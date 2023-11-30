Live now! WNO 21: 3 title bouts, Gordon Ryan out, Bodoni in – Live stream, BJJ results, highlights

WNO 21 has a new main event

Giancarlo Bodoni replaces Gordon Ryan at WNO

There’s a lot of changes in the WNO 21 card, biggest being Gordon Ryan pulling out of the main event (and another one hosted by UFC) as he’s out until 2024. Stepping in on short notice is his teammate and ADCC champion Giancarlo Bodoni, who will face Lucas Barbosa in a rematch of the 2022 ADCC finals.

Also a late chance on the prelims, Caleb Tackett has pulled out of his match with Estevan Martinez, and has been replaced by Reese LaFever.

Despite losing Gordon Ryan, this WNO event still is a pretty stacked card and will be topped by three title bouts, including the new main event in light heavyweight champ Pedro Marinho defending against BJJ star and former Bellator champ Rafael Lovato Jr. Apart from Bodoni vs. Barbosa, the rest of the card still features some of the best BJJ stars today such as Mica Galvao, Diogo Reis, Diego Pato, Tainan Dalpra, and more.

Join us Thursday, November 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET for live results, and highlights from WNO 21.

WNO 21 results, fight card, and video highlights

WNO 21 main card

Pedro Marinho (C) vs Rafael Lovato Jr. [LHW title]

Mica Galvao (C) vs Kody Steele [WW title]

Diogo ‘Baby Shark’ Reis (C) vs Diego ‘Pato’ Oliveira [FW title]

Giancarlo Bodoni vs Lucas Barbosa

Tainan Dalpra vs Troy Russell

Helena Crevar vs Julia Maele

Luke Griffith vs Roosevelt Souza

WNO 21 prelims

Owen Jones def. Dominic Mejia by decision

Reese Lafever def. Estevan Martinez by decision

Nick Mataya def. Ian Butler by Kimura

Mia Funegra def. Janice Russell by armbar

WNO 21 live stream, how to watch, start time for thursday’s BJJ card

Topped by three title bouts, this pro grappling event will happen Thursday night, November 30, in Austin, Texas.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, and YouTube, with a free live stream of the prelims and the first couple of matches below starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Share this story

About the author