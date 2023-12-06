The 10 best selling UFC pay-per-views ever (and what made them rad, bad and sad)

Say what you want about the UFC, but there is no denying that they have been the premier mixed martial arts promotion for the majority of the time that mainstream MMA has been a thing. This is demonstrated by the company towering head and shoulders over the trailing pack when it comes to pay-per-view sales. On the list of highest grossing MMA shows of all time, the UFC dominates.

Through lawsuit documents and other sources, Bloody Elbow has obtained previously unreleased figures on several of the UFC’s best selling PPVs. These values are different from previously reported figures in the media, and below is a list of the what is likely the top ten highest grossing UFC events ever.

However, we aren’t just giving you a boring list here. No, instead we are breaking down each of these mega-selling shows and telling you what made them rad, bad and sad. Why that combo? Well, isn’t that the perfect summation of what high level MMA is? Every sensational (rad) headkick is met with a sad conclusion (and possible concussion) for one half of the match-up. And, unfortunately, pro face-punching will also find room for bad mixed in among the good.

Check out our list below and tell us what you remember about these events in the comments.

Tim Bissell, John S. Nash, Zane Simon, Anton Tabuena and Nate Wilcox contributed to this article. Thank you to BE staff past and present for the words quoted throughout this piece.

1. UFC 229

Date: October 6, 2018

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Main Event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

PPV buys: 2,400,000

In 2018, Conor McGregor was at the peak of his fame and reputation. Just over a year earlier, he had faced undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the biggest “crossover boxing” bout in history.

McGregor hadn’t fought in MMA in almost two years but his previous MMA bout saw him humiliate UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez in two rounds at UFC 205 to become a two-division champ in MMA’s premier promotion.

Conor had also avenged his most high-profile UFC loss with a decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov had just beaten Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 to claim the title McGregor vacated in pursuit of fame and fortune against Floyd Mayweather.

This much anticipated card drew plenty of mainstream attention, thanks in part to the bitter feud that embroiled the headliners. That feud would boil over in unprecedented ways on fight night. That noxious lead up to the event resulted in record breaking income for the promotion. Kevin Iole reported sold 2.4 million pay-per-views, making it the most bought MMA event in history — by far.

The Rad

Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The main card bout was a fine fight showcasing a dominant performance by Khabib Nurmagomedov that went a long way to ending McGregor’s aura of invincibility. Unfortunately, the post-fight brawl (see below) took a lot of the shine off the main event.

The undercard was similarly almost awesome, with the co-main event between top-lightweight contenders Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson coming in for special praise only to be stopped prematurely due to injury.

Bloody Elbow’s Dayne Fox heaped praise on that bout, naming both Pettis and Ferguson “Winners” in our post-fight Winners & Losers column.

“I cannot possibly separate these two as there may not be a 10-minute fight more beloved than the one Ferguson and Pettis just put on. The two traded heavy punches, submission attempts, low kicks, and all other manner of creative offense at one another. I’m amazed we didn’t see someone on the UFC clean up crew taking a kitchen sink out of the cage.

Ferguson may have emerged victorious as Pettis appears to have broken his hand. While I was happy to see Duke Roufus showing concern for his fighter’s health by stopping the fight, there was a part of me that was devastated we weren’t going to see 5 more minutes of carnage. Ferguson may have punched a ticket to a title fight while Pettis proved he can still hang with the elite while reminding everyone why we’ve always enjoyed him in the cage.”

The Bad

Officials try to restore calm after the UFC 229 main event. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The headlining bout may not have lived up to the expectations — which were excessive due to McGregor’s aura at the apex of his fame — but Khabib’s performance established his public reputation at a level that matched his athletic accomplishments.

Unfortunately, the post-fight brawl involving both fighters and their camps took quite a bit of the shine off of Khabib’s performance in the immediate aftermath. As Bloody Elbow’s Tim Burke wrote at the time:

“The fight itself was captivating. Khabib was a grappling wizard early. He largely dominated the first two rounds, even dropping McGregor with an overhand right. McGregor rebounded in the third, keeping Khabib off of him and engaging in a back-and-forth striking battle that he likely edged out. But in the fourth, he was taken down, mauled, and submitted by the better man.

“Then chaos reigned.

“Immediately after he stood up, he continued to jaw at McGregor. No big deal. But then he jumped over the cage, charged into the crowd and attacked Dillon Danis. Things went bonkers.”

Ultimately, McGregor declined to press charges against three of Nurmagomedov’s associates who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the brawl. The emergence of footage showing McGregor throwing punches before he was attacked also played a role.

The Sad

Gray Maynard’s last fight came at UFC 229. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The saddest moment of UFC 229 has to be former lightweight title challenger Gray Maynard’s painful preliminary card loss to Nik Lentz.

Dayne Fox summed it up in the “Losers” column:

“Maynard may have had enough of his wits about him to protest the stoppage, but that doesn’t prove he was good to keep going. Maynard took an ungodly amount of punishment. Rather than do what people in my position usually do – call for a fighter to retire when it appears they should hang up the gloves – I’ll simply hope that Maynard doesn’t suffer any ongoing consequences for the rest of his life. I admit I don’t want to see him fight anymore, but it isn’t my call and I won’t pretend to be familiar with his ability to make money in another avenue.”

2. UFC 264

Date: July 10, 2021

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

PPV buys: 1,600,000-1,800,000

Following an entirely humiliating loss to Dustin Poirier back at UFC 257, Conor McGregor looked to make a now-uncharacteristic quick return to the Octagon, for the rubber match, to go down in Las Vegas, NV. It’s the only time McGregor has fought more than once in a calendar year since 2016.

Alongside McGregor vs. Poirier, UFC 257 also played host to a battle of welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson in the co-main event, as well as one of the final fights of Greg Hardy’s UFC career. Down further on the prelims, former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit took his final MMA bout against Max Griffin.

Despite McGregor’s relative inactivity in recent years and his crushing loss to Poirier just a few months earlier, the card was still among the best selling of his career, and a testament to the Irishman’s continued star power even without a UFC championship title around his waist. Just to add a little ‘red panty night’ flavor to the evening, the UFC also kicked ‘of the night’ bonuses up to $75k for the event.

According to Bloody Elbow‘s sources, this event drew somewhere between 1.6 and 1.8 million PPV buys, drawing even more than Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s second meeting. McGregor confirmed this estimation in a tweet. Sports Business Journal also reported these figures.

The Rad

Kris Moutinho brought the dog out of Sean O’Malley. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Unfortunately for fans, the night’s biggest fights didn’t deliver much. McGregor found himself with a broken leg off a checked kick by the end of the first round, and had to be carted out of the Octagon. While in the co-main, Gilbert Burns wrestle-mugged Stephen Thompson to an uninspiring decision. Fortunately a few of the less notable fights carried the day.

