, weird, and plain amazing from martial arts around the world.

Fight like a girl against That Guy

I’ve personally come to the point where I’ve given up. No matter what the world sees of combat sports, there’s always going to be That Guy™. Combat sports have been around forever and have more visibility than any other point in history, yet there’s always a dude insisting that he can hang with trained practitioners and even professionals.

Worst of all, it’s the credentials they present coupled with insane hubris that leads to all of this. I’ve long believed that more people have to be told to shut up in life, that their opinions are no longer not necessary to share or just plain bad. That their beliefs suck, because their mentality and personality also suck. And this is how we get to the story of today’s That Guy™.

So back to the well we go as we say hi to our main man Jerry over at Fight Commentary Breakdowns. This week, he’s got a guy that claims to be from a tough neighborhood. Probably the toughest, in fact, in all of China. That could mean a lot of things, but it doesn’t make you a good fighter. But he’s not gonna let that stop That Guy, he’s gonna go test himself against Zhang Meili, a boxer that was ready to take on the challenge.

It starts off with a lot of pawing and feinting, along with a lot of whiffs. The challenger manages to pull of some smooth dodges to get out of trouble but can’t get any offense in. And look, they’re going easy, alright? This isn’t an actual fight, fight. But it starts to look like That Guy did at least train somewhere for a while. That Guy swarms her and lands alternating body kicks, but then this happens.

My man tried to get fancy with the double kicking and got hit in the family jewels instead. He retreats and kind of smiles, which means maybe he really is from China’s toughest neighborhood. You take a kick to the nuts like that and keep moving, That Guy was either wearing a cup or training with them Iron Crotch dudes.

Frankly, that’s really the highlight here. There’s no big knockout, and no super hard hits. But there are some cool moments. What’s surprising to me is just how much she misses with so many of her punches. Then again, so does That Guy. Except for this one moment.

“Well. Guess we’re playing for keeps, huh? Duly noted.”

“Alrighty, then!”

They go back to working light after that. Got a feeling That Guy won’t be doing this again anytime soon.

Smooth Silat

This is a lovely demonstration of Silat, with a dazzling flow and a ton of cool details. Don’t expect this to be a self-defense demonstration, though. There’s a lot of artistry in this for all to appreciate.

Rolling Thunder

Here’s a cool bit on the Do Mawashi Kaiten Geri, also known as the Rolling Thunder. Mostly seen and utilized in Kyokushin Karate, it’s a fight-ender a lot of the time. It’s a quick breakdown of how it works and some examples of it doing damage.

Even more Kyokushin!

Here’s a batch of Kyokushin footage including a devastating leg kick finish and a ton of nasty, nasty body work. Try not to wince.

Manson Gibson, legend

Ever heard the name Manson Gibson? Don’t worry, a lot of people haven’t. But his man was an absolute dynamo. The magnificent Muay Thai Scholar has a lovely highlight video and details just what made him so formidable. It’s an absolute delight.

And here’s yet another one from Old School Fighter. It’s a shame a lot of these fighters from the past aren’t getting that much love these days, because innovators like this should be celebrated as often as possible. Check this out.

And we’ll close out the week there, kids. Have fun, be safe, and go pick up Vampire Survivors if you get a chance. It’s dirt cheap and painfully addictive, and the DLC makes it better. And remember – you might think you can fight, but there are many guys like you all over the world.

