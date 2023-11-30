Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Michael Conlan heads home again for his fourth consecutive headliner in Belfast this Saturday. The Northern Ireland representative returns to the ring against Jordan Gill with the hopes of getting a win to finish out the year. After losing to Leigh Wood via twelfth-round (T)KO for the WBA (Regular) featherweight title, Conlan bounced back with two straight wins against Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, respectively. Not long after those wins, Conlan found himself on the receiving end of another championship opportunity, this time for the IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez. For the second time in his career, the 32-year-old suffered a (T)KO loss.

That led to some serious changes in his camp, which Conlan wants to show off against Gill.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” said Conlan via press release. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

Gill is 1-1-1 in his past three appearances, which included a title-winning effort against Karim Guerfi. The ‘Thrill’ was the European featherweight titleholder for a few months until he ran into Kiko Martinez, who defeated him via fourth-round (T)KO. Like his opponent, Gill wants nothing more than to return to the win column.

“This is a great fight,” said Gill. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for World Titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill full fight card

Main card

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Conlan vs. Gill are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill here.

Live streams

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

