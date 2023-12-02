Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live stream results and play-by-play

Ryan Garcia punches Gervonta Davis | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Ryan Garcia will have the opportunity to get back in the win column when he takes on Oscar Duarte tonight. Having suffered his first loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis in April, all eyes are on Garcia to see how well he rebounds from that loss.

Another factor to consider is how absolutely messy his camp was for the Davis fight, with multiple accusations that there was a mole feeding information to Team Davis. Now, after giving his team a hard reset, he’s added notable trainer Derrick James to the mix with hopes that he’ll shore up any weaknesses he has.

Oscar Duarte is a power-punching juggernaut on a 10-fight win streak. Blessed with speed, power and good footwork, Duarte presents a challenge that shouldn’t be overlooked as someone that could hand “King Ryan” his second career defeat. Both men have a lot to gain, but Ryan Garcia has a lot more to lose here. Let’s take a look at how their facts and figures stack up.

Ryan Garcia

Held the WBC interim lightweight title (2021)

First American boxer to ever appear in Gatorade commercials

Age: 25

Record: 23-1 (19 KOs)

Last opponent: Gervonta Davis (L)

Orthodox stance

Oscar Duarte

Won the NABF lightweight title

Age: 28

Record: 26-1-1 (21 KOs)

Last opponent: D’Angelo Keyes (W)

Orthodox stance

Ryan Garcia talks fight with Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Round 9

Coming soon…

Round 10

Coming soon…

Round 11

Coming soon…

Round 12

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Garcia vs. Duarte are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

