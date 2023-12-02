BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez live stream results and play-by-play

Mike Perry attends the BKFC 41 official pre-fight press conference, | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Mike Perry might just be the best thing to happen to BKFC, and I do say that in seriousness. Since the former UFC star migrated over to the bare knuckle ring, BKFC seems to have finally found the face for their promotion. And who wouldn’t want to watch him force grown men to spit their own teeth out after he forcefully loosened them?

He takes on another man known for mega-violent fights in Eddie Alvarez. Eddie had his first bare knuckle fight earlier this year when he took on former UFC featherweight contender Chad Mendes. It was a tough battle that went to split decision, but it would be Alvarez’ name in the win column. Chad Mendes retired following that bout.

Just about everywhere you look, folks have chosen Perry to win, making Eddie the heavy underdog in this contest. And at 39, with 40 MMA bouts and a bare knuckle bout under his belt, it’s hard to think otherwise. That’s a lot of wear-and-tear, a lot of wars. Perry, at 32, has just 20 MMA bouts and 3 bare knuckle bouts under his belt.

That said, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Eddie to get the victory—I just wouldn’t put any money on it. Let’s take a look at how they stack up with their facts and figures:

Mike Perry

Age: 32

MMA record: 14-8 (11 KOs)

BKFC record: 3-0 (1 KO)

Last opponent: Luke Rockhold

Eddie Alvarez

Age: 39

MMA record: 30-8-2 (17 KOs)

BKFC record: 1-0

Last opponent: Chad Mendes

BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The preliminary portion starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Free live stream

To watch the preliminary portion of BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, head to the official YouTube channel of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Full event live stream

To purchase the pay-per-view portion, which is priced at $49.99 USD, choose from one of the following options: the BKFC+ app, YouTube or FITE.

