Boxing Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Ryan Garcia is back in action tonight. He takes on Oscar Duarte, hoping to bounce back from his first ever pro loss.

By: Nate Wilcox | 15 seconds ago
Ryan Garcia in 2019. | Larry Burton / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tonight Ryan Garcia looks to bounce back from his disappointment versus Gervonta Davis in the spring. He’s up against Oscar Duarte, who won’t be looking to do him any favours, at the Toyota Centre in Houston, TX. Follow along here for all the results and highlights as they happen.

Live results and highlights

Main card

Prelims

Start time and date

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Garcia vs. Duarte are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT. 

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte poster

Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