Tai Tuivasa absolutely went to war with Greg Hardy in their heavyweight tilt, with the Aussie getting badly rattled by the former NFL star, before putting him to sleep with a pair of massive counter hooks as the ‘Prince of War’ rushed in to finish the job.

“The UFC 264 PPV main card took a trip to the land of the giants and witnessed Tai Tuivasa knockout former NFL player Greg Hardy in a sporty 67-seconds,” Bloody Elbow’s Eddie Mercado wrote of the night’s action. “Tuivasa chopped at the legs right away, with Hardy not checking any of them. Hardy then responded with a healthy flurry, with one of them seeming to briefly wobble Tuivasa. Unfortunately for Greg, as he rushed in Tuivasa had a bodacious left hook waiting for him.

“Hardy was caught out of position and the punch sent him falling to the floor. A couple of followup ground strikes landed and that was all she wrote! You better believe that Tai did a shoey inside the Octagon to celebrate his third consecutive win. As for Hardy, this is his third career loss, second in a row, and his first by way of knockout.”

Also a thrill on the card, future bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley added another rung to the ladder in his climb toward UFC gold, with what had been expected to be a walkover bout against Kris Moutinho. Moutinho was coming in on short notice after Louis Smolka had to withdraw from the card due to injury. By fight time, O’Malley was sitting comfortable as a -750 favorite.

That line wasn’t necessarily unjustified. After all, ‘Sugar’ did go on to victory by a pretty wide margin, but Moutinho put on an incredible display of toughness that night, eating 230 strikes on his way to a decision loss that felt like it never saw him take a backwards step.

“I will not say Kris Moutinho exposed Sean O’Malley, but he showed the UFC matchmakers and the UFC bantamweight division that O’Malley is not the killer he says he is,” Trent Reinsmith noted in his UFC 264 Winners & Losers column. “Moutinho got beat to a pulp, but he showed a lot of heart and a lot of guts and for someone who the UFC signed to get knocked out in highlight reel fashion, Moutinho denied the UFC its wish to get O’Malley over.”

The Bad

Irene Aldana blew it on the scales for UFC 264. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

On the less glorious side of things, Irene Aldana made a heck of a statement when she walked through Yana Kunitskaya with ease. Unfortunately, a big part of that statement was ‘I can’t necessarily make the bantamweight weight limit all that well’ and ‘having a weight advantage might be worth more than 20% of a fighter’s purse.’

Apparently the weight miss was enough of a concern that the UFC next booked Aldana to fight Macy Chiasson at a catchweight up at 140 lbs. Aldana won that bout as well, via upkick KO midway through the third round, securing herself a shot at the bantamweight title as a result. A true ‘be careful what you wish for’ moment for the Lobo Gym talent, who was thoroughly dominated by Nunes to a clean sweep on the judges cards, including multiple 10-8 rounds.

The Sad

McGregor engaged in some disgusting behaviour after his second loss to Poirier. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

It’s no question that the worst, and saddest moment of UFC 264 came in the evening’s main event. After getting his leg snapped somewhere down around the ankle, a badly injured Conor McGregor had to look on as Dustin Poirier celebrated his second straight victory over the ‘Notorious’ super star. Despite some past surprising humility inside the Octagon, after tasting defeat, McGregor did not handle this moment with grace.

“In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over,” McGregor could be heard yelling at Poirier from across the Octagon.

“The end of the fight was strange, and unfortunate, with McGregor’s ankle folding,” Reinsmith wrote after the fight. “It’s easy to understand why McGregor was angry, but there’s a pretty thick line between angry and delusional and McGregor was way over that line during his in-cage rant after the fight ended. He took shots at Poirier’s wife (which earned him a bird from Jolie Poirier) and said he was winning the fight in the first round.

“McGregor’s outburst is going to the be the last image we have of him inside the octagon for quite a while and that was not a positive look. McGregor will always have his blindly faithful fans, but there are going to be those who question what his appeal was and what made them admire him.

“It’s amazing to see the change in McGregor over his eight years in the UFC. Compare the image of McGregor after his first UFC win to what we saw after his loss at UFC 264. It’s really night and day and hard to explain.”

3. UFC 257

Date: January 24, 2021

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

PPV buys: 1,504,737

It took more than 16 months for Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon after UFC 229. A number of hurdles were placed in his path — many by McGregor himself — including a six-month suspension for his post-fight brawl with Team Nurmagomedov and some criminal allegations that proved a significant distraction for McGregor and the UFC both.

McGregor finally returned to action at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout. Mystic Mac looked great for the 40 seconds it took him to dispatch the Cowboy, but fans would have to wait another full year to see McGregor back in the lightweight division.

A global pandemic got in the way. The UFC were among the first sport promoters to figure out how to hold events in the COVID era and by January 2021 they were able to hold fights in Abu Dhabi with a few thousand fans in attendance.

Despite no title being on the line, the McGregor and Poirier storyline proved potent and fans flocked to their TVs to get a glimpse of a rematch seven years in the making. McGregor himself leaked the actual figures for this event, sharing a document that showed the card drawing 1,504,737 PPV buys, which is slightly lower than the figures others initially reported at 1.6 million. That’s still good for top three in our list, though.

The Rad

Poirier finished McGregor in style at UFC 257. | Jeff Bottari / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Both fighters came into the event on the comeback trail. Dustin Poirier had earned the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 236 over Max Holloway while Khabib Nurmagomedov served out his post-UFC 229 suspension and renegotiated with the UFC. Unfortunately for Dustin, Khabib submitted him inside three rounds at UFC 242.

A decision win over Dan Hooker in June 2020 positioned Poirier for a rematch with McGregor.

Their original 2014 bout at UFC 178 was typical of McGregor’s early Octagon run, with Poirier largely psyched out and intimidated before the brief bout even began.

Here’s how Bloody Elbow’s Patrick Wyman talked about McGregor after that performance:

“The birth of a star is a fascinating, infuriating, messy, and above all, a rare process that we’re watching unfold in real time. McGregor is the real deal both in the cage and outside it, the kind of charismatic, next-level celebrity that MMA in general and the UFC in particular need to stay relevant in a time of declining ratings and presumably interest in the product. Sure, that process comes with a fair amount of hyperbole, but don’t let that distract you from the very real apotheosis we happen to be watching. At the end of the day, I can’t pay McGregor any higher compliment than to say that he’s worth the price of admission.”

Their rematch was a very different story. And as Bloody Elbow’s Trent Reinsmith told the tale post-fight, Poirier had every motivation to pull off the upset:

“UFC president Dana White straight-up disrespected Poirier in the lead up to his bout against Conor McGregor. When he spoke to Khabib Nurmagomedov about getting the undefeated lightweight to unretire, he told Nurmagomedov to imagine the numbers a fight against McGregor could do. He didn’t mention Poirier’s name. White assumed McGregor would run through Poirier like he did in 2014. That did not happen.

“Poirier looked magnificent in finishing McGregor. He was loose and relaxed. At a few points he ate some big strikes from McGregor and just smiled and wagged his finger. Poirier’s confidence was off the charts.

