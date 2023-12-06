Boxing champ takes stand against WBC & women’s rules | Love to see it

Unified featherweight boxing champ Amanda Serrano.

We’re back again with another edition of Love/Hate to See It, the weekly editorial column that looks for the best of the best and the worst of the worst fight news each week.

Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor is still making headlines in early December. The former UFC double-champ recently found himself in a spot of hot water, over anti-immigrant statements he made on social media. Now it seems like he might be preparing for a future political career. We’ve also got some good news though, in the form of boxing champ Amanda Serrano, who is looking to take a stand against at least one corner of her sport’s sexist governance when it comes to rules and regulations. So, let’s get into it…

Love to see it

Boxing champ Amanda Serrano vacates WBC title

In 2023 it seems positively archaic to see actual set policy that delineates treatment of men and women in a non-medical professional setting. Sure, we all know how institutional sexism can work (via wage suppression, maternity leave, hiring practices, etc.) even with the outward appearance of equality. But more than a century of battling for civil rights, feels like it should have rid the US of mandated segregation in the treatment of the sexes at the very least.



Sports, however, remain a notable bulwark against the march of progress.

In part that’s down to ongoing debates of opportunity and physical capacity. Can men and women cross-compete in disciplines that involve significant measure of physical gifts? Are sports more fair when women get to compete on their own platform apart from men?

While there may be room to argue those topics, there are still a few lasting pockets of good ol’ fashioned sexism like your great grandpappy used to make. None more so than women’s boxing.

Women’s boxing is an absolute joke and everyone knows it. An insistence from commissions on 10-round limits and two-minute rounds, compared to men getting 12, three-minute rounds has no medical grounding, no nod to fairness or comparative physicality. It purely boils down to a belief that women are capable of doing less work even within their own competitive arena.

As if the Olympics would hold the 100 yd. dash for men and the 80 yd. dash for women or if women’s soccer were played on a smaller field than men’s soccer just so they wouldn’t have to run as much. It’s patently absurd.

Which makes it great to see (now former) unified featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano take a meaningful stand against this kind of systematic double standard, by formally abandoning her WBC title.

“…I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds, Serrano wrote in a post to her Instagram account.



“Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn’t want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body.



“The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title.



“Thank You to the sanctioning bodies who have evolved for Equality!



“If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice. I’ve made mine.“

Serrano made her 12-round/3-minute boxing debut just this past October, against Danila Ramos—defeating the Mexican fighter via unanimous decision to defend her WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring title belts.

This latest statement comes alongside recent news that Serrano has signed a deal with the PFL to take part in the MMA promotion’s ‘Superfight’ PPV series. It’s unclear when or against whom Serrano might make her debut in the PFL cage. ‘The Real Deal’ has a 2-0-1 pro MMA record, compiled between 2018-21, under the Combate and iKON FF banners. I’m not at all sure how big a success Serrano’s MMA career will be going forward, but here’s hoping she can keep pushing for change on the boxing side of things.

Impa Kasanganay went from homelessness to $1M PFL tournament

Fighting is a strange thing to do professionally. Even the sport-ified version of it doesn’t tend to support too many pretenders. Some fighters over the years have claimed to hate it, almost all of them talk about the nerves and the anxiety and the low points; but it’s also clearly a bug that, once inside a person’s system is incredibly hard to get out.

Even the most financially well off fighters in the world tend to find themselves returning to the ring or the cage. Floyd Mayweather officially retired from boxing in 2017, he’ll look to return to action for his 8th exhibition booking on Superbowl weekend 2024. Conor McGregor made hundreds of millions of dollars selling whiskey alongside his highly profitable fighting career, but even he can’t seem to let it all go.

Despite long bouts of inactivity over the past seven years, McGregor is back in the USADA system, warming up for some kind of return to fighting on a UFC deal that will, no doubt, fail to net him anywhere close to the biggest fight purse he’s had in his career. It’s not the money, there’s just something about it that drives people.

That makes it especially heartening to see a story like Impa Kasanganay’s—a 29-year-old son of Congolese immigrants who earned degrees in Business Admin, Accounting, and Finance but found his true calling fist-fist fighting men in the Octagon. The result of that drastic and seemingly ill advised life choice? As Kasanganay recently revealed on the MMA Hour, after getting cut from the UFC in 2021 ‘Tshilobo’ found himself living out of his car.

“When I got to that car, it was the only place I could be peaceful, in that front seat,” Kasanganay said. “I would Instacart stuff to the gym, eat, but it was probably one of the best times in my life, too. I’d wake up at 5:30, get into the gym by 6 a.m., I was in the parking lot, so nobody could see me. Hop in the shower, brush my teeth, and I would start [figuring out] how can I reorganize myself. I started working in accounting again, but I made sure I never missed training, and get to stand before you as a champion, I never lost sight of the goal.

“It was just being patient. Being patient and getting reorganized. That’s what got me there, a lack of organization, a lack of patience, and now I’m at one of the better points of my life.”

After a year of living rough—including an apparent stint in a yurt out in the Florida Everglades—Kasanganay got the call to be in PFL’s 2023 light heavyweight season. Nine months later and he’s collected more than a million dollars in prize money with five straight wins to take the tournament crown.

