T.J. Dillashaw’s DISGRACEFUL Decision Cost Him Everything

T.J. Dillashaw’s fateful UFC decision

“I never liked the guy, at first I thought it was his competitive nature. But as I got to get to know the guy it’s just cause he’s a **** head,” Cody Garbrandt said as part of his epic war of words with his UFC rival .

An underdog who snatched victory when given the chance. He’s considered one of the most disgraced champs in UFC history. But what led up to him making the decision which would change the trajectory of his career completely?

And what happened to cause his downfall? Who’s fault was it really, for the messy departure from his longtime teammates? And why did he get one of the harshest bans in UFC history?

“I messed up,” he said, “I’m having a hard time trying to forgive myself for this. I gotta man up for what I did.

Stick around and find out because today we are talking about the controversial champ himself: TJ DIllashaw.

Rise to Team Alpha Male and the Ultimate Fighter

Born in Sonora California on Feb 7th, 1986. TJ Dillashaw started his journey in combat sports as a high school wrestler where he performed successfully enough at the state level to get him a full-ride scholarship to Cal State Fullerton. He qualified for NCAA Division 1 Nationals 3 times and after graduation, his coach Mark Munoz, asked him to join Reign Training Center focusing on MMA.

Not long after Munoz suggested he move to work with Team Alpha Male in Sacramento. Here, under the guidance of Uriah Faber, Dillashaw honed his skills and quickly rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming one of the team’s standout performers

It wasn’t long after he made his professional debut, winning his first several bouts and eventually competing in The Ultimate Fighter in 2011. He racked up an impressive run of wins throughout the show, but lost in the final to John Dodson by TKO marking his first professional loss. He wouldn’t lose by TKO for another 8 years, but we will get to that later.

TJ would begin to walk the division winning fight after fight. His only road bump being a Raphael Assencao loss in a split decision. But then it arrived… in only a brief eleven professional fights. His shot at a belt. A last-minute substitution, due to replacing a middleweight championship fight between Chris Weidman and Lyoto Machida, after Weidman suffered a minor knee injury that would require surgery. So the change happened and T.J. Dillashaw would come up against….

Who is Renan Barao?

Renan Barao | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Going into the fight, Renan Barão was the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, and he was riding a 32-fight unbeaten streak that spanned nearly a decade. So obviously Barao was coming into this fight as a huge favorite, with many seeing him as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Dillashaw dominated this fight with his movement, striking, and overall versatility. Dillashaw’s footwork and angles gave Barão problems throughout the contest. In the fifth round, Dillashaw secured a TKO victory to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion.

T.J. has stated that he feels large portions of his success came from working with coach Duane Ludwig.

Credits the win to Duane/Who is Duane?

“Happy birthday to Duane Ludwig, this belt is for him,” T.J. Dillashaw on May 24, 2014.

But who is Duane Ludwig?

Duane Ludwig is a former Kickboxing Champ and MMA fighter who once boasted the record for the fastest KO in UFC history.

Duane had joined Team Alpha Male as the striking coach a year and a half before TJ’s defeat of Barao at UFC 173.

Throughout this time Tj and Duane’s relationship started to grow. They both believed in each other’s talent. But it wasn’t just TJ, Bringing in Duane seemed to be a great idea for Team Alpha Male, he won Coach of the Year in 2013 while working under the team. And the rest of the team went on a 10 fight winning streak.

But as the partnership continued… it started to fray.

Ludwig left Team Alpha Male and opened his own gym

Duane ended up leaving Sacramento and Team Alpha Male to start up his own gym back in Colorado just 18 months after arriving. TJ started splitting time between the two camps.

But as time went on things started to get messy. Even heated. The cracks in Team Alpha Male were starting to become too noticeable and public.

And so T.J. made his decision as to where he needed to go next.

“The best thing for me to do to beat Dominick Cruz was to train with Duane Ludwig, and Urijah, couldn’t take it and kicked me off the team,” T.J. Dillashaw.

A fight TJ would ultimately lose on a controversial decision. Causing him to lose his belt. With such a close decision one would have thought he would get an immediate rematch, but the UFC decided to give the Cruz fight to someone else: Urijah Faber. A nail in the coffin of their relationship.

