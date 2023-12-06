Ramon Dekkers: How this ‘skinny Dutch kid’ became a Muay Thai legend

How did this skinny Dutch kid, Ramon Dekkers, shock the Muay Thai world? And how does a complete outsider win the admiration of an entire country?

The Mike Tyson of kickboxing

He was one of the greatest fighters in history. They called him the Mike Tyson of Kickboxing, that’s how powerful he is.

But what happened to him? And why is he not a household name? And how come the casuals don’t know this guy?

Well, we here at OOSS Media wanted to find out, So I did a deep dive on the legend himself and what I found out was more brutal than I could have ever expected.

Stick around as we tell you about the real life Rocky: Ramon “The Diamond” Dekkers.

Ramon Dekkers was already a star by his second pro fight

Born in Breda, Netherlands on September 4th,1969. Ramon Dekkers’ journey into the world of martial arts began at the tender age of twelve. His father, a boxing enthusiast, introduced him to the sport, however, Dekkers’ interest quickly shifted to the more intense, more intricate world of Muay Thai.

By the time he was sixteen, Dekkers stepped into the ring for his first professional fight. His debut was said to be nothing short of spectacular. Sadly we couldn’t find footage of that fight, but it is said this footage is from his second fight ever. Which is remarkable. You can see elements of his style already emerging. Which is a testament to the dedication and relentless training he had been through.

In his second fight you can already tell Ramon throws every strike with fight ending intent. He fights at a high pace which overwhelms his opponent early in the fight. He doesn’t throw feelers, he consistently walks forward putting on pressure and throws brutal punches while chopping down his opponent with devastating low kicks.

And after that KO, a star was born, and the Muay Thai world would never remain the same. Over the next few years, his aggressive style, precision, and knockout power would garner attention all over the Muay Thai community. It was must see TV.

Beating the Thai champs

By 1988 Dekkers had won multiple European Featherweight and Super Featherweight titles. In 1989 he finally won his first World Lightweight title, but Decker’s career wasn’t a straight trajectory to the top. In the late eighties, he suffered a string of losses that could have broken a lesser man, including his first of a series of bouts with Gilbert Ballantine.

Yet, Dekkers remained undeterred. He trained harder, fought fiercer and came back stronger. His resilience paid off because on 18th February 1990, Dekkers truly moved onto the world stage. In Amsterdam, he faced the reigning Lumpinee champion Namphon. He inflicted a rare defeat on Namphon after five rounds, taking the IMF World Light Welterweight title.

This could be arguably the first moment that the fighting community in Thailand took notice of Ramon Dekkers. How could a European fighter beat one of their champions in the sport they created? So in response they sent the current Lumpinee Champion Cherry.

This would become Dekkers biggest fight to date. But before we get to that, let’s talk about what being a Lumpinee champion means.

The legendary Lumpinee Stadium

Lumpinee Stadium was originally built in 1956 and operated by the Royal Thai Army, but it’s more than just a sports venue. It’s a living, breathing embodiment of Thai culture, a testament to the country’s rich heritage and enduring passion for Muay Thai. It stands as a symbol of unity and national pride, a place where dreams are realized and legends are born. And the honor of becoming a Lumpinee Champion is bestowed onto only the greatest of fighters.

So keep that in mind as we now go back to March 27th, 1990. When Cherry took on Ramon Dekkers in Amsterdam.

Losing streak at Lumpinee

Dekkers brutal and unrelenting combos were no match for the champ. He was KO’d in the first round. Now obviously this was a huge deal in the sporting world, nowhere more so than Bangkok.

After this bout was when Dekkers was first invited to fight in Thailand itself. Less than a month later he was fighting Namphon, again, but this time in Thailand. It’s like if Bobby Flay got invited to the Le Cordon Bleu to bake bread.

The fight went the full 5 rounds. And even though elbows were allowed in this rule set, Dekkers first time fighting this way, many felt he won this match up, but the Thai judges didn’t think so and gave the fight to Namphon on points. In fact, Dekkers lost the next three fights he had at Lumpinee Stadium, even though he felt he won all of them.

Rivalry with Coban

This brings us to arguably the most important series of fights of Ramon Dekkers career. His four fights against Coban.