“MMA is my ministry,” Kasanganay explained. “I love what I get to do, and it came down to me saying I’m going to trust God’s plan for my life. I really didn’t have any more money. I spent everything moving to Florida. Got a cool apartment, thought I was going to be in the UFC for the long haul. It wasn’t in God’s plan.

“I’m so grateful the UFC cut me. It became a blessing. Look where we are today.”

The combat sports world is full of tragedies. Fighters who bet it all on the idea that one day they’ll be champion, that one day they’ll win the big prizes, that all the damage and punishment absorbed over the years will pay off in the end. So often, that’s not the case. Always worth celebrating when someone takes the big gamble and walks away a winner.

Hate to see it

Arman Tsarukyan goes full petty

Arman Tsarukyan celebrates his win over Beneil Dariush. | Justin Renfroe / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

It’s hardly news to any longtime MMA fans that for all their toughness in the cage, fighters can be remarkably thin skinned. After all, one of the main reason these people do what they do is because they actually like to fight. They are, by definition, not the kind of people who are going to walk away from a situation that might escalate to violence.

So it’s not all that surprising that Arman Tsarukyan got a bit hot under the collar when divisional rival Bobby Green had the Russo-Armenian catching strays in a recent interview. Green wanted to explain the kind of bouts he was looking to take at the top of the lightweight division and Tsarukyan’s name came to mind as one of the “boring” grinders he’d like to avoid.

That setup made it almost understandable (if still a little silly) that Tsarukyan got his entourage together and found Green at the fighter hotel for a little chat ahead of this past week’s UFC card. There were some words exchanged, some pushing and shoving—apparently Green and some of Tsarukyan’s teammates may have come to blows later on, although it sounds like nobody was seriously hurt.

This is fighting, these things happen. And they’re going to continue happening all the time. It’s the nature of the game.

If Tsarukyan really did still feel slighted after all that, then Saturday night should have provided the karmic justice he needed. The 27-year-old cemented his place as a top lightweight contender with a violent first round KO over Beneil Dariush and Green fell back to the edges of the lightweight rankings with an exceptionally violent first round KO loss at the hands of Jalin Turner.

Given, then, all the flavor choices and a chance to express a little concern for ‘King’—who ate far too many shots before his fight was stopped—Tsarukyan decided to stay salty in a recent interview on the MMA Hour.

“No. No, no—the referee [should] let them punch more,” Tsarukyan said of Green’s knockout loss (transcript via MMA Fighting). “He should stop maybe five more minutes. Let him be. It was good. I was happy. You can see when fight was like that, I was so happy when I went to the cage. My friend’s asked me, and I was laughing, like, ‘I’m happy. Bobby Green fell asleep.’

“We are fighters. We have different mind. We are killers. We are a little bit different.”

Tsarukyan then went on to say that Green didn’t “deserve” to be talked about, and explain that the only way he would fight the California native would be for the opportunity to “kill him in the cage.”

We get it dude, you’re violent, and there’s no doubt some truth in the whole ‘built different’ narrative. But, we’ve seen plenty of fighters show concern for one another and even for opponents. This is just a man riding a petty grudge for everything it’s worth. It doesn’t make him look tough or dangerous, it just makes him look childish.

President Conor McGregor

He sold the whiskey business, he rarely fights anymore, and the bar’s losing money. What’s Conor McGregor going to do to fill his free time moving forward? Unfortunately, as seems to be increasingly the answer with MMA fighters who have too much time on their hands, the move appears to be politics.

Conor McGregor whipped up a frenzy over the last week or so, following a stabbing attack in Dublin that sent three children to the hospital, where (as of December 4th) one was still battling for their life. With rumors that the incident had been perpetrated by someone not of Irish birth, McGregor took to social media issuing a number of statements about the “grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place.”

His actions have reportedly sparked an investigation by Irish police, as a potential incitement to violence. Rather than withdrawing from the public sphere, however, it seems the publicity has only spurred on the former UFC champion’s political aspirations.

“Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74,” McGregor wrote in a post to Twitter, outlining his potential qualifications for office. “Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people.

“Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active,… pic.twitter.com/HiLn3jAQ2e — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2023

McGregor went on to talk up his desire to “clean the f—in’ dail” with “absolute transparency and consultation to the public.”

“President of Ireland is a unique position to other countries but it would demand response to questioning. Dialect would be so good for us in the public. Our people feel ignored. Unheard. Until of course election time. Then the waffle begins.”

To date, fighters and politics have provided little in the way of promising outcomes. And plenty of dysfunction for those that do manage to get elected. The general tenor of their political stances seems to be one of completely reactionary thinking and even while McGregor’s message sounds nice and fair it smacks pretty heavily of the kind of rhetoric BJ Penn was leaning on for his hopes as governor of Hawaii.

A desire to clean house as though government is just a few old folks sitting together in a room? A promise to hold weekly votes involving the country’s entire population? And a promise of being free from political allegiance (which tracks a lot more like being easily swayed and free of any guiding compass)? These aren’t the propositions of a serious person, and McGregor could probably make his money go a lot further to helping people without pouring it into a doomed campaign.

