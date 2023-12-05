Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Preview

Robeisy Ramirez says Rafael Espinoza has his ‘full attention’ when they square off in South Florida this Saturday. Ramirez has had a great 2023, winning the vacant WBO featherweight championship with a unanimous decision over Issac Dogboe this past April. Then, ‘El Tren’ returned to the ring for his first defense against Satoshi Shimizu in July. Ramirez shut out Shimizu en route to a fifth-round TKO.

Following his first successful defense, Ramirez is happy to have his next in front of a hometown crowd.

“Miami is for many of us Cubans an important meeting point, where Spanish is spoken, our heritage is celebrated, and we remember our homeland daily through the city’s vibrant culture,” said Ramirez via press release. “Ever since I turned professional, I have wanted to fight near my people of Miami, where I also live. That cherished moment has finally arrived. On December 9, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, I hope to have the support of the Cuban community of Miami and to see our flag waving everywhere.”

Espinoza earned his first championship opportunity off the strength of five consecutive finishes. This year, ‘El Divino’ has handed losses to Rafael Rosas and Ally Mwerangi, respectively. Though Ramirez is a step up in competition, Espinoza expects to rise to the occasion.

“I am happy and grateful for what is happening,” said Espinoza. “The time has come, the opportunity of my life, and I will not waste it. Robeisy is a great champion, and I am glad to face someone like him. I know we will have a great fight, and it will go down in boxing history. I am sure of it.”

Also featured on the card is Puerto Rican phenom Xander Zayas. The undefeated up-and-comer recently finished Roberto Valenzuela Jr. via fifth-round TKO after the latter suffered a horrific cut on his nose.

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza full fight card

Main card

– Robeisy Ramirez (13-1) 🇨🇺 vs. Rafael Espinoza (21-0) 🇲🇽; featherweight

– Xander Zayas (17-0) 🇵🇷 vs. Jorge Fortea (24-3-1) 🇪🇸; junior middleweight

– Richard Torrez Jr. (7-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Curtis Harper (14-10) 🇺🇸; heavyweight

Undercard

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:40 p.m. ET | 2:40 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Ramirez vs. Espinoza are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza here.

Live streams

The undercard of Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael Espinoza airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. The main card streams on ESPN+, but is also set to air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation®4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation®5 Android Phone Android TV XBox One Android Tablet Apple TV XBox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast Xfinity Flex Fb Portal Touch COX Contour 2 Oculus Go COX X1 Facebook Portal TV LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Roku TV Roku Players Panasonic Smart TV Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV Xfinity X1 TV Box Xfinity X Class Xfinity Flex Thanks June!

