UFC Austin: Bobby Green, Team Arman Tsarukyan allegedly involved in altercation during media day

UFC Austin nearly gets started early at host hotel

Despite having no interest in fighting Arman Tsarukyan, it appears as though Bobby Green would reconsider after his involvement in an alleged altercation ahead of UFC Austin. On Wednesday, Green shared a series of Instagram Stories that showed the end of an altercation with him and a group of men he says were with Tsarukyan.

The ‘King’ was reportedly finishing up some pre-fight interviews with media at the host hotel when he was approached.

“S—t just getting started, n—a,” said Green (videos courtesy of MMA Mania). “That’s a b—h ass n—a right there. Yeah, I’mma get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, n—a. Y’all ran up on me. What’s up?”

An altercation between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan went down at the UFC Fighter hotel



Green claims he punched someone from Tsarukyan’s team pic.twitter.com/XwpvXzEV0Y — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 29, 2023 Hear Bobby Green tell his version of what happened between him and Team Arman Tsarukyan

UFC veteran Bobby Green and Team Arman Tsarukyan allegedly involved in altercation

Bobby Green shared another Instagram Story, adding that someone — not Arman Tsarukyan — got punched. Not long after, security intervened, and Green and the group of men were separated.

“Hey, I don’t be starting nothing with nobody, but if you start that s—t with me, I’m definitely going to finish it,” said Green in another video. “This s—t just starting. N—a might go to jail tonight, f—k around playing with me. This b—h ass n—a ran up on me and s—t, trying to start that s—t. He didn’t know I was going to finish it. I sock one of his homies. Bop. Stop playing with me, bro.

“…You n—s be trying to do all that talking,” continued Green. “Ay, I need somebody else, too, to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f—k he is, but he was acting super tough. Them n—s ran up on me by myself, they all ran up on me and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into that n—a again with my n—s, then he was, ‘Oh, no. Oh, no. No. No.’ No, you started this s—t. As soon as security comes, you want to act tough again.”

Tsarukyan nor his team have yet to comment.

Iridium Sports Agency, which represents Green, released a statement on the alleged altercation.

“During a media interview earlier today, Iridium Sports Agency client Bobby Green was unprovokingly accosted and attacked by a member of Arman Tsarukyan’s team at the UFC host hotel. Bobby tried to avoid the conflict, but he was put in a position where he had to defend himself and his coach from the larger, aggressive group.”

pic.twitter.com/W4fYUuWAcy — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) November 30, 2023 Team ISA on what happened with Bobby Green.

Bobby Green recently shared his thoughts on the type of fighters he prefers to face as he continues his UFC career. For the 37-year-old, he wants nothing to do with anyone he sees as ‘boring’ — and Arman Tsarukyan is one of those fighters to Green.

“I got a lot of people that want my name, a lot of people that want to fight me,” said in an interview with The Schmo. “A lot of people are saying that they want to get down now all of the sudden that I’m hot. Would I want to fight those guys? That Arman guy is f—king boring. I can’t stand watching him fight. Every time I’ve watched him fight, I go to sleep. Then he calls out, ‘50 G’s! [UFC CEO] Dana [White], give me 50 G’s!’ I’m like, ‘For what?! What did you do?’ That was terrible.

“I don’t like to fight the boring guys, those guys f—king suck,” continued Green. That’s just f—king weird, those guys are weird. I respect Beneil [Dariush], the work Beneil’s put in. I like Beneil, but that Arman guy is just a terrible f—king fighter. I had to already do that with Dawson and Dawson was a sleeper. I don’t want to keep fighting the boring guys, those guys suck.”

Perhaps that interview set the stage for that alleged altercation. Either way, Green and Tsarukyan already have their next assignments set for UFC Austin. On Saturday, the UFC veteran shares the Octagon with short-notice replacement Jalin Turner, who agreed to fill in for Dan Hooker after the former suffered an injury.

Then, Tsarukyan goes for his third consecutive win against the most high-profile opponent of his UFC career in Beneil Dariush.

