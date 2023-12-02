Subscribe
MMA News UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan
UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs.Tsarukyan reader picks

The UFC is in Austin with Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan doing the main event honours. Check out who the BE readers think will win!

By: Tim Bissell | 13 seconds ago
UFC Austin headliner Arman Tsarukyan

The UFC is in Texas this weekend. Atop the card are lightweights Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan. There’s a number of other good fights on the card, too (for a change). We’ve got Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner, Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila and Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers. If you haven’t already, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow Substack. Paid subscriptions on Substack are the best way to support Bloody Elbow and make sure we can keep doing what we’re doing. In addition to making reader picks (which could earn prizes), paid subscribers also receive premium content directly in their email inboxes. That premium content includes editorials by Karim Zidan and Jonathan Snowden and investigative pieces from John S. Nash.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush (61.5%).

Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green

Readers’ Pick: Jalin Turner (61.5%).

Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (76.9%).

Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Readers’ Pick: Kelvin Gastelum (69.2%).

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Readers’ Pick: Punahele Soriano (92.3%).

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

Readers’ Pick: Joaquim Silva (92.3%).

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

Readers’ Pick: Julia Avila (69.2%).

Cody Brundage vs. Zach Reese

Readers’ Pick: Zach Reese (76.9%).

Joe Solecki vs. Drakkar Klose

Readers’ Pick: Drakkar Klose (83.3%).

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Readers’ Pick: Melquizael Costa (92.3%).

Ihor Potiierira vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Readers’ Pick: Rodolfo Bellato (92.3%).

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden

Readers’ Pick: Wellington Turman (76.9%).

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Veronica Hardy

Readers’ Pick: Veronica Hardy (76.9%).

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ Pick: Rob Font (23.1%), Arman Tsaurkyan (23.1%), Jalin Turner (23.1%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (46.2%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ Pick: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan (61.5%).

Leaderboard

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 33 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe2351423770.6238-414
2Jeremy2321453770.6159-321
3Adam Law2261503760.6016-621
4Just Simon2231543770.5925-717
5ZeistPriest2161393550.6087-515
6Tommy204892930.6969-315
7Luke G1941393330.5830-015
8DJNi1911203110.6149-315
9NickyBonz1901183080.61711-111
10BearHands1821743560.5115-713
11Arran D111731840.6036-610
12heresgary76631390.5470-07
13Sensei Scott72831550.4650-06
14Mark S65621270.5120-07
15Kaan64631270.5040-02
16GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
17Thomas G5240920.5650-01
18Will Burns3928670.5820-04
19mklip20013638740.4860-06
20Chong Li3611470.7660-01

About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

