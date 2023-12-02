BKFC 56 Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez headlines tonight's live BKFC 56 bare knuckle fight card | BKFC

Join us here tonight as we cover a packed out BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez fight card, that’s kicking off from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The marquee matchup here has ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry toeing the line with former UFC lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez. Another set of UFC vets will bang it out in the BKFC 56 co-main event when heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee exchange knuckle sammiches. The start time for this BKFC 56 fight card is set for 8:00 pm ET.

Another notable duo of formerly ranked UFC fighters will face off when Jeremy Stephens throws hands with Jimmie Rivera. Stephens is making his BKFC debut following a 0-1-1 run in boxing, and much like Mike Perry, Jeremy seems like one of those guys who was just built for bare knuckle. As for Rivera, he has been doing his thing as a law enforcement officer, but is also currently 1-0-1 under the BKFC banner.

BKFC 56 will also feature three title fights on the PPV main card. Flyweight champ Christine Ferea will have an immediate rematch with Bec Rawlings, despite finishing her at BKFC 41: Perry vs. Rockhold back in April of this year. In the featherweight division, the current king, Kai Stewart, defends his throne against Howard Davis. Then for the BKFC vacant heavyweight belt, former BKFC champion Arnold Adams will mix it up with former BKB title holder, Mick Terrill.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez takes place on December 2nd, at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The PPV main event starts live on several platforms, including FITE.tv at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Main card

– Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez: Middleweight

– Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee: Heavyweight

– Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera: Bantamweight

– Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings: (W) Flyweight Title

– Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis: Featherweight Title

– Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill: Heavyweight Title

– Ben Moa vs. Bridger Bercier: Heavyweight

– Mike Jones vs. Erick Lozano: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Free live stream

The BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez prelims can be live streamed on the promotion’s YouTube channel, as well as below.

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez PPV live stream