Who is Coban exactly? Well he was from a small village in Thailand where he started fighting professionally at the age of 11. Winning his first Lumpinee championship by the age of 19. He finished his career with a record of 250 wins to 20 losses with 90 of those wins coming by Knock Out. Basically he was the Thai Terminator.

Anyway, Dekkers and Coban’s first fight took place in Paris on the 21st of April 1991. And Dekkers was KO’d in the first round with a devastating left hook. This set them up for an incredible rematch. So less than four months later they fought again this time in Lumpinee Stadium, surrounded by a hometown crowd. Now having repeatedly lost bout after bout in Thailand due to judges decisions, Dekkers knew if he was going to win it needed to be by KO. And he didn’t disappoint.

Back to France to face Cesar

After leveling the competitive score to one fight each, everyone knew there would have to be a grudge match, but before that happened. Dekkers had another series of famous fights.

Joel Cesar was the best of the best in France. And while Dekkers spent 18 months fighting almost exclusively in Thailand, bar the second Coban fight, Cesar was busy making name for himself in Europe. So when Dekkers got the fight to face off with the Frenchman in Paris, it was poised to be a dramatic and explosive affair. Dekkers knew it wouldn’t be a walk in the park but his time spent fighting in the cauldron of Thailand forged him into arguably the greatest fighter on the planet at the time and Joel Cesar was no match for him.

A brutal first round knock out left Cesar seeking an immediate rematch. But much to his detriment, many saying the fight was rushed. Dekkers faced the Frenchman twice within 32 days of each other. Dekkers dismantled him in the second fight as well, winning both with Ko’s from left hooks. Leaving the Frenchman in his wake.

By this point Dekkers was a huge star in Thailand.

Icon in Thailand

1990 and 91 were a whirlwind of traveling and fights all over the world. It wasn’t until early 92 that the rubber match with Coban was set. But this time both fighters went the distance. 5 rounds of brutal and intense fighting ended in a decision with the home town Coban taking the victory.

They would fight one more time in 1993, where Dekkers would this time get the victory in another 5 round decision. Leaving this rivalry of titans at a locked 2-2.

After years of fighting injuries started to catch up with him.

Dekkers ended up fighting professionally for another 13 years. Ending his career with a record of 186 Wins (95 (T)KO’s), 36 Losses, 2 Draws. He became an absolute legend of the sport And after competing for the highest honors all over the world, the muay thai community showed their respect. Throughout his career he had become an icon in Thailand.

It’s crazy, to think of any athlete having that much of drawing power. Like Pacqiuao in the Philippines, Ali in the States, or Maradona in Argentina, these athletes have become elevated to levels beyond sport, but have become cultural icons. But all those athletes were from the countries that idolized them. Imagine the draw one would have to have to win over a crowd in a foreign land. But Dekker’s did it.

In late 2012 On the occasion of the 85th birthday of the King of Thailand, Dekkers received a royal award from the Thai Royal Family for his services to the sport. The Dutchman was also appointed ambassador of all foreign fighters in Thailand.

Sadly less than two months later Dekkers would unexpectedly pass away.

Dekkers’ legacy in kickboxing

So, what is this legacy that Decker left behind? Decker was more than just a fighter, he was an embodiment of the spirit of Muay Thai. His technical finesse, his unyielding spirit, his dedication to the sport, all contribute to the legend that is Ramon Dekkers.

He demonstrated that Muay Thai isn’t just about physical prowess, but also about mental fortitude and unwavering determination. To say that Dekkers was a pioneer would be an understatement. He opened doors for Western fighters in a sport dominated by Thais. He showed that with hard work, dedication and a never-say-die attitude, anyone can make a mark in the world of Muay Thai. Decker’s influence continues to resonate in the world of martial arts. He has inspired countless fighters who have followed in his footsteps, and his fighting style is studied and admired by enthusiasts and professionals alike. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of dedication and the beauty of the human spirit. In the end, Ramon Dekkers was not just a fighter, but a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream, a symbol of resilience for those who refuse to give up and a legend for all who love the sport of Muay Thai. His life, his career, his legacy continue to shine bright like the diamond he was.