“I know there were many mentions about Poirier being a different fighter from the first time these two met, but I don’t think anyone imagined just how different Poirier would look.

“I’d say this was the best performance of Poirier’s career, but I’m reluctant to do so. With his victory over McGregor, Poirier’s confidence will be at an all-time high the next time he steps into the octagon.”

The Bad

Zhalgas Zhumagulov may have had the worse UFC run of all time. | Jeff Bottari / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The bad moment of the card came on the prelims when Zhalgas Zhumagulov lost his second UFC bout. As Trent Reinsmith summed up the match in our UFC 257 Winners & Losers column:

“Zhumagulov was a game opponent for Amir Albazi, but he was outmatched in speed, technique and talent. Everything Zhumagulov threw was telegraphed and he paid for it by eating jabs.”

But Zhumagulov’s UFC 257 loss to Albazi is really only ominous in retrospect as dude went on to one of the most star-crossed careers in UFC history. Where Zuffa era UFC fighters rarely were allowed to lose more than a couple of straight bouts before being cut, in the Endeavor era a fighter like Zhumagulov could manage to string together a three-year 1-6 UFC career while also enduring more than six cancelled bouts.

And that’s not all, Zhumagulov also outed himself as a polygamist “with two wives and six children”, was accused of encouraging teammates to launch racist attacks on a Brazilian fighter who beat him in the cage and wrapped up his UFC career embittered about what he felt was an unfair decision in his final loss.

“Everyone saw the fight, what can I say? There is nothing to say,” said Zhumagulov. “This was my last fight. Thanks to everyone who cheered for me. I don’t want to fight anymore. For some time I fight – the judges do not give me back. You plow, plow, do all the reasons – and just like that. Now I’m not saying this out of emotion – as it is. Thank you to everyone who was rooting for me.”

The Sad

Poirier and McGregor will always be like oil and water. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

The saddest moment of UFC 257 definitely came when Conor McGregor pledged to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s The Good Fight charity which helps under-served communities in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana from food insecurity and environmental disaster relief.

Some were shocked when McGregor’s check never arrived.

The tweets tell the tale.

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

We thanked him because his team reached out fight week to initiate the process but ghosted us the past 2 months after the fight. My foundation has reached out 3 times since with no reply. We've moved past it! We will be announcing our next goal soon! Its a big one🙏 https://t.co/mtiOFBsd2q — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

Poirier then apologized for going public with the beef but by then it was too late and McGregor decided to make a $500,000 to a different Louisiana charity not affiliated with Poirier.

4. UFC 246

Date: January 18, 2020

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

PPV buys: 1,353,429

In terms of meaningful fights, UFC 246 didn’t have a whole lot going on for it. There were no titles on the line, no top contender bouts. Nobody got a chance to compete for UFC gold because they won that night at the T-Mobile Arena. In fact, in the nearly four years since UFC 246 went down not one of the winners on that card has even had the chance to be a title contender (although there were several former champions and contenders competing).

What was important, at least as far as the world’s largest MMA promotion was concerned, was that Conor McGregor was competing for the first time in more than a year. The first time since tapping to a neck crank against Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid to regain the UFC lightweight title at UFC 229.

Despite being matched up with a seemingly ‘just happy to be there’ Donald Cerrone, McGregor proved his box office worth, reportedly drawing in the neighborhood of 1,000,000 buys for his 40 second destruction of ‘Cowboy’ and the chance to introduce the MMA world to the meme technique of shoulder strikes.

The Rad

One of the best wins of Roxanne Modafferi’s pioneering career came at UFC 246. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The card had it share of highlights: A first round KO for Drew Dober; an absolute war between Sodiq Yusuff and Andre Fili, and another heavyweight submission for the ‘Boa Constrictor’ Aleksei Oleinik. But, the major highlight for the Bloody Elbow faithful came in the night’s ‘featured prelim’ between our own Roxanne Modafferi and heavily hyped prospect Maycee Barber.

Barber looked to walk Modafferi down early with punches, but found the longtime veteran a surprisingly scrappy puncher. Whether it was twisting awkwardly on the end of one of Modafferi’s punches or during a prolonged grappling exchange on the ground, Barber came up with an injured knee and found herself getting out-hustled and out-worked on her way to a sobering 30-27 loss.

“For many, it wasn’t necessarily the victory by Modafferi that was surprising,” Bloody Elbow’s Dayne Fox wrote in his Winner’s & Losers column for the event, “it was the complete domination; rag-dolling Maycee Barber in a way that nobody saw coming. Granted, Barber was injured in the second round, but that doesn’t explain how Modafferi took the opening frame. The longtime veteran put her experience to good use, countering Barber’s attack with takedowns and shaking the younger fighter’s confidence early on.”

Alongside Modafferi’s great win, the event also marked the rise of Drew Dober as a staple action fighter for the UFC. Hardly his first knockout inside the Octagon, Dober’s victory over Nasrat Haqparast nonetheless marked his first bonus from the promotion.

Since that time, Dober has picked up five more Performance/Fight of the Night bonuses from the UFC. And while he’s had three losses in the eight fights following UFC 264, every one of his five wins have come by way of knockout.

An ascendant underdog displaces the wunderkind, as Drew Dober (22-9, 1 NC) bulldozes Nasrat Haqparast in just over a minute! The Team Elevation product is 5-1 in his last six – all within the UFC's toughest division. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/TVpitJe6VX — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) January 19, 2020

“While Dober’s improvements have been obvious over the last few years, no one expected a breakthrough performance to come of it,” Dayne Fox wrote of the win. “Well, a win over Nasrat Haqparast may not be a true breakthrough performance, but it was something no one saw coming.

“With seven wins in his last nine appearances, Dober has quietly put together one of the more impressive runs in the lightweight division. It’ll probably take another win for Dober to get a crack at a ranked opponent, but his quick finish of Haqparast was the best possible outcome he could have asked for.”

The Bad

Raquel Pennington vs. Holly Holm was a stinker. | ABACAPRESS, IMAGO

If UFC 264 had this problem it was much more pronounced for UFC 246. A card booked almost solely to feature Conor McGregor’s return to action, having a main event that ended in just 40 seconds felt like a real lackluster close to the show. So much so that ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith essentially went out of his way to call Donald Cerrone a bum.

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done,” Smith said following McGregor’s 40-second TKO victory over Cerrone. “He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It looked like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”

Maybe that wouldn’t have felt like such a disaster if the co-main event had been a thriller, but Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington was never booked to be an action war. And unfortunately for fans who could see a grind coming from a mile away, it absolutely lived up to expectations.

“The fighters met in the middle and started to feel out one another,” Eddie Mercado wrote, breaking down the night’s action. “Pennington closed the distance but it was Holm who pressed her against the cage. They jockeyed for position with a lot of hand fighting going on. Pennington just couldn’t get her back off of the cage and ate a few strikes here and there.

