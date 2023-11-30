Irish press claim Conor McGregor is under investigation for incitement and hate speech

Conor McGregor at a 2022 boxing event.

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for Crime Desk, my weekly round-up of stories involving combat sports and crime (I’m never short of material). Just like last week, I’m leading with Conor McGregor. Last week the former UFC champion was sharing his ire over the murder of Ashling Murphy. Within his messages of outrage, McGregor suggested a number of controversial measures be taking regarding Ireland’s immigrant community. He’s since doubled down on controversial social media postings and some of those may have landed him in very hot water.

Let’s dig into what happened and what it could all mean.

Conor McGregor centre of an incitement row

A number of Irish tabloid newspapers have claimed that Conor McGregor is under investigation over his social media posts. They claim the Gardai (Ireland’s police force) are investigating whether they constitute ‘incitement’ and ‘hate speech’, both of which are criminal offences in Ireland. These claims have come after McGregor published a number of posts on X around the time of a riot that occurred in Dublin. That riot saw buildings and cars set on fire and 60 police officers assaulted by a group police are calling a “lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology.”

One paper claimed the Gardai have declined to ‘rule out’ that they are investigating McGregor over his posts and whether they played a role in the riots. However, this is a nothing story since the Gardai do not comment on whether or not they are investigating someone.

At this point it seems clear that McGregor has not been charged with any crime regarding what he wrote on social media.

Here are some of the posts at the centre of this controversy.

McGregor would later post that he did not support the rioting in Dublin that happened last Friday. In his post he also suggested that he is considering taking some sort of action, potentially political, to correct the problems he sees in Irish society.

Incitement and Hate Speech are hot topics in Ireland. This summer Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee proposed updating the Prohibition of Incitement To Hatred Act, 1989. Supporters of those changes say the amendment would widen the scope of who can be protected from hate speech and incitement. Opponents of the bill say the changes represent an attack on free speech.

First, let’s look at Ireland’s current law on incitement to hatred.

The current prohibition states that:

It shall be an offence for a person to publish or distribute written material, to use words, behave or display written material that are “threatening, abusive or insulting and are intended or, having regard to all the circumstances, are likely to stir up hatred.”

This law defines ‘hatred’ as “hatred against a group of persons in the State or elsewhere on account of their race, colour, nationality, religion, ethnic or national origins, membership of the travelling community or sexual orientation.”

The law states that it is not illegal to do this in a private residence, unless inciting words, behaviour or materials are heard or seen by people outside of that residence.

Defences for those accused of breaking this law include:

Proving that the person had no reason to believe their words, behaviour or material would be heard or seen by people outside of a private residence.

Proving that behaviour, words or material has not stirred up hatred.

Proving the person did not intend to stir up hatred and was not aware that the words, behaviour or materials might have been threatening, abusive or insulting.

The harshest penalty available for anyone convicted of this offence is a two year prison term and a fine up to £10,000.

A proposed bill to update this law was introduced last year. The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 has already passed a number of legislative hurdles and is thought to be close to being enacted into Irish law (per KOD Lyons).

The bill expands on the definition of hatred laid out by the previous law. The bill defines hatred as acts committed against people on account of a number of ‘protected characteristics’.

‘Protected characteristic’ includes a person’s race, colour, nationality, religion, nation or ethnic origin, descent, gender, sex characteristics, sexual orientation or disability.

Descent, gender, sex characteristics and disability are not protected under the current law.

The new bill is very similar to the previous law in defining incitement as communicating material or behaving in public in a way that is likely to incite violence of hatred against people on account of those listed characteristics.

Defences against the proposed new law includes proving that the material or behaviour was a “genuine contribution to literary, artistic, political, scientific, religious or academic discourse”.

The harshest punishment for conviction of the proposed new law is five years in prison.

Conor McGregor and controversy is nothing new, nor are aggressive and inflammatory tweets. Though, the Irishman may be about to learn that tweeting about Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz isn’t as costly as tweeting about crime, war and politics to his millions of followers.

McGregor has long used his ‘gift of the gab’ to advance his mixed martial arts career. However, during his rise up the rankings he had the skills and victories to back up all his talk. In recent years, where he has gone 1-4 in combat sports competition, his ranting and raving has wrung quite hollow, with his actions in the cage or ring (if he actually gets inside them) rarely proving as potent as his words claim to be online.

