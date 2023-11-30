Subscribe
Boxing Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill
Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Get all the details on how to watch Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill, which goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

By: Kristen King | 15 seconds ago
Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Michael Conlan heads home again for his fourth consecutive headliner in Belfast this Saturday. The Northern Ireland representative returns to the ring against Jordan Gill with the hopes of getting a win to finish out the year. After losing to Leigh Wood via twelfth-round (T)KO for the WBA (Regular) featherweight title, Conlan bounced back with two straight wins against Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi, respectively. Not long after those wins, Conlan found himself on the receiving end of another championship opportunity, this time for the IBF featherweight title against Luis Alberto Lopez. For the second time in his career, the 32-year-old suffered a (T)KO loss

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan, SSE Arena, Belfast 27 5 2023 IBF Featherweight World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft Luis Alberto Lopez knocks out Michael Conlan Luis Alberto Lopez knocks out Michael Conlan 27 5 2023 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO Presseye WilliamxCherryx Conlan v Lopez_008
Michael Conlan is coming off a loss to Luis Alberto Lopez. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

That led to some serious changes in his camp, which Conlan wants to show off against Gill. 

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the SSE Arena Belfast with Matchroom Boxing and a new coaching team,” said Conlan via press release. “I’ve had many great nights here and I’m looking forward to creating more. Jordan is a good fighter but one standing in my way to where I want to go. December 2 will be a fantastic night of boxing and I can’t wait to see you all there.”

Gill is 1-1-1 in his past three appearances, which included a title-winning effort against Karim Guerfi. The ‘Thrill’ was the European featherweight titleholder for a few months until he ran into Kiko Martinez, who defeated him via fourth-round (T)KO. Like his opponent, Gill wants nothing more than to return to the win column. 

“This is a great fight,” said Gill. “I think Mick is a world class fighter, and I’m buzzing to get the opportunity to prove my skills. We’ve both had our setbacks and are hungry for World Titles. Belfast will be bouncing and I can’t wait to come over and give everyone a show!”

Watch the build up to Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill here.

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill full fight card

Main card

Start time and date

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The event starts at 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. Ringwalks for Conlan vs. Gill are expected around 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan Open Workout, The Kennedy Centre, Belfast 24 5 2023 Michael Conlan Michael Conlan 24 5 2023 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO ConlanxBoxing CaelanxConwayx Photo 24-05-2023, 14 28 28
Michael Conlan during a 2023 open workout. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill here

Live streams

Michael Conlan vs. Jordan Gill airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
