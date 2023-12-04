Arman Tsarukyan proves UFC Rankings Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number – (mma)²

First Verse – Arman Tsarukyan is here to stay…

Let’s kick in the door without any preamble: Arman Tsarukyan is in the mix. The man’s UFC record is exceptional. Up until this past Saturday night, his two losses were more impressive than his wins: dynamic Fight of the Night scramble-fests, in which he controversially lost a split to Mateusz Gamrot and had a competitive scrap where he became the first man to take down current champion Islam Makhachev. In his wins, Tsarukyan has been shutting out his competition and more often than not finishing them.

How is it that a young, exciting fighter who put on a Fight of the Night performance against the current champion has struggled to gain any career momentum? If you suspect it’s because the UFC buries most of its talent in crowdless Apex cards, that’s a fair guess, but I’m starting to think there’s something else at play. A sinister thought process that is infecting fans and fighters alike which is leading us to a very boxing-esque problem.

Second Verse – Who’s Got the Power?

The UFC has long positioned itself as superior to boxing because they make they’re dope and they book dope fights. It’s the place where the best fight the best, and for a long time that felt true. Every once in a while we’d lose out on some long-desired matchup (often at heavyweight) but I’ll gladly admit that the promotion has delivered more than not.

However, a new generation of fighters is realizing that the ranking system is an undeniable status symbol that is a rock to Dana White’s scissor: “this guy doesn’t want to fight.”

Fighters who attain a combination of fan appreciation and a low numbered ranking have the most control over their career. This is playing out to some degreee across various UFC weight classes but none moreso than the lightweight division. Consider these fighters who have both the popularity and ranking to control their destiny to the point that it is stagnating the division. Can you imagine Arman Tsarukyan getting booked against any of them, or does it feel like they’re in separate realities?

Dustin Poirier

Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira

Michael Chandler

Chorus – The Best Fight the Best (at least, that’s what they say)

I want to be clear that I don’t hate the player, it’s just about the game. The recent class action lawsuit lays bare how much money is at stake, and Dana White has occasionally been candid about the small window of opportunity for banking big paydays. When fighters have the love of the people and a number next to their name that quantifies their competitive value, the rational next step is to maximize that advantage. Only fight people at your level. We’re seeing great results in the round robin that this elite cohort is delivering over the past three years, but the trickle down effect is hurting the division’s future.

If Gaethje, Poirier, Oliveira, and Chandler only want big name matchups then the rest of the division is left to cannibalize itself. That leaves us with prospects like Jalin Turner, Arman Tsarukyan, Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev consistently short circuiting each others’ momentum. They’re valence electrons floating outside the top 5, waiting for an elite names to stumble, finding themselves in a poor negotiating posiition. After a second failed title attempt, Justin Gaethje squared up with Fiziev. After getting blitzed by Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush tried to reclaim his cred against Arman Tsarukyan and became a stepping stone in the process. Dariush has the number but not the fan support and is going to get hit hard in the rankings.

Encore – Do You Want More?

The UFC and its fans want the same thing: to book the fights the fans want to see, and for the best to fight the best. However, it feels like these desires are incongruous for all parties involved. How does a fighter like Arman Tsarukyan fit into a world that promises big names enacting big violence to entertain big crowds? Could fight or the promotion itself stomach the sight of Tsarukyan dominating someone with a fraction of their social media following? Should Tsarukyan leapfrog our elite list for a title shot at Islam Makhachev instead?

Thanks for checking in on my art column, especially today’s kinda silly hip-hop themed edition. I’ll be over at the bloodyelbow substack with my other weekly column, The Fine Art of Violence where we will be recapping 2023 and all the various highs and lows of the year in and out of the cage.

