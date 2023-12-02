BKFC 56 staff picks and predictions: Mike Perry stops Eddie Alvarez

BKFC 56 headliner Mike Perry during his UFC run.

BKFC 56 is live on Saturday with a fight featuring some well known faces for UFC fans. However, with this being BKFC, those faces will probably be unrecognizable by the end of the night.

The main event is Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, which sounds pretty exciting on paper. There’s also Jeremy Stephens vs. Jimmie Rivera and Bec Rodriguez (previously Rawlings) vs. Christine Ferea. This event was supposed to feature Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee for the heavyweight title, but that bout has been scrapped at the last minute.

You can see who we think will win the big bouts below. You’ll notice we mostly believe Mike Perry will continue on his quest to be Mr. BKFC, at the expense of the former UFC lightweight champ.

Are you planning to watch this? Who do you think will win?

BKFC 56 staff picks and predictions

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez

Anton Tabuena: I say this every time they put on expensive events, but all these bareknuckle cards filled with UFC veterans seem like a waste of pretty good MMA fights to me. I don’t care about bloodier fights, and I’d rather see them with their full arsenal than in a lame, lower level boxing imitation for people who care more about gore than technique. As for the fight, if this was a few years ago, I’d pick Alvarez, but at the end of 2023, I’m leaning towards Perry. Mike Perry by TKO.

BKFC 56 headliner Mike Perry is coming off a win over Luke Rockhold. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Tim Bissell: I think Mike Perry is really built for BKFC and though Eddie Alvarez has looked sharp here, I think Platinum gets it done. I think Alvarez might be too smart and too accomplished for his own good here. He doesn’t need to go five rounds and be a bloody mess to feel something about himself.

I think he’ll fight in a measured sense and won’t be afraid to pull to rip cord if the fight has gone away from him. Perry, on the other hand, will not stop. Because of this I see Alvarez doing the smart thing and retiring in the corner once he’s found out how hard Perry hits and how unlikely he is to let up. Mike Perry by TKO (retirement).

BKFC 56 headliner Eddie Alvarez when he fought Eduard Folayang in ONE. | Pacific Press Agency, IMAGO

Zane Simon: Eddie Alvarez has more left in the tank than I would have thought he did, as he runs up on 40. But Mike Perry was made for bare knuckle boxing. It’s clearly what he was always meant for. Mike Perry via KO.

Staff picking Perry: Eddie, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Tim, Anton

Staff picking Alvarez:

Eddie Alvarez challenges Mike Perry to a Christmas tree-off – BKFC 56 interview Check out Eddie Mercado’s interview with BKFC 56 headliner Eddie Alvarez here!

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

Note: The BKFC 56 co-main event was cancelled on Friday due to Rothwell being sick. This bout will be rescheduled for February.

Anton: Rothwell is 42, but he is still durable and winning fights. Duffee has had such a weird on and off career. The former hyped prospect hasn’t won since 2014 or been very active in the past decade, and while this is still heavyweight, there’s not really much reason to pick him. Ben Rothwell by TKO.

Zane: Ben Rothwell pretty much slap-boxed his way through his entire MMA career as a hyper-durable pillar of heavyweight mean-mugging. Todd Duffee just isn’t about that life. Ben Rothwell via KO.

Staff picking Rothwell: Eddie, Kristen, Stephie, Tim, Anton

Staff picking Duffee:

Jimmie Rivera vs. Jeremy Stephens

Zane: The secret to Jimmie Rivera’s UFC success was that he was exactly as wide as he was tall. Not surprised to see him up a couple divisions now that he’s out of the UFC. My gut feeling is he still has more memory of how to win than Stephens does at this point. Jimmie Rivera by decision.

Jimmie Rivera when he fought Petr Yan in the UFC. | Jerry Lai / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tim: Jimmie Rivera seems to have a rich life outside of fighting. I don’t know if Jeremy Stephens is there yet. In most pursuits, having a stimulating and fulfilling life away from an endeavour is beneficial to said endeavour. However, in fighting (sadly) it can be a distraction. If Stephens is only focused on violence, I think he’s more likely to land more punches then Rivera when they meet at BKFC 56. Stephens also has a lot of size and reach over the far more likeable Rivera. Sucks to say it but Jeremy Stephens via TKO

Staff picking Rivera: Kristen, Stephie, Zane

Staff picking Stephens: Eddie, Tim, Anton

Bec Rodriguez vs. Christine Ferea

Zane: Some day Bec Rodriguez (nee Rawlings) will find the combat sport she was made for. Christine Ferea via decision.

BKFC 56’s Christine Ferea. | Albuquerque Journal / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tim: Like Mike Perry, Christine Ferea seems built for BKFC. She’s 7-1 with her only blemish being against Helen Peralta (who looked great in BKFC, but has since re-focused on MMA). Ferea has already beaten up Rodriguez and I don’t see how it goes any different at BKFC 56. Christine Ferea via TKO

Staff picking Rodriguez:

Staff picking Ferea: Eddie, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Tim, Anton

