UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez: Fight card, start time, live streams

After a wild time in Austin, Texas this past weekend, the world’s premiere MMA league is headed back to the ol’ APEX facility in Vegas this Saturday (December 9th) for UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez. Top-ranked bantamweights will grace the main event when the UFC’s #7 ranked, Yadong Song, gets busy with the #14 rated, Chris Gutierrez. The co-main event for Saturday has the UFC’s #8 rated light heavyweight, Anthony Smith, doing the man dance with the #11 rated, Khalil Rountree Jr. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Since joining up with the UFC in 2018, Chris Gutierrez has amassed an impressive 8-2-1 promotional record. Whether stopping Vince Morales with leg kicks, finishing Batgerel Danaa with a spinning backfist, or detonating Frankie Edgar with a flying knee, Gutierrez is a straight up problem on the feet. Luckily for us, the same exact thing can be said for Song. Just ask Ricky Simón, Marlon Moraes, or Julio Arce… if they’re even awake yet. Since both of these guys are hard to kill, I’m predicting five hard rounds of war on Saturday night.

The co-main event for this weekend’s UFC fight card features the former 205-pound title challenger, Anthony Smith, throwing down with the explosive Khalil Rountree Jr. Both of these U.S. fighters are capable of stopping a fight with leg kicks, but the boxing edge here historically leans towards the side of Khalil. Where Anthony holds the advantage in this matchup, at least on paper, is in the grappling department. Smith also has more experience under his belt, but that also equates to higher mileage on the odometer.

For the rest of this UFC fight night, there’s only two other bouts with a fighter from the United States, and one of those is the rebooked Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa matchup from last week. On top of the main event, there are two other Chinese athletes on the docket. Kenan Song meets France’s Kevin Jousset, and Sumudaerji tangles with Brazil’s Allan Nascimento. There will also be a sighting of ‘The Iron Turtle’ as South Korea’s Jun Yong Park squares off with Brazil’s André Muniz

UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song vs. Chris Gutierrez Full fight card

Main card

– Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song: Bantamweight

– Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith: Light Heavyweight

– Sumudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento: Flyweight

– Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey: Lightweight

– Jun Yong Park vs. André Muniz: Middleweight

– Kenan Song vs. Kevin Jousset: Welterweight

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez takes place on December 9th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez?

After UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, will be UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington. This event will be happening on December 16th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headliner here will see UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, defend his belt against Colby Covington, and the co-main event will enjoy UFC flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, in his first defense against Brandon Royval.

