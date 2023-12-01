Revgear Venice Gi, Bionic Compression Pants, & Mini-Beast Backpack Review

I’ve been a martial artist for much longer than I’ve been covering combat sports. Maybe a decade longer. My first pair of Muay Thai gloves and shin guards were from Revgear, and many, many moons later Revgear is now a partner with Bloody Elbow. So when the longtime combat sports brand reached out to see if any staffers wanted some gear, I jumped at the opportunity.

I am currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great and powerful Professor Diego Bispo, who just so happens to be a wizard by the way! Since I do more Jits than anything else nowadays, I elected to go with some grappling gear. In this post, I’ll be giving my personal opinions on Revgear’s Venice Top-Of-The-Line Gi, Bionic Compression Pants, and their Mini Beast Backpack. Click HERE to shop.

The Venice gi is white and is made for training, not competing. Revgear has comp gis for that. A training gi is made heavier than a competition gi, which is usually paper thin in order to help make weight. Typically after your first BJJ match in your super-light gi, you’re allowed to switch to something a little more durable. That’s what this Venice one is. Unfortunately, the A3 rip stop pants are too big for me, so most of my focus will be on the gi top.

The Bionic Compression Pants are basically spats that I like to wear under my gi, or by themselves if I’m doing no-gi, to help keep me dry, cool, and to avoid staph. They’re black with white lettering, so don’t get any 10-Planet ideas. Last up is ‘The Mini Beast’ – The Ultimate Martial Arts Backpack. There’s really only two things I use backpacks for, and that’s training and traveling. Below I give my testimony to how this thing has treated me thus far.

Revgear VENICE TOP-OF-THE-LINE GI – White

I have a weird body. For the gi, I rock an A3 top but require A2 bottoms. Don’t judge me! Revgear sent me an A3 Venice Top-Of-The-Line Gi, and one wash and one dryer session put the gi top at the sweetest spot I could ever ask for. From now on, I only hang dry it, though. As for the rip stop pants, they are too big for me, and that’s been the case for every A3 pair of rip stop pants that I’ve ever owned, regardless of the brand. This is my reality, but luckily I had some old pants that paired perfectly.

I’m really digging the fit. The sleeves are just tight enough to not give my training partners anything extra to grab ahold of, but still loose enough for me to easily lock up Ezekiel chokes. Same thing for the lapel. I’m a choker, so I’m always trying to wrap my lapel around someone’s neck. This gi gives me plenty of fabric to work with, without feeling like I have to force anything that comprises my own mobility. She thicc, too! You wouldn’t want to hit the scales in one of these, but the thickness gives it a feel of quality and durability, while still being comfortable. Oh yeah, IT DOESN’T STAIN THE MATS!

Revgear BIONIC COMPRESSION PANTS

The Bionic Compression Pants make your bulge look bigger, but that’s only because there’s a slot in the front for an athletic cup. You too could be like Brian Ortega! You can also skip out on a Derrick Lewis moment with how breathable these things are, and with how well they wick away moisture. When I wore them, my balls was not hot! Check out the photo below of me rocking the spats, and peep the Revgear ‘Mini Beast’ Backpack in the background.

As far as aesthetics are concerned, these spats could be considered quite tame considering the landscape. We all know how out of control some these no-gi cats can get with their colorful ground Karate tights. I’m looking at you 10th-Planet! So, these are black, and they say Revgear in the brand’s standard font down the side. They look cool in my opinion, and mesh well with my purple belt Crocs. I haven’t had them long enough to rate the durability, but so far so good.

TRAVEL LOCKER URBAN – “THE MINI-BEAST” – THE ULTIMATE MARTIAL ARTS BACKPACK

Anyone who trains understands the burden of transporting all of your equipment to and from training, competitions, flights, etc. Revgear also offers a larger XL version (“The Beast”), but for me I need to be able to take this thing on airplanes, so the Mini Beast it is. The Mini Beast Travel Locker Urban version meets the size requirements for most airlines carry on regulations, so there’s no issues bringing it aboard. The only real negative here for me is that sometimes I’ll put something in a pocket, and then forget where I placed it, and then have to check through each compartment to find it.

As far as storage, I can easily fit my entire gi setup, rash guard, spats, mouthpiece, body tape, cup, laptop, charger, backup hard drive, headphones, 4 oz. gloves, a pair of hand wraps, a t-shirt, gym shorts, plus a bottle of water. That’s a lot of stuff, but with 19 compartments and pockets, this thing has way more spots than I have things for. That’s the best problem to have in this situation, because I have yet to max out the Mini Beast, which makes me feel like it’s the perfect size for me. If you have to lug around some extra bulky equipment like Thai pads, then I would go with the XL version instead.

