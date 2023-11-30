Dillon Danis may have lost UFC shot because of outside antics

Dillon Danis during MMA debut at Bellator 198 in 2018. | David Mandel / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

More than his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu accolades, Dillon Danis is widely known as a pot-stirrer in prizefighting. He spent most of the build-up for his Logan Paul boxing match involving the latter’s fiancée Nina Agdal by incessantly sharing private photos on social media.

The 30-year-old Danis does carry some name value within the sport. But when asked about a possible UFC signing, CEO Dana White wasn’t too keen on it. And he explained why.

Dillon Danis may have lost his shot at a possible UFC career

White was a recent guest on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast, where host Kyle Forgeard asked him about the possibility of a Dillon Danis UFC signing.

The boss showed no interest, and here’s his explanation.

“Do you think he should be (signed to the UFC)? I heard he just retired.

“The other thing with him is — and I’ve no beef with the kid at all. I probably said two words to him my whole life. But every time he’s around, shit’s going down. And we can’t have that stuff going on here.”

Dillon Danis walks the red carpet to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, Friday, April 16, 2021. | UPI Photo, IMAGO

‘We don’t need that sh-t to sell fights’

As White further pointed out, Dillon Danis’ brand of gamesmanship isn’t aligned with what the UFC is all about.

“A lot of people will see, like, when guys get into it on stage, or something starts to happen. Like, ‘Oh, they must love this!’ No, we don’t love it.

“We don’t need that shit to sell fights. And basically, what happens is when that goes down, the athletic commission goes crazy. And people start getting fined and they come after us. It’s our job to keep that shit under control.”

For White, melees and brawls breaking out during media obligations in other organizations reek of unprofessionalism.

“That’s why when you see these other events with these guys and everything breaks out like that… total unprofessional clown show.”

How the UFC handles ‘unprofessional’ behavior

The UFC isn’t exempt from what White defines as ‘unprofessional’ behavior. Back in 2018, the company’s biggest star and Dillon Danis’ training partner, Conor McGregor, drew headlines for attacking a fighters’ bus while specifically targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White did condemn ‘The Notorious’ for causing a ‘criminal, disgusting, despicable’ disturbance. However, the company nonetheless used the said footage to promote UFC 229, headlined by the grudge match between McGregor and Khabib.

White went on to explain why they did so.

“(McGregor) got in trouble, legally, in New York. He had to go to court, and hire lawyers, and go through lawsuits, and all kinds of stuff that goes along with something like that.

“And obviously, going into the fight, it’s definitely part of the storyline.”

What is Dillon Danis up to these days?

Dillon Danis continues to live up to his instigator reputation on social media. As expected, he got in on the recent controversies involving Ian Machado Garry and his wife.

As for his professional career, Danis’ DQ loss to Logan Paul reportedly made 1.3 million PPV buys. White, who would know a thing or two about inflated numbers, thinks they’re lying.

“I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately. Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, and if you did sell 1.3 million — if you sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys — they’d put putting on fights f–ng ten times a year.

“When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf–r. Don’t ever believe that shit.”

Dana White speaks with the press following the event at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Outside of this recent boxing one-off, Dillon Danis hasn’t stepped inside the MMA cage since 2019. His record stands at 2-0.

