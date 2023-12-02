Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Ryan Garcia in 2019. | Larry Burton / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte is tonight!

Tonight Ryan Garcia looks to bounce back from his disappointment versus Gervonta Davis in the spring. He’s up against Oscar Duarte, who won’t be looking to do him any favours, at the Toyota Centre in Houston, TX. Follow along here for all the results and highlights as they happen.

Live results and highlights

Main card

Prelims

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Garcia vs. Duarte are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. MAKE SURE THIS IS ALL APPLICABLE

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author