“Holm closed the distance again in the second round, pinning Pennington’s back up against the fence. Rocky was able to reverse the position a few times, but Holm kept regaining the position. Pennington finally freed herself after delivering some nice knees, but Holm quickly brought the fight right back to where it was.

“The fight stayed in open space for a lot longer time in the final round, but nothing much really happened. The fight did return to the cage, but quickly went back to open space. Pennington hit a super short takedown, which brought the bout back to the fence. The crowd was not too thrilled. Not much happened for the rest of the fight.”

The Sad

Anthony Pettis succumbed to a rear naked choke at UFC 246. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Good/bad, happy/sad, sometimes it’s all a matter of perspective. Certainly for Diego Ferreira, his victory to open the UFC 246 PPV card, over former UFC champion Anthony Pettis wound up as one of the greatest highlights of the Brazilian’s combat sports career.

But, for fans of ‘Showtime’ hoping that a drop back to lightweight would breath a little extra life into the still only 33-year-old former champion’s career, the night was a bitter disappointment. Diego Ferreira absolutely stormed Pettis’ castle, walking down the Duke Roufus-trained athlete over and over again, to initiate tie-ups.

Of course, for Pettis, his grappling has long been his secret weapon, having never truly been tapped out (barring a somewhat freak submission via body triangle against Dustin Poirier, back in 2017). Well, all that changed on January 18th, 2020. Ferreira had no trouble out-grappling Pettis every chance he got. And when he got him to the mat in the second round, it was only a matter of time before he wrapped up the win.

“As expected, Ferreira pressured forward but Pettis was able to address it well,” Eddie Mercado wrote in his recap of the fight. “Ferreira took the back standing and cleverly used the cage to push off and take the fight to the floor. Pettis managed to escape and make it back to his feet, but the pressure of Ferreira remained. Ferreira closed the distance in the second act and got himself a takedown against the fence. He locked down top position and worked his way to the back. Ferreira worked for a rear-naked choke, and it didn’t seem locked in fully, but the squeeze proved to be too much and Pettis tapped.

“This is the first submission loss of Pettis’ career, and he’s now 4-8 since his win over Gilbert Melendez back in 2014.”

5. UFC 196

Date: March 5, 2016

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

PPV buys: 1,317,000 – 1,355,000

The mega success of this card just goes to show that sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good or the best-laid plans of Joe Silva oft went wrong, but for the best. The wikipedia entry on this card explains it pretty well but it’s too long and epic a tale to reproduce in full here.

Let’s just suffice to say that the card originally announced in November 2015 as UFC 197 was supposed to take place in Brazil, and feature a heavyweight championship bout between Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez. At various points the card was to feature Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping and/or Vitor Belfort, but none of those panned out.

So the UFC moved on to plan B: give featherweight champ Conor McGregor at shot at lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos.

When that fight too failed to manifest, the UFC settled for a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and career journeyman Nate Diaz who’d never made more than five figures for a UFC bout. That match-up, and the water-throwing prelude, did the trick, though. Fans tuned in and handed over their credit card details in droves to see what McGregor would do against an opponent who didn’t give a s**t about what he had to say.

According to Bloody Elbow’s sources, this event drew somewhere between 1.317 and 1.355 million PPV buys.

The Rad

Nate Diaz surprised some, but not all, at UFC 196. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Was Nate Diaz a big underdog going into this fight?

Well the oddsmakers had McGregor at -380 and Diaz at +290 which as we explained at the time, meant “McGregor is the favorite and a bet of $380 on him will earn you $100, while a bet of $100 on Diaz will earn you $290.”

And the Bloody Elbow staff was almost unanimous in picking Mystic Mac:

Staff picking Diaz: Rainer, Artem, Tim Bis

Staff picking McGregor: Nick, Victor, Anton, Mookie, Fraser, Phil, Zane, Tim, Lewis, Stephie Bloody Elbow UFC 196 Staff Picks and Predictions

So yea, Tim Bissell has always been a bit of a fight seer, but even he didn’t anticipate what an epic and historic performance UFC fans were about to see.

As Connor Ruebusch wrote of the fight in his post-fight analysis:

“Nate Diaz rose, flexing his arms in a caricature of masculine bravado, his characteristic scowl concealed by a mask of blood. The featherweight champion of the world lay at his feet. Conor McGregor, the unstoppable force, vanquished.

“It was not an easy win for Diaz. He had lost the first round, and absorbed considerable punishment before seizing the momentum midway through the second. The effort had cost him a cut under the right eyebrow that leaked into his eye. The right side of his face and neck displayed a series of nicks and abrasions courtesy of McGregor’s heat-seeking left hand. It was not at all unlike his big brother Nick’s hard-fought victory over Takanori Gomi almost exactly nine years ago.

“But now is not the time for brotherly comparisons. Nate has always been compared to his brother, and while the two share certain mannerisms and an undeniable bond, they are very different martial artists. There will always be aspects of each Diaz brother to remind us of the other, but in defeating Conor McGregor Nate displayed each and every one of the skills and talents that set him apart from Nick. It was a performance that may very well define Nate Diaz’s career, and it perfectly defined Nate Diaz himself.”

One man was famously unfazed though, Nate Diaz himself who summed it all up saying, “I’m not surprised, mother *******!”

The Bad

Ilir Latifi and Gian Vilante almost put us to sleep. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

For as rightfully famous and legendary as this UFC card remains, the main card was actually pretty dull with three straight decisions to open the pay-per-view and an especially tedious light heavyweight bout between Ilir Latifi and Gian Villante that pretty much stunk up the joint.

The Sad

Erick Silva was sent to the shadow realm by Nordine Taleb. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Former super prospects Erick Silva and Brandon Thatch both got humbled at UFC 196.

Before the fights Bloody Elbow’s Anton Tabuena described them as “two welterweights who had shown enough flash and promise to be potential contenders, but so far it hasn’t panned out that way, and tonight they’re both in must-win mode.

“Thatch entered the UFC with a lot of promise given his lethal Muay Thai striking and ability to finish fights in the 1st round…Thatch’s opponent, Siyar Bahadurzada, hasn’t fought since 2013 and hasn’t won since 2012, so he figures to be overmatched.”

Unfortunately for Thatch, Bahadurzada didn’t get the memo and submitted Brandon in the third round. Thatch would only get one more shot at Octagon glory, losing to Niko Price at UFC 207 and calling it a career.

As for Silva, Tabuena wrote, “Erick Silva’s UFC career is defined by three things: explosive athlete, highly entertaining, and frustratingly inconsistent…If you’re not winning then at least be fun, if you’re not fun then you better at least be winning consistently, and if you’re not winning and you’re not fun then you’re as good as gone.”

Silva got KO’d by Nordine Taleb in the second round at UFC 196 and although he picked up Fight of the Night honors and a win in his next UFC bout, he was gone from the promotion by the end of 2017.

