WNO 21: Mica Galvao puts on a show, Tainan Dalpra shines in no gi – Full BJJ results, recap, video highlights

WNO 21 has a new main event

Giancarlo Bodoni replaces Gordon Ryan at WNO

There’s a lot of changes in the WNO 21 card, biggest being Gordon Ryan pulling out of the main event (and another one hosted by UFC) as he’s out until 2024. Stepping in on short notice is his teammate and ADCC champion Giancarlo Bodoni, who will face Lucas Barbosa in a rematch of the 2022 ADCC finals.

Also a late chance on the prelims, Caleb Tackett has pulled out of his match with Estevan Martinez, and has been replaced by Reese LaFever.

Despite losing Gordon Ryan, this WNO event still is a pretty stacked card and will be topped by three title bouts, including the new main event in light heavyweight champ Pedro Marinho defending against BJJ star and former Bellator champ Rafael Lovato Jr. Apart from Bodoni vs. Barbosa, the rest of the card still features some of the best BJJ stars today such as Mica Galvao, Diogo Reis, Diego Pato, Tainan Dalpra, and more.

Join us Thursday, November 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET for live results, and highlights from WNO 21.

WNO 21 full results, recap, and video highlights

WNO 21 main card

Pedro Marinho (C) def. Rafael Lovato Jr. by decision [LHW title]

Former Bellator champion Rafael Lovato Jr. has gone back to his BJJ roots, and even at 40-years-old, still competes at a very high level. Marinho got two nice early takedowns, but the vast majority of the match was spent on the feet wrestling and hand-fighting, where Lovato was the aggressor and tried to wear on him. It was close and competitive, but the early work was enough for the judges to award Marinho with the win.



Mica Galvao (C) def. Kody Steele by RNC [WW title]

This match delivered as promised. Both guys put on a very high paced and thoroughly entertaining match, but Mica Galvao was a bit more technical in just about every aspect. He even landed a front headlock throw against the suplex king, and had several nice choke attempts, before getting the back and finishing with a rear naked choke.

Galvao earned himself another $1000 submission of the night bonus from WNO. After the contest, he faced off against Nicky Ryan, who he is penciled to face in February.





Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira def. Diogo ‘Baby Shark’ Reis (C) by knee injury [FW title]

This was shaping up to be a really fun, back-and-forth, highly technical match, but unfortunately Diogo Reis injured his knee trying to pass. Anti-climactic end, and a terrible way to lose the belt for “Baby Shark.”



Giancarlo Bodoni def. Lucas Barbosa by decision

Terrible, terrible match, where nothing really happened, just hand fighting and collar ties for almost the entire 15-minute match. Bodoni came in on one week notice to step in for Gordon Ryan, and Barbosa had a full camp supposedly for a 30-minute match, but was still the one to gas out early.



Luke Griffith def. Roosevelt Souza by heel hook

Nice heel hook finish against a really good submission hunter as well.

Helena Crevar def. Julia Maele by decision

The 16-year-old Crevar didn’t get the finish, but was active at looking for submissions and also got good position by the end. Good performance for the BJJ prodigy from Danaher’s squad.

Tainan Dalpra def. Troy Russell by armbar

A great no-gi showing for one of the best athletes in the gi. Dalpra got a pretty slick arm drag to takedown, before smoothly passing to mount and then getting the armbar.

WNO 21 prelims

Owen Jones def. Dominic Mejia by decision

Reese Lafever def. Estevan Martinez by decision

Nick Mataya def. Ian Butler by Kimura

Mia Funegra def. Janice Russell by armbar

WNO 21 live stream, how to watch, start time for tonight’s BJJ card

Topped by three title bouts, this pro grappling event will happen Thursday night, November 30, in Austin, Texas.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, and YouTube, with a free live stream of the prelims and the first couple of matches below starting at 8 p.m. ET.