And this is what T.J. said when asked about their parting of ways, ” I was given an ultimatum. As soon as someone gives you an ultimatum, you know that guy doesnt have your back.”

Now, many people see the decision to leave Team Alpha Male would be the beginning of his downfall, but before we get there let’s talk about aftermath their split.

Team Alpha Male Drama

Once T.J. left to train with Duane exclusively, things seemed to be going fine for about a year and a half until Duane Ludwig gave an interview on Sirius XM radio stating that T.J. was the only person on Team Alpha Male who wanted to be champion.

After this Uriah Faber and Cody Garbrandt started publicly speaking about their beef with Duane and with T.J.

“T.J. was never the best teammate, he would try and hurt people,” said Faber.

“I guess Chris choked him out and T.J. kneed him in the back of the head when he was down,” added Garbrandt.

And airing all of these personal conversations started to cast Duane and TJ in a negative light.

T.J. tried to not let it effect him, at least in public.

Of course, all of this is leading up to T.J. trying to reclaim the bantamweight belt. And the man standing is his way was the one and only: Cody Garbrandt.

Garbrant fights 1 & 2

In each other’s faces.

The lead up to this fight is where things started to get explosive.

It was more than just blowing smoke for PR at press conferences, it was personal. But it had been over two years since Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male. And Cody Garbrandt had grown into an exceptional fighter, one more skilled than the sparring partner T.J. and found years before. Not to say T.J. hadn’t done learning and growing as well.

T.J. out classed the former Champ with a TKO in the second round. Setting this up for an exciting and explosive rematch. Which took place some 10 months later. This time T.J. would step up his game. With a KO in the first round.

What does the greatest fighter of a division do after he has conquered it all?

Dropping weight and Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

“You know the night I defended my belt against cody. D.J. and Henry Cejudo were also fighting that night. That’s when the talk started happening of me wanting to taking his belt,” T.J. Dillashaw.

T.J. decided to drop 10 pounds off his already difficult weight cut to go do to the 125lb weight class to fight Henry Cejudo and become double champ. Cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“I’m running 6 days a week, biking at night, and two practices a day. That’s why I was able to get down to 4 % body fat. It was difficult. I haven’t been 125 lbs since my senior years of high school,” T.J. Dillashaw.

Or was it something else? Because things weren’t as they seemed. Maybe dropping down wouldn’t be as easy as he first thought.

“I didn’t realize how physically tough it was going to be on me and my body,” T.J. said later.

It was a brutal and intense cut required to make weight. And it had a huge effect on T.J.

“I always get really cold when you start puting food back in your system…… you start to cramp,” said T.J.

And while losing a championship fight in 30 seconds must be one of the worst feelings in the world. It was only going to get worse.

“I have my manager call me and say “hey man just got a call from UFC, and my heart just drops,” T.J. Dillashaw.

Dillashaw was suspended from the UFC for two years after testing positive for EPO.

This shocking revelation tarnished Dillashaw’s reputation and raised questions about his previous victories.

This press conference was from the lead up to the first Garbandt fight, nearly 18 months before the Cejudo fight. Was Cody telling the truth? Was Dillashaw using banned substances the whole time? Or did he use EPO just to help recover from an intense weight cut like he suggested?

“It just taints his legacy it just does. It’s cheating theres no way around it,” Joe Rogan.

Redemption?

Unlike some other athletes who had been caught using banned substances — Lance Armstrong or Roger Clemens — TJ openly admitted his use.

“The way I was raised by my day was to own up to my mistakes……thats why I wanted to come out to the world and show everything,” T.J. Dillashaw. ” I cheated. I ******* up. I’m gonna handle the consequences.

A two year lay off in arguably the prime of your career is a hard situation to come back from. T.J. came back to fight after that, he did win his first bout back on a controversial split decision.

Although he wasn’t the same. He lost his next fight against Aljamain Sterling by TKO when his shoulder dislocated in the first round and he wasn’t able to get it back in. Like many before Dillashaw, the fight game had caught up to him and his body. In April of 2023, at the age of 37 years old, T.J. Dillashaw retired from fighting.

Getting to the top is never easy, and staying there is even harder. Dillashaw’s rise to through the ranks is a testament to hard work and determination. But his fall from grace is a cautionary tale to future generations. Is it worth it to risk it all to be the best? At what cost is one willing to pay?