Brandon Thatch didn’t have anything for Siyar Bahadurzada. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

6. UFC 202

Date: August 20, 2016

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada

Main Event: Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2

PPV buys: From 1,170,000 to 1,355,000

The most historically significant fact about this card is probably the thing fans cared least about: it was the first UFC pay-per-view under new ownership after Zuffa sold the promotion to Ari Emanuel’s William Morris Endeavor.

The reason fans tuned in though was to see if Conor McGregor could avenge his stunning UFC 196 upset loss to Nate Diaz. Diaz had come in as a late replacement for then-lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos in what had been planned as an opportunity for McGregor to become a two-division champ (featherweight and lightweight).

Instead, Mystic Mac suffered his first loss inside the Octagon and Nate Diaz suddenly became a superstar after nearly a decade as a colorful journeyman with the promotion. Diaz’s colorful Stockton, California style meant that McGregor had finally met his match, not only as a mixed-martial-artist but as a smack-talker and fight promoter as well.

In Bloody Elbow’s preview for the bout, fight analyst Connor Ruebusch said, “What began as a fairly run-of-the-mill short-notice fight for featherweight champion Conor McGregor now threatens to become one of the best series in the history of the sport.”

While initial reports had this allegedly selling 1.6 million pay-per-views, documents acquired by Bloody Elbow show that this actually ended up much smaller, somewhere in the middle of the buys sold from McGregor’s other bouts at UFC 196 and UFC 205.

The Rad

McGregor and Diaz put on a classic at UFC 202. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

For a card with such sky-high expectations, UFC 202 more than delivered on its promise. The first four pay-per-view bouts all ended by KO or TKO inside the first two rounds, with the late Anthony Johnson finishing Glover Teixeira in 0:13 of the first.

And the main event? Well it went the distance in the best-possible way, earning the title “instant classic” from Bloody Elbow’s Mookie Alexander.

Here’s some of what Mookie had to say in his UFC 202 post-fight analysis:

“What a fight. WHAT A FIGHT. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz gave us a thriller in March, and they gave us something even better than that tonight. I didn’t think Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit could be topped as 2016’s Fight of the Year, but Diaz vs. McGregor 2 probably is the new leader in the clubhouse in a year filled with unbelievably enthralling bouts.

“I thought that Conor McGregor was finished after the way round 2 ended. He knocked Diaz down 3 times in the first 7-8 minutes, but the gas tank looked to be on empty and Diaz was pouring on the pressure. I thought for sure that McGregor was done at the end of round 3 when he was just about out on his feet. There was a brief moment where it looked like McGregor would be standing TKO’d. That didn’t happen.

“Conor McGregor’s 4th round is the single greatest thing he’s done in his UFC career. He was on his way to 0-2 against Diaz and he dug deep, found that extra bit of quality, and assured himself a lead heading into round 5.

Diaz clearly won the 5th as a spent Conor kept staring at the clock, but the job was done in round 4. It was either a draw (which is how I scored it, with a 10-8 3rd round for Diaz) or a McGregor win 48-47. Can’t see an argument for Diaz getting the 2nd round even though he finished well. He still got decked twice and his leg was getting peppered. I don’t think there’s any robbery call to be had here, folks.

Bravo to both men. Bravo. This was a big money fight and it provided us with excitement and high drama from start to finish.”

The Bad

Anthony Johnson slept Glover Teixeira at UFC 202. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

There really wasn’t a bad moment on the card, unless you were one of the nine fighters finished by TKO, KO or submission at UFC 202.

The Sad

Mike Goldberg left the UFC booth not long after UFC 202. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

There was one quiet little bullet point in our UFC 202 post-fight analysis that ended up having more significance than we could have known at the time: “Pretty sure (UFC commentator) Mike Goldberg was under the weather, because his voice was just not there tonight. Very hoarse in his commentary, was Mike Goldberg.”

Little did we know, but Goldberg only had a few more UFC’s remaining on his storied tenure with the promotion. His son Cole revealed that Goldberg never even got a farewell call from long-time boss Dana White.

“I watched everything around me be shattered,” Goldberg said. “It took 15 years to build this wonderful family, and it felt like it was taking 15 minutes to destroy it. And it just was a really tough time, and it may still be tough.”

7. UFC 251

Date: July 11, 2020

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 3

PPV buys: 1,300,000

UFC 251 took place during very stange times. The world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and life as we knew it halted in many respects. Countless people were in hospital and dying of the virus and, at that time, vaccines seemed very far away. The best we could do to restrict the spread was maintain distance and mask.

Most of the world’s sport went on pause at this time. But the UFC was intent on continuing to do business under the guise that this is how fighters get paid (which itself masked the reality that fighters aren’t salaried and can only feed themselves when the UFC decides to give them a fight for whatever money they want to offer them).

With most places in the US avoiding large gatherings, because no-one could deny how much the virus could spread among large groups, the UFC resorted to closed door shows. Initially these took place at the VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, FL and the UFC’s new APEX facility in Vegas.

UFC 251 had been scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia, but COVID made that out of the question. Instead the UFC used this as an opportunity to show off a so-called island they had secured to host fights.

That ‘Fight Island’ turned out to be a man-made peninsula in Abu Dhabi.

Sports Business Journal reported this card sold 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, which is in-line with Bloody Elbow‘s estimation.

The Rad

Andrade vs. Namajunas earned Fight of the Night honours at UFC 251. | UFC / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Rose Namajunas would be the feel good story to come out of UFC 251. There she met Jessica Andrade, a year after the Brazilian dethroned her as UFC strawweight champion. Since then Andrade had dropped the title to Zhang Weili.

Namajunas, who lost to Andrade after being knocked out with a slam, was supposed to rematch Andrade for the title at UFC 249 (one of the Jacksonville pandemic-era shows) but she pulled out after the deaths of family members due to COVID-19.

Namajunas came into the bout with a ton of emotion, but was able to channel that into one of the best performances of her career opposite a very tough and game Andrade.

Here’s how Trent Reinsmith recapped the Fight of the Night winning contest:

“Wow, what a fight. The two former UFC strawweight champs delivered a memorable matchup in their second meeting. Andrade, who relies on her power, added a lot of head movement and upper body movement to her game plan in the rematch. Namajunas, who said she was not all-in for the first fight, was dialed in for this one.

“Andrade’s movement seemed to give Namajunas some trouble in the early going, but once she found her range, Namajunas used her length to land her jab. Andrade’s wide hooks also left her open for snapping counters from her opponent.

“Namajunas was bloodied in the third round. Her eye was swollen, her nose seemed broken and blood ran from her nose into her mouth. If Namajunas was going to break, it was then. She didn’t.

“This was an excellent scrap and it would be hard to say that one fighter was a ‘loser.'”

The Bad

UFC ‘Fight Island’ was a thing in 2020. | UFC / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC’s desperation to make sure the show goes on, despite what it might mean for fighters, their corners and their families was a bad moment for the sport. This time also marked a moment where the promotion, through lead attack dog, Dana White began to target anyone who would question whether holding events at the height of the pandemic was a good idea. White branded that line of questioning as anti-fighter and anti-UFC.

