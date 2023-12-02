Subscribe
MMA News UFC Event UFC News
0

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan live mma fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 15 seconds ago
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/SergeixBelski / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (December 2nd) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan, which is happening in the Lone Star State at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main event will enjoy the UFC’s #4 rated lightweight, Beneil Dariush, getting busy with the #8 rated, Arman Tsarukyan. As for the co-main, the #12 ranked 155-pounder Jalin Turner, will dance with the #13 rated, Bobby Green. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan is such a fire matchup! Dariush can roll with the best of them, and Tsarukyan can scramble for days. Beneil is on an impressive 8-1 run with that hiccup happening in his last fight to Charles Oliveira. As for Arman, he is enjoying a 7-1 streak with the lone loss to Mateusz Gamrot two-fights ago. Dariush is favored to be Tsarukyan’s ticket to the top-5, but I’m expecting the salty underdog veteran to give the young gun a run for his money.

Dan Hooker pulled out of this UFC Fight Night co-main event, and who better to step in and face Bobby Green than Hooker’s previous dance partner, Jalin Turner. Bobby is coming off of back-to-back finishes, while Jalin is looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. A short-notice Turner will have his hands full with a fully prepared Green, but ‘The Tarantula’ tends to be game, and has the physical tools needed to win.

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan takes place on December 2nd, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines Saturday's UFC fight night card CraigxKidwell / USA TODAY Network
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines Saturday’s UFC fight night card | IMAGO/USA TODAY Network/CraigxKidwell , IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan Full fight card results

Main card

MMA: UFC 240-Aubin Mercier vs Tsarukyan, Jul 27, 2019; Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) defeats Olivier Aubin-Mercier (red gloves) during UFC 240 at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports, 27.07.2019 21:13:01, 13112749, NPStrans, TopPic, MMA, Rogers Place PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 13112749
SergeixBelski / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Prelims

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. MAKE SURE THIS IS APPROPRIATE

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live streams, start time and fight card updates
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live streams, start time and fight card updates
Eddie Mercado | November 27
Interview: Anthony Pettis reacts to PFL buying Bellator, reveals Karate and boxing future
Interview: Pettis reacts to PFL-Bellator, reveals Karate and boxing future
Eddie Mercado | November 24
Interview: BKFC uninterested in bare knuckle MMA – Grappling takes away from the excitement
BKFC uninterested in bare knuckle MMA: Grappling takes away from the excitement
Eddie Mercado | November 15
Read more stories