Retro TUF Recaps: TUF 18 Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate Week 7

Hello and welcome Bloody Elbow readers, it’s still 2013 for Victor Rodriguez and myself as we continue to try and find our way home and recapping TUF 18 while we’re here. A few days ago while strolling through a park, we felt the ground shake before a giant drill machine emerged from the earth. Out stepped a redheaded lady dressed in 1950’s clothes who then slapped a post it note on the door and took off. It read “This is a time machine, sorry for parking it here, be back soon – Rita Farr”. It’s a single seater so it couldn’t have helped us anyway.

Last week we saw what kind of person Anthony Gutierrez is when he’s drunk, Ronda Rousey’s mom showed up, and Miesha Tate’s Raquel Pennington beat the brakes off of Ronda Rousey’s Jessamyn Duke, returning control of the booking to Team Blue. For the fight this week she’s chosen Michael Wootten to take on Josh Hill.

Dana White being a Dana White

Don’t make the same mistakes Duke and Ronda Rousey made by following Idiot and his teachings

DS: We open up with the aftermath of Duke getting clobbered and we get a good look at just how hard Raquel put the spurs to her. In the dressing room Ronda Rousey and Duke hug it out while crying. I understand that they’re friends and I don’t want to trash Jessamyn here, but like I said last week she just wasn’t very good to start with and only got worse as her career went on.

And I blame Idiot for that, I’m not saying she could have become a world beater with a better training camp behind her, but I think she would have risen to a level higher than a Dollar General version of Paige VanZant.

Outside the gym Dana White is talking to Raquel, he starts off by saying he knows he’s not her coach or trainer, at which point he should have promptly STFU and not uttered another word. He’s an MMA promoter, but mainly he’s in the business of promoting himself first and foremost, if he’s telling you to do something then it’s because he thinks it will allow him to make more money off of you, not because it would be better for you and your bank account.

VR: Still feeling for Duke, man. She tried. That’s just the game. But also, look at Raquel now. She’s on a five-fight win streak and about to fight for a vacant title. Think what you want about the division and all that, she’s legit. So Duke being limited is just unfortunate. As for Dana, I guess he feels like he’s the adult in the room and has to do or say something. I get it, but sometimes it just comes off poorly.

This former Boxercise instructor is about as qualified to be handing out coaching advice in this situation as we are

Happy Father’s Day

Ronda Rousey presents Davey Grant with something for Father’s Day

DS: It’s Father’s Day and the The Ultimate Fighter house has a surprise visitor, it’s Ronda Rousey and she comes bearing gifts for all of the dad’s in the house. Cody Bollinger gets a shave kit and seems a little miffed his own coach didn’t bring him anything, Chris Beal is brought something along with a picture of his child, same with Davey Grant. Cody winds up finding a quiet place where he can have a cry because the dude is really missing his family, and I don’t blame him.

VR: Genuinely one of the worst things about the show. Worst part is that this show should be obsolete by now. Keeping a group of people locked up like that for a show lost its luster ages ago, and at this point I just fail to see what this adds to the show. More than unnecessary, it feels especially cruel here.

Miesha Tate’s insult game is lacking

This isn’t in poor taste, it’s just flat out not funny, there are much better ways to emotionally scar a person for life

DS: Ugh. I’m very biased for Miesha Tate, her bout with Holly Holm is my favorite WMMA fight of all time. But I can’t get behind her crew pulling these kinds of “pranks”, even if someone like Idiot is the target. What Team Blue has done is print out a bunch of pictures of Missi Pyle’s character Fran from the movie Dodgeball, written “EDMOND ROUSEY” at the bottom, and are plastering them all over the gym. Over pictures of Ronda Rousey, on trash cans, training dummies, one person even climbs up about 20ft (how the ____ did he get up there without a ladder!?) to hang one off the metal UFC logo.