His rhetoric radicalized a number of fans (and fighters) into an anti-media fever, which is still felt today. White then began to mesh his product with a politics in a manner he would be disgusted with if the politics didn’t match his own. That has lead to the UFC being a firmly, and proudly, right-wing product which enjoys the support of figures like Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson.

The Sad

Volkan Oezdemir got clocked at UFC 251. | UFC / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Volkan Oezdemir thumped his way through the competition at light heavyweight to earn a title shot against Daniel Cormier in 2020. Against DC, though, he was exposed for having little more than a solid right hand (which he used to devastating effect against Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa previously).

After the loss to Cormier, Oezdemir lost to Anthony Smith and Dominick Reyes. The Swiss fighter was able to regroup, though, and took wins over Ilir Latifi and Aleksandr Rakic (just) and it seemed like there was life in his candidacy as a title threat at 205 lbs.

Then UFC 251 came and with it… Jiri Prochazka.

Most knew very little about Prochazka at the time. He had been signed away from RIZIN (where he was a champion) in 2019 and this was his first bout in the Octagon. Despite the lack of attention before the fight, Prochazka made a big statement on ‘fight island’ with his second round flattening of Oezdemir. Here’s Reinsmith’s instant analysis of that fight.

“The first thing I noticed about Prochazka was that he wore socks and sneakers to the octagon, which is something you don’t see that often. The second thing I noticed about Prochazka was that he was a bit of a weirdo in his style and movement. He also showed no fear of the hands of his opponent, Volkan Oezdemir, which is not something we see all that often considering Oezdemir entered the contest with 12 knockout wins.

“Prochazka’s approach paid dividends when he scored a nasty second-round knockout win. It’s always exciting when someone makes noise in the 205-pound division in their promotional debut. It’s going to be interesting to see what comes next for Prochazka, considering Oezdemir was ranked No. 7 at the start of the fight.”

Prochazka would go on to become a UFC champion in only his third UFC fight. As for Oezdemir, it’s been a sad decline since then. He lost to Magomed Ankalaev and Nikiti Krylov, but bookended those losses with obscure wins over Paul Craig and Bogdan Guskov.

8. UFC 100

Date: July 11, 2009

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir 2

PPV buys: 1,298,000

The Ultimate Fighter era of the UFC reached its pinnacle at UFC 100. The event was a culmination and celebration of everything Dana White and the Zuffa ownership team had achieved since purchasing the promotion in 2001.

The card was headlined by Brock Lesnar, a proven draw in the WWE who had the physical gifts and legit amateur wrestling background to win the UFC heavyweight title from the legendary Randy Couture in merely his fourth pro fight. Zuffa’s ability to lure Lesnar into the UFC testified to the massive success they had made of the promotion in just under a decade.

Lesnar was seeking revenge against interim champ Frank Mir who had submitted him in his UFC debut a year and a half earlier. Mir was the interim champ due to the UFC’s complicated negotiation history with former champ Randy Couture.

Couture had held out for a year and been stripped of his title in 2008 so the UFC booked a season of The Ultimate Fighter (back when the show still drew millions of viewers every week on Spike TV) featuring Frank Mir and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira as coaches and scheduled to culminate in an interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 92.

When Randy Couture returned to the promotion in time to defend his belt against Brock Lesnar at UFC 91 that complicated things a bit. When Lesnar beat Couture and then Mir beat Nogueira it set up the perfect title unification/revenge match to headline UFC 100.

The combination of Lesnar’s shockingly sudden success in the UFC, the rivalry between UFC and WWE fans, the rivalry between Dana White and WWE owner Vince McMahon provided cross-over heat that had fans of both promotions lining up screaming “TAKE MY MONEY.”

The rest of the card was great too as we’ll see below.

Documents disclosed in the UFC antitrust lawsuit showed that UFC 100 sold almost 1.3 million pay-per-views.

The Rad

GSP was untouchable at UFC 100. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

The co-main event featured welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre at arguable the peak of his powers. He was coming in having won four straight UFC title fights against three former champs in Matt Hughes, Matt Serra, and B.J. Penn and perennial contender Jon Fitch.

And unlike the later GSP who was notorious for cautious decision wins, GSP had finished 13 of his 18 fights at this point. His opponent was the then-fearsome Thiago Alves who was riding a seven-fight UFC win streak including recent wins over ex-champ Matt Hughes and top contenders Josh Koscheck and Karo Parisyan.

GSP was heavily favored by the odds makers, but no one was quite prepared for the scope of his full spectrum dominance of the scary and puffed-up Alves.

Bloody Elbow’s original editor-in-chief Luke Thomas broke down how GSP did it in a Judo Chop technical breakdown:

“Georges St. Pierre’s takedowns of Alves from UFC 100 are … worth a look not just because they helped carry St. Pierre to victory, but because they are evidence for the notion that St. Pierre has the best takedowns in all of mixed martial arts.

“First, it’s worth noting that while St. Pierre put on an incredible display of takedown aplomb, he did not take down Alves at will. The American Top Team product was able to shrug off several takedown attempts throughout the course of the fight, which is a testament to his skill and preparation for this historic bout.

“Second, what makes St. Pierre so special is that just like high-level BJJ players link together submission attempts in “chains” to increase the likelihood of landing a submission in competition should one or two or even three attempts be avoided, St. Pierre puts together chains of takedown attempts.

“Admittedly, others already do this in professional MMA, but almost always they do so when trying to takedown an opponent whose back is pinned against the cage. From that position, it’s far easier to transition from a double to a high crotch because the opponent is being driven into a wall and doesn’t have enough mobility to resist. St. Pierre is able to switch from one type of attempt to another without the help of cage in free space. Working in open space while transitioning requires impeccable athleticism and timing and is indicative of the unique level of skill St. Pierre brings to professional MMA.”

The Bad

The H-Bomb. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

The low point of UFC 100 — to the extent that this historic card had any low points — came when former two-division Pride champ Dan Henderson landed one of the all-time brutal knockout shots on future UFC champ Michael Bisping and followed it up with a totally unnecessary shot on the ground.

Henderson and Bisping became bitter rivals while coaching against each other in The Ultimate Fighter‘s 9th season. Bisping’s trash-talking ways did not amuse the taciturn Henderson and he took it out in the Octagon. As Bloody Elbow’s Tim Burke described it a few years later:

“I think anyone that watches MMA knows how this ended – with one of the most thunderous knockouts in the history of the sport. Henderson sent Bisping to the mat with the H-Bomb, then dropped one on his unconscious face too just for good measure.”

Bisping himself called it “the most devastating KO in UFC history.”

Bisping would get his revenge on Henderson with a decision win at UFC 204 in 2016.

