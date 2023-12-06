Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

Devin Haney goes into his fight against Regis Prograis as a challenger, but hopes to leave as a champion this Saturday live on DAZN. For this appearance, Haney has decided to go up in weight, leaving lightweight for super lightweight in an attempt to earn two-division champion status. And with that, he has vacated his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles, which he recently retained via decision against Vasyl Lomachenko this past May.

Though most thought Lomachenko was his toughest test, the ‘Dream’ says that distinction goes to Prograis.

“On paper this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division,” said Haney via press release. “I’m comfortable with the plan have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the Welterweight division will be put on notice.

“It’s never personal, this is a business at the end of the day,” continued Haney. “We’re two gentlemen at the end of the day, but when we get in the ring, we don’t have respect for each other. I’m going to go in in there and do my job.”

Prograis wants to accomplish two things in this fight: defend his WBC title and hand Haney his first-ever loss. ‘Rougarou’ is on a five-fight win streak that includes a successful defense against Danielito Zorrilla in June. Should everything go right on Saturday, Prograis’ steak could also include Haney.

“Devin has done well at 135lbs but I’m the best in the world at 140lbs and I will prove that once again!,” said Prograis.

“Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind,” continued Prograis. “I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis here.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

