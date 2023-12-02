Jump to
The UFC is in Texas this weekend. Atop the card are lightweights Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan. There’s a number of other good fights on the card, too (for a change). We’ve got Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner, Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila and Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.
The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan reader picks
Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush (61.5%).
Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green
Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (61.5%).
Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (76.9%).
Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Readers’ Pick: Kelvin Gastelum (69.2%).
Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Readers’ Pick: Punahele Soriano (92.3%).
Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva
Readers’ Pick: Joaquim Silva (92.3%).
Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila
Readers’ Pick: Julia Avila (69.2%).
Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese
Readers’ Pick: Zach Reese (76.9%).
Joe Solecki vs. Drakkar Klose
Readers’ Pick: Drakkar Klose (83.3%).
Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
Readers’ Pick: Melquizael Costa (92.3%).
Ihor Potiierira vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Readers’ Pick: Rodolfo Bellato (92.3%).
Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden
Readers’ Pick: Wellington Turman (76.9%).
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Veronica Hardy
Readers’ Pick: Veronica Hardy (76.9%).
Who gets a Performance of the Night award?
Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (23.1%), Arman Tsaurkyan (23.1%), Jalin Turner (23.1%).
Which fight wins Fight of the Night?
Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (46.2%).
Which fight are you most excited for?
Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (61.5%).
Leaderboard
|Position
|Community Member
|Correct
|Incorrect
|Total Picks
|%
|Week 33 Record
|Bonus Points
|1
|Christophe
|235
|142
|377
|0.623
|8-4
|14
|2
|Jeremy
|232
|145
|377
|0.615
|9-3
|21
|3
|Adam Law
|226
|150
|376
|0.601
|6-6
|21
|4
|Just Simon
|223
|154
|377
|0.592
|5-7
|17
|5
|ZeistPriest
|216
|139
|355
|0.608
|7-5
|15
|6
|Tommy
|204
|89
|293
|0.696
|9-3
|15
|7
|Luke G
|194
|139
|333
|0.583
|0-0
|15
|8
|DJNi
|191
|120
|311
|0.614
|9-3
|15
|9
|NickyBonz
|190
|118
|308
|0.617
|11-1
|11
|10
|BearHands
|182
|174
|356
|0.511
|5-7
|13
|11
|Arran D
|111
|73
|184
|0.603
|6-6
|10
|12
|heresgary
|76
|63
|139
|0.547
|0-0
|7
|13
|Sensei Scott
|72
|83
|155
|0.465
|0-0
|6
|14
|Mark S
|65
|62
|127
|0.512
|0-0
|7
|15
|Kaan
|64
|63
|127
|0.504
|0-0
|2
|16
|GirlCasual
|63
|55
|118
|0.534
|0-0
|5
|17
|Thomas G
|52
|40
|92
|0.565
|0-0
|1
|18
|Will Burns
|39
|28
|67
|0.582
|0-0
|4
|19
|mklip2001
|36
|38
|74
|0.486
|0-0
|6
|20
|Chong Li
|36
|11
|47
|0.766
|0-0
|1