VR: First off, Missi Pyle is so dope. She’s great in everything. Second, we circle back to a point I’ve made before: these cats are bored. It’s why dumb antics like this keep happening. This one does feel a bit mean, sure. But I won’t really judge these guys for messing with Edmond because of the posturing and unearned bravado he’s already shown. That and the fact that there’s not much for these guys to do for fun.

DS: I have been making fun of Ronda Rousey’s pet right from the jump, and I’ve made it no secret that I do not like the guy, there’s a reason why I call him “Idiot” instead of by his proper name. But as I said previously, I’ve never made a single crack about his appearance, only his behavior and only when it’s called for.

What else would you call someone who tried starting a fight with two then current UFC fighters? My point is that if you really want to get under someone’s skin, you need to do something that’s going to cut them down to their soul. Something that will leave a good mark and that will stick with them for the rest of their days. There are so many better ways to needle him other than saying “Tee hee, he needs a pair of tweezers”.

Let’s think positively and hope this was just a dumb___ idea cooked up by the production crew that she was forced to do. This is reality tv so that must always be kept in mind.

VR: Remember: no TV, internet, nothing. If you didn’t bring a book or a stack of comics, maybe a Connect Four? You’re liable to do some dumb stuff. Bullying aside, the unibrow thing was kinda funny. Besides, I figured it could have also been way worse.

Dana White is mad

This is Dana’s angry face

DS: Dana White shows up and he mad, he big mad. He goes around the gym in a huff tearing down all of the pictures, but of course he misses some. Anthony is the first to spot it and instead of taking it down and maybe telling Ronda Rousey about it in private, he waltzes over to Idiot to tell him about it directly. Idiot walks off, possibly to go cry in his car, possibly to the bathroom to say self affirmations in the mirror about how he could beat up all of Team Blue with both hands tied behind his back, dealer’s choice on that one.

VR: This is where I have to intervene with the obnoxious “I’ve had a look behind the scenes” spiel. Look, having seen how production works and knowing people that do this sort of thing, reality TV will do some very simple and very dumb things. It’s not unreasonable to think that someone from production could have told Anthony to go to Edmond. It could have been as innocently framed as “Hey, you think he saw this yet?”

And that’s all it takes. Especially in a gym setting like this, and on a show notorious for having long stretches of basically nothing happening. It’s not tinfoil hattery, this is just me speculating what could have happened here. Other than that, what are the odds that any of these guys are going to go straight to the butt of the joke like this? To gain what? Sure, some people are that socially inept or do weird things at the wrong moment.

Idiot: Just wait until Ronda Rousey hears about this!

This was just… off. I can totally see this as something where a guy was steered in a particular direction. Maybe Edmond did the right thing by leaving, too. Better than having a tantrum or making things worse through conflict.

And Ronda Rousey has a mad

DS: When Ronda Rousey sees it, she hits the roof as expected, which makes me think this was indeed an idea cooked up by the production crew simply to give the pot a good stir, not that it was needed. She says this was a racist attack because Idiot is Armenian, and I kinda doubt that was the motivation here, I think she’s just reaching. Victor, what are your thoughts?



Ronda Rousey is seriously angry over what the meanies on Team Tate said about her pet Idiot

VR: Man, I’ve dealt with so many instances of racism myself in life. I’ve had friends experience way worse than I have. Then you see something goofy like this and this is exactly why you see people dismiss legitimate claims of racism when they actually happen. Words mean things, they have definitions for a reason. Racism isn’t at all part of this. Ronda Rousey’s reaching on a level that’s in Dhalsim’s league, man. Maybe the term she was looking for was xenophobia, as Edmond is a foreigner? I give up. Just say you’re mad that they were making fun of your friend and keep it moving.

The weight cutting blues

Help me! Help me! Hellllllllp meeeeeeeeeeeeeee!

