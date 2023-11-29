Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live streams, fight card, start time

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his next assignment this Saturday. Months after losing for the first time as a professional, ‘King Ryan’ returns against Oscar Duarte. Following a seventh-round (T)KO loss to Gervonta Davis this past April, Garcia has revamped his camp, which includes the addition of world-renowned trainer Derrick James.

“You know, Oscar is a tough opponent, a knockout artist, so I have to be prepared, you know, refresh after my last fight,” said Garcia via release. “I’ve been training with Derek and have been learning a lot and building. At this new weight I feel more confident, just stronger and just more aware.

Ryan Garcia came up short against Gervonta Davis this summer. Zuma Wire / IMAGO

“If I expect to become a champion, I can’t take easy fights and think that’s going get me there,” continued Garcia. “So, I knew that Oscar was a challenge. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s got good timing. So it just made sense for me, you know, this fight, to show what I could do to prepare me for the bigger fights.”

There is no word yet on what Garcia considers a ‘bigger’ fight (maybe the winner of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis?), but he did tease he would have it early next year. Up first, though, he has to deal with Duarte. A powerful puncher, the Chihuahua native has set his sights on upsetting Garcia in front of his newly adopted home.

“Come December 2, I’m going to win and I’m going to be the next idol in Mexican boxing with the preparation that I am doing,” said Duarte. “I have a big rival in front of me, I have an incredible team behind me. They are my strength, and I am ready for the big challenges ahead of me. This is my best moment for me not only physically but mentally too.”

Duarte is currently on a ten-fight win streak.

Watch the first face-off between Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte here.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Garcia vs. Duarte are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte here.

Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices, TV/Streaming Devices, and Gaming Consoles including iPhone, iPad, Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Smart TVs, PlayStation, and Xbox.

