Ex-UFC champion arrested on assault charge

A former UFC champion is in hot water after an alleged altercation this past Monday.

By: Zane Simon | 4 seconds ago
Jamahal Hill at UFC 283. | Leandro Bernardes / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Jamahal Hill isn’t expected to be fighting in the Octagon any time too soon, as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon injury suffered back in July. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem his professional inactivity has kept him out of trouble.

The 32-year-old former Dana White’s Contender Series contestant is back in the headlines this week, and it’s not with an update on his potential return to contender status.

Former UFC champ Jamahal Hill arrested on DV charge against brother

TMZ has obtained police records from Kent, Michigan, that show former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was arrested on Monday, November 27th, around 1 am, on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated domestic violence resulting in “serious or aggravated injury.”

The alleged victim in the incident was a man by the name of James Anthony Hill, reported by TMZ to be Jamahal Hill’s brother. James Hill is listed as a “resident or former resident” of the Black Lion BJJ fighter’s household.

Hill was released later Monday evening, on the same day of his arrest, and is apparently due back in court in January of next year.

Jamahal Hill goes to bat for Dana White in domestic violence case

This isn’t the first time the UFC champion has found himself facing public scrutiny in connection with a case of domestic violence. Back in January of 2023, UFC CEO Dana White faced massive amounts of public backlash for a public altercation with his wife at a bar in Cabo San Lucas. Video of the event showed White seemingly striking his wife several times after after she struck him when he grabbed her arm.

Despite the heavy criticism of White, and White’s own admission that there was absolutely no excuse for his behavior, Hill was one of White’s most vocal supporters.

“If you don’t want to get hit don’t hit nobody period!!! #simple” Hill wrote in a post to his Twitter account.

It’s unclear exactly when Hill will be returning to the cage, however, when he does so, it seems likely that ‘Sweet Dreams’ will have another shot at the UFC light heavyweight title waiting for him. Hill was forced to vacate his belt after suffering an injury during a UFC branded pick-up basketball game during International Fight Week.

The current champion, Alex Pereira, defeated fellow former champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 back on November 11th. Whether Hill will represent Pereira’s first title defense at 205, or if the promotion will find another challenger for the Brazilian first remains to be seen.

Zane Simon
Zane Simon

Zane Simon is a senior editor, writer, and podcaster for Bloody Elbow.