With his sporting career winding down we might see McGregor entrench himself in other pursuits where he can reap similar rewards. His desire for riches seems to be met with his growing beverage and hospitality endeavours. But Proper Twelve won’t give him some of the things he’s lost in recent years; adoring (or sycophantic) fans and an air of power and danger. Those are things he may be looking to recoup in other ways, dressed up in populist and nationalist messages.

The next chapter of the McGregor story seems to be about to unfold and it could prove more dramatic than anything we saw inside the Octagon.

UFC’s Khusein Askhabov cleared of robbery charges

Khusein Askhabov was pulled from a UFC card three months ago after he and his twin brother were arrested in Thailand under suspicion of being involved in a robbery, kidnapping and torture incident.

The 27-year-old Chechen was coming off a loss to Jamall Emmers in his promotional debut (a loss that took his pro record to 23-1) and was preparing to face Daniel Pineda at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green when he was arrested.

The incident in question allegedly involved three Kazakh nationals breaking into a home, binding and gagging a man, and torturing him over a series of hours. The assailants were apparently trying to gain access to computers, phones and bank account information.

Askhabov, and his brother Khasan, were detained despite authorities stating that they did not believe the brothers were physically involved in the incident.

According to Thaiger both Askhabov brothers have been cleared of conspiracy to torture and extortion and have been released from jail. According to posts on Russian social media, Khusein Askhabov expects to make his UFC return in February or March.

WWE pioneer Sunny jailed for 17 years

Tammy Lynn Sytch, who was known as Sunny during her tenure in the WWE, received a 17-year prison sentence this week after she pleaded no contest to DUI and manslaughter charges in Volusia County, Florida.

The sentence stems from a March 25, 2022 incident where Sytch crashed into the rear of a car that was stopped at a stoplight. The crash killed the 75-year-old man who was driving that stopped car.

An empty bottle of Grey Goose vodka was found in Sytch’s car and blood testing showed she was 3.5 times the legal limit for driving at the time of the crash.

Details of Sytch’s arrest and the investigation into this incident can be read in the court filings below, acquired by Bloody Elbow.

Before this incident Sytch had been charged with multiple DUI incidents.

Crime Blotter

Tony Ferguson has DUI charge dismissed

This week Tony Ferguson had a DUI charge dismissed after he reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Los Angeles County. The deal stipulated that Ferguson complete a year of probation and that he could not drink any amount of alcohol before driving a vehicle. Ferguson was arrested in May after his truck crashed into two parked cars outside a nightclub in Hollywood. Thankfully, that crash did not lead to any injuries. (full story)

MMA fighter arrested and charged with sex abuse

MMA fighter Jaymes Schulte, 38, was arrested in Arizona last week under suspicion of sexually abusing women and girls in multiple countries. Schulte is accused of secretly filming himself having sex with women in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Panama and Colombia and then uploading the videos to pornographic websites without consent. One of Schulte’s alleged victims is a 13-year-old.

Schulte was arrested as a result of research and investigation work conducted by Tyler Scwab and his group Libertas International; a global human rights organization that advocates for victims of sex trafficking and abuse. (full story)

MMA fighter Raymond Evans arrested over beating death of woman

Nebraska-based MMA fighter Raymond Evans, 33, has been charged with homicide over the beating death of Cecilia Perez, 34. Perez’s body was discovered in a wooded area outside of Omaha, NE. (full story)

Liberian boxer Samuel Teah killed

Pro boxer Samuel Teah, 36, was shot and killed in Philadelphia last week. Teah was killed the day after Thanksgiving while on his way to visit his child. Teah had a pro record of 19-5-1 and once held the IBF USBA title. Teah moved to Philadelpha in 1992 as a child, after his family fled civil war in his native Liberia. At this time of writing no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting. (full story)

Gerard Cervi found guilty of Bray Boxing Club killing

Gerard Cervi, 36, has been convicted of the murder of Robert Messett, who was shot to death inside Bray Boxing Club. That establishment is owned and operated by Pete Taylor, the father of Irish boxing star Katie Taylor. (full story)

