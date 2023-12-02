Free Live Stream: BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez prelims

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez headlines tonight's BKFC 56 bare knuckle boxing fight card | BKFC

Join us tonight as we cover a stacked BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez fight card, which is going on at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. This is the promotion’s largest card to date, with former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, taking on the man that appears to be built for bare knuckle, Mike Perry, in the main event. The BKFC 56 co-main will feature heavyweight bare knuckle action, as UFC veterans Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee will toe the line.

Also on the BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez main card, three titles will be up for grabs. The BKFC’s women’s flyweight belt will be on the line when the champ, Christine Ferea, runs it back with Bec Rawlings. Also, the vacant BKFC heavyweight title will be decided when former BKFC champ, Arnold Adams, tries his hands against former BKB champ, Mick Terrill. The final championship bout of the evening will see featherweight champion, Kai Stewart, defend against Howard Davis. The cherry on top here is an intriguing bout between scrappy UFC vets Jeremy Stephens and Jimmie Rivera.

The man behind BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez, David Feldman, recently caught up with Bloody Elbow for an interview. That chat can be found here, and can also be viewed towards the bottom of this page.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez takes place on December 2nd, at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event starts live on several platforms, including FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Free live stream

The BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez prelims can be live streamed on the promotion’s YouTube channel, as well as below.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez PPV live stream

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Free live stream Full fight card

Main card

– Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez: Middleweight

– Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee: Heavyweight

– Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera: Bantamweight

– Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings: (W) Flyweight Title

– Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis: Featherweight Title

– Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill: Heavyweight Title

– Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier: Heavyweight

– Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

