Boxing Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte
0

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte, which goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from Houston, Texas.

By: Kristen King | 15 seconds ago
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte full fight card
Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Preview

Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his next assignment this Saturday. Months after losing for the first time as a professional, ‘King Ryan’ returns against Oscar Duarte. Following a seventh-round (T)KO loss to Gervonta Davis this past April, Garcia has revamped his camp, which includes the addition of world-renowned trainer Derrick James. 

“You know, Oscar is a tough opponent, a knockout artist, so I have to be prepared, you know, refresh after my last fight,” said Garcia via release. “I’ve been training with Derek and have been learning a lot and building. At this new weight I feel more confident, just stronger and just more aware.

April 22, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -April 22: (L-R) Ryan Garcia punches Gervonta Davis fight in the 12-round main-event Lightweight bout at Premier Boxing Champions - Davis vs Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas, Nevada United States - ZUMAp175 20230422_zsa_p175_207
Ryan Garcia came up short against Gervonta Davis this summer. Zuma Wire / IMAGO

“If I expect to become a champion, I can’t take easy fights and think that’s going get me there,” continued Garcia. “So, I knew that Oscar was a challenge. He’s fast. He’s strong. He’s got good timing. So it just made sense for me, you know, this fight, to show what I could do to prepare me for the bigger fights.”

There is no word yet on what Garcia considers a ‘bigger’ fight (maybe the winner of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis?), but he did tease he would have it early next year. Up first, though, he has to deal with Duarte. A powerful puncher, the Chihuahua native has set his sights on upsetting Garcia in front of his newly adopted home. 

“Come December 2, I’m going to win and I’m going to be the next idol in Mexican boxing with the preparation that I am doing,” said Duarte. “I have a big rival in front of me, I have an incredible team behind me. They are my strength, and I am ready for the big challenges ahead of me. This is my best moment for me not only physically but mentally too.”

Duarte is currently on a ten-fight win streak. 

Watch the first face-off between Ryan Garcia and Oscar Duarte here.

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Start time and date

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Garcia vs. Duarte are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT. 

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte poster

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte here

Live streams

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!



