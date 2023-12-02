UFC Austin headliner Arman Tsarukyan

The UFC is in Texas this weekend. Atop the card are lightweights Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan. There’s a number of other good fights on the card, too (for a change). We’ve got Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner, Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila and Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan reader picks

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush (61.5%).

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (61.5%).

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (76.9%).

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Readers’ Pick: Kelvin Gastelum (69.2%).

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Readers’ Pick: Punahele Soriano (92.3%).

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Readers’ Pick: Joaquim Silva (92.3%).

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Readers’ Pick: Julia Avila (69.2%).

Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

Readers’ Pick: Zach Reese (76.9%).

Joe Solecki vs. Drakkar Klose

Readers’ Pick: Drakkar Klose (83.3%).

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Readers’ Pick: Melquizael Costa (92.3%).

Ihor Potiierira vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Readers’ Pick: Rodolfo Bellato (92.3%).

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden

Readers’ Pick: Wellington Turman (76.9%).

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Veronica Hardy

Readers’ Pick: Veronica Hardy (76.9%).

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (23.1%), Arman Tsaurkyan (23.1%), Jalin Turner (23.1%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (46.2%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (61.5%).

Leaderboard

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 33 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 235 142 377 0.623 8-4 14 2 Jeremy 232 145 377 0.615 9-3 21 3 Adam Law 226 150 376 0.601 6-6 21 4 Just Simon 223 154 377 0.592 5-7 17 5 ZeistPriest 216 139 355 0.608 7-5 15 6 Tommy 204 89 293 0.696 9-3 15 7 Luke G 194 139 333 0.583 0-0 15 8 DJNi 191 120 311 0.614 9-3 15 9 NickyBonz 190 118 308 0.617 11-1 11 10 BearHands 182 174 356 0.511 5-7 13 11 Arran D 111 73 184 0.603 6-6 10 12 heresgary 76 63 139 0.547 0-0 7 13 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 14 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 15 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 16 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 17 Thomas G 52 40 92 0.565 0-0 1 18 Will Burns 39 28 67 0.582 0-0 4 19 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 20 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1

