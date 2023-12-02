UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/SergeixBelski / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (December 2nd) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan, which is happening in the Lone Star State at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main event will enjoy the UFC’s #4 rated lightweight, Beneil Dariush, getting busy with the #8 rated, Arman Tsarukyan. As for the co-main, the #12 ranked 155-pounder Jalin Turner, will dance with the #13 rated, Bobby Green. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan is such a fire matchup! Dariush can roll with the best of them, and Tsarukyan can scramble for days. Beneil is on an impressive 8-1 run with that hiccup happening in his last fight to Charles Oliveira. As for Arman, he is enjoying a 7-1 streak with the lone loss to Mateusz Gamrot two-fights ago. Dariush is favored to be Tsarukyan’s ticket to the top-5, but I’m expecting the salty underdog veteran to give the young gun a run for his money.

Dan Hooker pulled out of this UFC Fight Night co-main event, and who better to step in and face Bobby Green than Hooker’s previous dance partner, Jalin Turner. Bobby is coming off of back-to-back finishes, while Jalin is looking to rebound after back-to-back split decision losses. A short-notice Turner will have his hands full with a fully prepared Green, but ‘The Tarantula’ tends to be game, and has the physical tools needed to win.

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan takes place on December 2nd, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines Saturday's UFC fight night card

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan Full fight card results

Main card



Prelims

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

