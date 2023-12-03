Broken orbital? Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez get in wild brawl – BKFC 56 full results, fight video highlights

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez headlines tonight's live BKFC 56 bare knuckle fight card | BKFC

Join us here tonight as we cover a packed out BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez fight card, that’s kicking off from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The marquee matchup here has ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry toeing the line with former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez. Another set of UFC vets will bang it out in the BKFC 56 co-main event when heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee exchange knuckle sammiches. Rothwell is out, so Duffee is also off the card. The start time for this BKFC 56 fight card is set for 8:00 pm ET.

Another notable duo of formerly ranked UFC fighters will face off when Jeremy Stephens throws hands with Jimmie Rivera. Stephens is making his BKFC debut following a 0-1-1 run in boxing, and much like Mike Perry, Jeremy seems like one of those guys who was just built for bare knuckle. As for Rivera, he has been doing his thing as a law enforcement officer, but is also currently 1-0-1 under the BKFC banner.

BKFC 56 will also feature three title fights on the PPV main card. Flyweight champ Christine Ferea will have an immediate rematch with Bec Rawlings, despite finishing her at BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold back in April of this year. In the featherweight division, the current king, Kai Stewart, defends his throne against Howard Davis. Then for the BKFC vacant heavyweight belt, former BKFC champion Arnold Adams will mix it up with former BKB title holder, Mick Terrill.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez takes place on December 2nd, at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The PPV main event starts live on several platforms, including FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Free live stream Full fight card results

Main card

– Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez by TKO (Corner stoppage) at the end of round 2: Middleweight

Eddie Alvarez, quits! He could not see so his trainer threw in the towel and stopped the fight. Mike Perry wins #bkfc #bkfc56 pic.twitter.com/2ARSFDdFvf — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) December 3, 2023

Platinum Mike Perry is calling out Conor McGregor. Would you like to see it?#BKFC56 pic.twitter.com/IX4WVLkzhC — FITE (@FiteTV) December 3, 2023

– Christine Ferea def. Bec Rawlings by unanimous decision: (W) Flyweight Title

– Kai Stewart def. Howard Davis by unanimous decision: Featherweight Title

– Mick Terrill def. Arnold Adams by KO in round 4: Heavyweight Title

Mick Terrill is your NEW BKFC heavyweight champion 🏆of the world! pic.twitter.com/nxlCtKV00p — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 3, 2023

– Jeremy Stephens def. Jimmie Rivera by TKO at end of round 3: Bantamweight

Jeremy Stephens with the HUGE win in his BKFC debut against Jimmie Rivera! #BKFC56



Order BKFC 56: https://t.co/AYRDlGLWML pic.twitter.com/6L8S816Kqq — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 3, 2023

– Ben Moa def. Bridger Bercier by TKO in round 3 : Heavyweight

– Erick Lozano def. Mike Jones by KO in round 3: Light Heavyweight

– Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee: Heavyweight

Prelims

– Esteban Rodriguez def. Keegan Vandermeer by KO in round 2: Cruiserweight

"Mohawk" Rodriguez & Vandermeer with the insane start to their bout at #BKFC56 pic.twitter.com/QG8bQ4u6r9 December 3, 2023

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Free live stream

The BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez prelims can be live streamed on the promotion’s YouTube channel, as well as below.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez PPV live stream

