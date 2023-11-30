BKFC 56’s Mike Perry following the Conor McGregor blueprint to beat Eddie Alvarez

BKFC regular Mike Perry. | Amy Kaplan of Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez vying for ‘King of Violence’ title at BKFC 56

Mike Perry says we can expect to see some deja vu in his fight against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56 this Saturday. For its final event of the year, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion is giving us a pay-per-view featuring four championship fights, including Perry vs. Alvarez for the ‘King of Violence’ championship.

Throughout their respective careers, Perry and Alvarez have turned in violent classics in various promotions such as the UFC, Bellator, and now, BKFC, where ‘Platinum’ has flourished against names such as Julian Lane, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Luke Rockhold. Now, Perry has the opportunity to add someone as highly regarded as Alvarez to his résumé, and he expects to do so in a similar fashion to ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Perry following Conor McGregor blueprint to beat Alvarez

During an interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, the heavy-handed Mike Perry said that he would replicate what McGregor did to Alvarez in their now-iconic fight at UFC 205 seven years ago.

“It’s a nice plus because he’s been a champion in three different organizations but I kind of feel like he’s sloppy seconds for me,” said Perry “Because Conor [McGregor] already did it to him. I’ve just got to repeat it. I’ve got to do that same thing to him.

“I’m going to put that pressure on him, punch him in the face and knock him down,” continued Perry. “I don’t know how many times he’s going to get up. We’ll see.”

Perry says he has more advantages against Alvarez

Heading into this fight, Eddie Alvarez says he holds most of the advantages against Mike Perry. During the pre-fight press conference for BKFC 56, the ‘Underground King’ pointed to his conditioning, experience, and power as the reasons he sees his hand getting raised.

“I have more knockouts than this man has fights,” said Alvarez. “I have more title rounds and more wins over more world champions than he’s ever fought. I’m more conditioned, I’m more violent — the only thing this man has on me is he’s slightly taller, he’s slower and he has better hair than I do. And that’s it.”

Perry disagrees.

“It’s just facts are facts,” said Perry to Martin. “I’m much more of a puncher than he is. I’m much more of a brawler than he is. There’s not a lot of technical standpoints that he has that he can utilize to gain any ground in this fight. He can try to run. He can try hide. He can try to keep his guard up and try to make me punch his hard spots like his forehead or his elbows but the thing is, I’m not going to stop punching him.

“If those are the spots he’s giving me, I’ll break through them. I’ll break him down and I plan to dismantle Eddie Alvarez.”

Since signing with BKFC, Alvarez has recorded a win against Chad Mendes in a ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate at BKFC 41 this past April.