DS: Ronda Rousey tries showing her team how to scoot around while on their backs, and while she’s proficient at it, everyone else has a hard time figuring it out, they look like turtles who have been flipped onto their shells and can’t figure out how to rock back and forth to get upright. Back at the house Wooten is in the bathroom trying to cut weight and he’s been wrapped in towels and blankets while a fly crawls all over his face. And when he climbs onto the scales he has to drop trou to make 136.

“Ronda Rousey just seen my weight cut penis” Isn’t a caption I added, it’s a sentence someone had to actually type out in post

VR: She grew up doing these drills, some of these other folks probably didn’t start doing stuff like this until they were in their later teens. And here’s another element of this show I don’t miss: the struggles of making weight. Viewers at home have to remember that these episodes are doled out on a weekly basis but fights aren’t strictly on the same schedule. So we don’t know what the turnaround time from getting in the house to actually fighting to stay in really is.

The Ronda Rousey booty scootin’ boogie

I get that the show’s greatest success was humanizing the fighters to a degree that mainstream America could be more invested in them and want to see them triumph in the cage. By the time this aired, they were already on Fox networks. It was rote, passé, and just painfully bush league. They didn’t need to show that fly, man. It almost looked like they were trying to recreate the intro from Aeon Flux. Wooten looked so drained on that scale, too. Had them little chicken cutlet buttcheeks showing for the gang to have a good laugh.

DS: It’s fight time and it is a pretty good first round for Hall, though it looks like he may have almost emptied the gas tank when he was playing backpack looking for that RNC. Roles get reversed as Hill gets taken down within the first 15 seconds of round 2, grabbing the fence along the way which instantly gets a verbal warning from Herb Dean. Where were you a few weeks ago Herb? We could have used you!

VR: Hill came into this one undefeated and as a pretty solid prospect. And that was for good reason, he had skills and was putting his game together nicely. Wooten was also a guy to keep an eye out for. Hill gets his wrestling going, works that JanSport offense, and I really thought he was gonna sink that choke in early. Wooten’s defense was good enough, they got back to their feet, and things slow down a lot.

But Wooten starts round 2 with a bang and nails Hill with a knee that’s followed by a scrambly takedown. It’s mostly one-way traffic with Wooten working from the top. Hill gets back up and does his best, but Wooten has him figured out and gets it back to the ground. Hill gets downed in ground strikes and Wooten tries to sink in a rear naked choke of his own. Hill gets top position again to close it out.

Round 3? Lots of clinch striking. Lots of fighting along the cage. Some positional switches, then Hill goes for an inexplicable spinning backfist all the way from Zanzibar and practically gifts Wooten a takedown. He stays on top raining punches for the rest of the round and we go to the judges.

Ronda Rousey: Grrrrrr! Miesha Tate: That your age or IQ?

DS: Post fight it’s a replay from last week when Miesha offers Ronda Rousey a handshake and all she gets is more middle fingers in her face. Hill is upset after suffering his first loss, even if this is an exhibition and doesn’t count on his record, and this is something we all will figure out as we get older, there’s a first time for everything. Also that bragging about being undefeated is a surefire way to anger the MMA gods and evoke their wrath.

VR: Hill went on to have a banger of a fight against a then terrifying Marlon Moraes that had almost reached his final form in WSOF. Then it was mixed results on the regionals and he’s been chugging along in Bellator since 2020. Wooten stopped fighting altogether about a year after his stint on this show. Hope he’s doing alright.

Ronda Rousey has a happy

A rare instance of seeing a Ronda Rousey serious fact and a Ronda Rousey happy face in the same shot

DS: Ronda Rousey’s team has now tied things up 3-3 against Miesha Tate, and while they say she gets to pick the final two fights, she really doesn’t because the simple process of elimination means there were only four people left who hadn’t fought yet. So it’s going to be Sarah Moras taking on Peggy Morgan and then Anthony Gutierrez facing off with Cody Bollinger.

VR: The preview just promises more animosity between Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate. Yay. Guessing these fights are gonna go great, though.

DS: Hey Vic… uh… did you see this golden stone with green (POOF)