The Sad

Thiago Alves was never the same after UFC 100. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

One of the harsh realities of zero sum sports like MMA is the binary nature of winners and losers. Every great triumph, there is a bitter loss. And sometimes a fighter is never the same after a brutal enough defeat.

Such was the case with Thiago Alves who never really recovered from his loss to GSP. As Bloody Elbow’s Mookie Alexander wrote a few years later in a “where are they now” column on UFC 100:

“His injury history well-chronicled, Alves has fought just 6 times in the past 5 years, and his scheduled fight with Jordan Mein was scrapped after he withdrew. Thiago’s sole fight of 2014 was a FOTN decision win over Seth Baczynski.”

Alves’ Wikipedia entry details his travails in the wake of UFC 100:

Alves was scheduled to face Jon Fitch at UFC 107 in a rematch of their bout at UFC Ultimate Fight Night 5. However Alves suffered a knee injury, forcing him to withdrawfrom the fight. Alves was then scheduled to face Fitch on 27 March 2010 at UFC 111. However, on 25 March, Alves was taken off the card due to the discovery of an arteriovenous malformation in the brain from a pre fight CAT scan. Alves had the corrective surgery on 31 March 2010 at Roosevelt Hospital in New York. He took leave of absence, staying in New Jersey with his wife, Melissa Farrand Alves, and was expected to fight again during the summer of 2010.

The Alves/Fitch rematch, originally slated for UFC 107, then UFC 111, then UFC 115, finally took place at UFC 117. This fight was confirmed to be the number one contendership for the welterweight championship (to fight the winner of the St-Pierre/Koscheck bout). Alves again failed to make weight, weighing in at 171.5 lb, meaning he had to give up 20% of his fight purse. Alves would go on to lose to Fitch via unanimous decision.”

Alves would go 6-9 over the rest of his UFC career.

9. UFC 205

Date: November 12, 2016

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Main Event: Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor

PPV buys: 1,170,000 – 1,195,000

UFC 205 was a historic event for the UFC, their first ever in New York City. Their avoidances of the Big Apple wasn’t by choice, though. New York outlawed MMA in the ‘human cock-fighting era’ of the sport and didn’t reverse that ban until 2016. Previously the UFC had held an event in Buffalo, NY back in 1995.

With New York State back on the board the UFC moved swiftly to bring some of their biggest stars to the one of the US’s biggest markets. On paper the card was stacked, even after some high profile bouts fizzled out. The event boasted three title fights and a headlining appearance from Conor McGregor, who was at the height of his MMA powers at the time.

Supporting Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor was Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson for the welterweight title and Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz for the strawweight title. Chris Weidman, Frankie Edgar and Khabib Nurmagomedov were also featured. And the event was a hit!

According to documents obtained by Bloody Elbow, this event drew somewhere between 1.17-1.195 million PPV buys, which is still massive, but a bit smaller than the previously reported 1.3 million from older reports.

The Rad

The UFC pulled out all the stops for its NYC debut. | UPI Photo, IMAGO

New York allowing MMA back in the state was a very rad decision and has lead to a number of memorable fights and events being held in NYC and beyond. At UFC 205 Madison Square Garden saw many epic moments which will live on in MMA history.

Chief among those is Conor McGregor flattening Eddie Alvarez to claim the UFC lightweight title, becomming the first fighter ever to hold two belts at the same time (while coining the term ‘champ-champ’).

Here’s Tim Burke’s play-by-play commentary from the night McGregor reached his maximum potential in MMA.

“Body kicks from both men. Straight left cracked him again! Eddie has no answer for it at all. Takedown attempt from Alvarez stuffed. Conor with his hands behind his back now. Side kicks from McGregor. Eddie finally connects with his right. Eddie missing badly. Conor catches him with a counter and puts him on one knee briefly. Alvarez clinching up now. Might as well try something else. Knee to the body from Conor and they separate. The left finds a home again. Four punch combo and Alvarez is down. He’s done. The referee waves it off. Wow. Conor McGregor absolutely dominated the lightweight champion. He now holds two belts.”

While McGregor claims to see the future (under the guise of ‘Mystic Mac’) our own Victor Rodriguez showed keen foresight in summing up what went down in MSG and what might happen next.

“Once again, the Irishman makes a massive leap to becoming a true modern legend. He struggled a bit at first with leg kicks while he established his range, but once he found the spot he wanted, he continued to punish Alvarez the whole way. He shucked off takedowns effectively to reposition himself and continue to find a home for that left hand. Now he’s the champion of two divisions, and continues to prove doubters wrong while putting on huge performances. Whether you like him or not, this was a phenomenal accomplishment, and it was very well earned.

“Appreciate him while we have him, folks. We may not see anything like this again.”

The Bad

This didn’t end well for All-American. | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

A bad moment this event was Chris Weidman making a poor decision that cost him dearly. He made that mistake against one of the most unforgiving fighters to ever step into the Octagon; Yoel Romero. Romero, who was living it up as one of the promotion’s most dangerous fighters at the time, finished their fight by exploded into a flying knee, resulting in one of the most brutal UFC KOs we’ve ever seen.

Again, let’s see how Tim Burke reacted to that in real-time.

“They trade hard kicks at the same time. FLYING KNEE FROM ROMERO! WEIDMAN IS DOWN! A barrage of punches and WEIDMAN IS OUT!”

And here’s Victor Rodriguez summing up what this loss meant for Weidman at the time. Rodriguez also touched on Romero taking an extra amount of time to take on water between rounds (a stalling tactic we’d seen the former Olympian deploy in the past).

“Nobody took a bigger hit tonight than Chris Weidman. From former champion to a loss like this – in a division that is shuffling around quickly at the top, no less – he’s going to take a backseat for a while. He was succeeding with the striking but opted to grapple with one of the best wrestlers to grace the sport of MMA, and couldn’t make it come together.

Romero has always had worse cardio as the fight goes on, but his sense of timing is outstanding sometimes. I can’t think of another fighter in MMA right now that can turn a fight around so quickly and to such a large degree. And yes, the water situation between rounds was a problem. Much like the Tim Kennedy fight, it’s on the referee to take action, and we saw none of that. I suspect that we’ll get Herb Dean as the ref for his next bout to look out for those shenanigans. Failing that, we’ll probably get a John McCarthy that won’t repeat that mistake.”

The Sad

Rashad Evan’s UFC career was on the outs with UFC 205. | Douglas DeFelice / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 205 lost a number of bouts in the lead up to the event. The most notable were New York native Rashad Evans vs. Tim Kennedy and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone.

Lawler pulled out of the Cerrone fight a few days after the announcement (we’d eventually see that fight a year later) and was replaced by Kelvin Gastelum. But then Gastelum botched his weight cut and Cerrone was left without a dance partner at MSG.

Evans was pulled from his fight with Kennedy after he was not cleared by a pre-fight medical exam. Kennedy was pulled from the card, too. The pair were expected to fight a few months later (outside of New York’s jurisdiction), but that never happened.

Evans was unable to get medically cleared by the commission in Ontario, either. The reason for both fights falling through was an apparent neurological issue.

Evans, who was coming off a KO loss to Glover Teixeira, eventually returned to action in March, 2017. As a middleweight he lost back to back split decisions to Sam Alvey and Daniel Kelly. After those losses the former UFC champion returned to light heavyweight to face Anthony Smith. He lost that bout via KO and then left the UFC altogether.

Evans has fought once since then, a unanimous decision win over Gabriel Checco in Eagle FC last year.

Evans, a trailblazer for the UFC and the TUF brand, suffered a career wind-down that was sad to watch for those who rememeber his bouts with Michael Bisping, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Forest Griffin (and his feud with Rampage Jackson).

10. UFC 194

Date: December 12, 2015

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Main Event: Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor

PPV buys: 1,050,000

UFC 194 was the culmination of a whirlwind rise through the ranks by Conor McGregor which saw him punch his ticket out of obscurity (on the chin of Marcus Brimmage) and become a household name in MMA and beyond. Throughout this period of his career (which now completely defines the era of the sport) McGregor made Jose Aldo his foil. The Brazilian featherweight master was the MMA hipster’s favourite fighter and someone many were confident could expose the brash, and seemingly one-dimenstional, McGregor.

Leading up to this fight the UFC took Aldo and McGregor on a press tour. McGregor loved the attention and used every second possible to needle the usually stoic Aldo. Aldo seemed to loathe the experience and looked to be having the least amount of fun possible as he was contractually obligated to be verbally abused and trolled by his opponent.

The build up to the event was not like anything we’d seen before or would see again, despite the pay-off showing the juice was worth the squeeze.

According to documents obtained by Bloody Elbow, UFC 194 drew around 1.05 million PPV buys, which is smaller than the 1.2 million figure that was originally reported.

The Rad

Romero vs. Jacare lived up to the hype. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Despite all the hype, UFC 194 failed to deliver on action. The main event famously lasted 13 seconds and before that the majority bouts went the distance without very much of anything happening.

On of the few exceptions was Yoel Romero vs. Jacare Souza in the UFC’s middleweight division. Their fight was a back and forth affair featuring both men cracking the other with brutal shots and threatening each other with their elite, but disparate, grappling games. Here’s how Victor Rodriguez broke down their performances:

“Yoel Romero had some moments of sheer brutality in his bout against Ronaldo Souza, starting with a tremendous backfist. He followed a man that is a grappling demigod to the ground and punished him from top position. He then sputtered out and became more tentative, ate some serious shots later on and didn’t look as impressive as some may have expected…

“Ronaldo Souza took a step back, but not a big one. He weathered the storm and could have won this fight if it were a five round fight, as Romero seemed to be fading a bit.”

And here’s Tim Burke’s instant reaction to fight, too:

“Yoel Romero squeaked out the closest of decisions over Ronaldo Souza, in a fight where he started big but the momentum shifted in a big way down the stretch. Romero dared to tangle with Jacare on the ground after dropping him with a spinning back fist, and landed a ton of big shots that had Souza wobbly when he stood up after the round. The second round was a whole lot of nothing, and could have gone either way. Souza got a takedown in the third and beat Romero up a bit, though not to the degree that Romero beat him up in the first.”

Other rad moments included Demian Maia’s masterful handling of Gunnar Nelson, Leonardo Santos’ upset TKO win over Kevin Lee and Warlley Alves humbling Colby Covington with a guillotine.

The Bad

Chris Weidman didn’t have an answer for Luke Rockhold. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 194 was a clear and obvious turning point for Chris Weidman’s UFC career. Prior to this night he had looked unstoppable, with a 13-0 career that included back-to-back wins over middleweight GOAT Anderson Silva and title defenses over Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Against Luke Rockhold, though, he ran out of steam and started on a decline that would get steeper as the years wore on. Those later fights very much belong in our sad category, but his performance against Rockhold lands in the bad section because it stemmed from a very bad decision, one which ranks among the worst in-fight decisons ever.

Here’s Burke’s assessment on that big mistake.

“Chris Weidman made one major mistake – a strange spinning kick. Just one. And Luke Rockhold made him pay dearly for that – beat him up, cut him open, and took his belt. It looked a lot like the Lyoto Machida fight. Rockhold’s killer instinct is something that’s hard to describe. He’s an animal on top. He absolutely destroyed Weidman with elbows, and the fight could very well have been stopped in the third. It wasn’t though, so he took the wrestler down in the fourth and put him away.

“Like Rockhold in his post-fight interview, I’m having trouble finding the words to explain what I just witnessed. It was beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Congrats to Rockhold for an amazing win.

“That missed kick by Weidman will go down next to Chael Sonnen’s missing spinning backfist in infamy.”

The Sad

Jose Aldo’s last moments as UFC featherweight champion. | Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

This picture says it all, no? Jose Aldo, a representative of what so many of us who loved MMA, loved about MMA, lying in repose beneath something new, something frightening, something that was going to change the sport as we knew it and take it in unexpected and bizarre directions.

But how did we get there?

Aldo, usually so patient and intelligent, rushed out of his corner and threw a thunderous punch which, despite just glancing McGregor, was hard enough to draw blood on his foe’s eye-brow. However, Aldo’s bloodlust (which he sated somewhat) came at a terrible price for the Brazilian. In throwing that early punch, he left himself open for a a stinging straight left that landed on his chin and put him to sleep before his punch even landed. Aldo then sailed to the ground and was hit with unnessecary hammer blows before John McCarthy could pull McGregor off and usher in the next era of MMA.

Aldo, who hadn’t lost in a decade and who had turned opponents into mincemeat leading up to this, looked inconsolable. It was a feeling matched by those who felt McGregor was too-WWE for the UFC and were itching to see him eat his words in the forms of bruising leg kicks and a flying knee to the nose against the cage.

Ultimately it seemed as though McGregor’s relentless antics against Aldo paid off, in provoking the former champ to fight uncharacteristically. McGregor would continue this tactic in the future, though it wouldn’t always work out well for him. From this point on Aldo became a journeyman and would eventually seem a happier version of himself without the pressure of the title or an opponent who assaults you mentally long before the opening bell.

Honourable Mentions

Three of Anderson Silva’s bouts also drew big numbers on PPV. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

It’s worth noting that there are quite a few events that drew similar figures, and the 10th spot on this list could very well belong to other events that were reportedly over or around 1 million buys as well.

A notable example is UFC 168 headlined by Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman 2, which reportedly broke that million mark.

UFC 200 also broke 1 million buys per Bloody Elbow’s sources, but seems to have sold a bit less than UFC 194 that sits at the 10th spot. UFC 148 headlined by the rematch between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen also came close to that million mark.

Interestingly enough, while McGregor’s bouts dominated our top 10 list, Anderson Silva was also involved in three of these honorable mentions, while Brock Lesnar also featured in both UFC 100 and 200.

