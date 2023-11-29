Retro TUF Recaps: TUF 18 Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate Week 6

Hello Bloody Elbow readers, Victor Rodriguez and I are starting to get desperate in our attempts to leave 2013 and return to 2023. Last night we almost attended a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show so we could do the Time Warp dance, but we both agreed that we haven’t quite reached that level of desperation just yet. Last week Ronda Rousey’s Davey Grant defeated Miesha Tate’s Louis Fisette to even up the score 2-2.

For the fight on tap this week Ronda Rousey chose her friend Jessamyn Duke to throw down with Raquel Pennington.

Ronda Rousey’s mom makes a stink face, Ronda Rousey laughs, Shayna looks guilty about something, and Jessamyn is smiling

Cue up Right Said Fred

DS: We start off in the Team Green dressing room and everyone is all smiles, including Ronda Rousey, because they have their first win streak going. Meanwhile Team Blue are remaining optimistic despite dropping the last two fights. Back at the house Julianna Pena is giving Raquel a makeover, and during the interview segments they splice in some bits where she talks more about the issues she had to deal with when she came out to her family.

VR: I’m mildly relieved that in addition to the acceptance and all, the women on this show are being so united. It’s easy to go the Bad Girls Club route and set up scenarios for them to be super catty or frame them in negative ways. Again, another item that seems like a trivial or unimportant detail, but this was nice to see given the era. It’s great to see Raquel having so much fun with it all, too.

You know you’re singing the lyrics in your head right now, don’t deny it. “I’m too sexy for my…”

Attn Ronda Rousey, this is coaching



DS: To help Raquel prepare for Duke, Tate has brought in Muay Thai champion Melchor Menor. Compare what we’re seeing him do here to what we’ve seen Idiot do up to this point. He’s giving her clear step by step instructions on what to do and how to counter if she gets put into a bad spot.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt that it could just be the editing doing him no favors, we’ve only seen Idiot be very vague with his instructions and he never breaks anything down. He just yells “HEAD MOVEMENT!”, he never tells them “Feint with a left and then circle out”

VR: Look, it’s easy to bash Edmond over and over and over. Even the most minimal competent coaching makes him look bad by comparison. And we’ve nibbled a bit at this earlier, but the fact is that Tate’s got a crew running on actual skill and technique while Edmond’s running on vibes. It’s an easy target for criticism, and for good reason. I’ll say something nice, though: at least Ronda’s got some other coaches to help out.



Pay attention Ronda Rousey and you may learn something

An open bar… what could possibly go wrong

DS: And now it’s time for another watch party and this one is being held at the Green Valley Ranch. It’s being hosted by HOOTERS as a bit of co-promotion and naturally there are several of their infamous waitresses there, and I won’t lie, this place looks like a nice upgrade over the Red Rock Full Service & Tire Center they were at for the last one. Hopefully Ronda Rousey won’t give Miesha Tate more dating advice this time.

Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Idiot walk into an open bar…

There’s a big private pool, a large assortment of food, and the always important open bar. Everyone seems to be having fun and enjoying themselves, even Ronda Rousey seems downright jovial. Everyone except for Duke that is. She’s back at the TUF house playing with a tennis ball on a string and poo pooing the idea of going to a pool party the day before a fight. Again I don’t know if this is a valid form of training or just something else Idiot farted out.

VR: That’s gotta be such a bad situation to be in. Everyone else is partying and you’re just trying to focus on your fight. Duke did what she could, man. She tried. And good on her for trying with what she had, even if that was basically just doing drills with a ball and some string.

Something went very wrong

DS: As soon as everyone gets back to the house, Ronda Rousey team member Anthony Gutierrez shows us that he’s the person that’s in every group who shouldn’t be allowed to drink even with adult supervision, because they don’t know how to handle their liquor. If you’ve never had the pleasure of being around someone like this, please allow me to explain.

Because they’re drunk and may not have the best personality to start with, they think they’re hilarious and everything they do is equally hilarious, and they will keep doing dumb ____ until they push it too far. Things can quickly escalate from just laughing at the drunken idiot wearing a lampshade to them crossing a line. And that is the point when someone sober has to step up and put them in their place, sometimes verbally and sometimes physically.

Trust me, I’ve been there and I’ve seen it happen, more than once, and I’ve been the designated driver who had to grab someone and make it clear that fun time is over, and if they didn’t stop bad things were going to happen. Anthony starts off simply yelling to charging upstairs so he can throw crap at a bedroom door where several of the women are sleeping. He then proceeds to enter the bedroom so he can climb into bed with them, which they do not appreciate or find amusing.

Climbing into a woman’s bed uninvited… Anthony is a real Prince Charming

The next day they get very limp wristed revenge on him by jumping on his bed and screaming while he’s trying to sleep off his hangover. They should have boiled him in oil and sold the fat for soap.

VR: Dude was in his early 20s at the time, and a lot of dudes don’t have the slightest clue about who they are at that point. We’ve been there. Now you’re on TV, miles away from home, stuck in a house with no communication, no TV of your own, no internet and you’re bored out of your mind. Oh, there’s limitless alcohol, too.The environment does this, and once again, it’s by design. So while I’m not happy with his behavior (or that of anyone that goes overboard like this on the show), there’s only so much scorn he deserves when it’s the people that put them in this predicament that really ought to get the brunt of the criticism.

DS: Nah, this bothers me way too much to just write off as someone being young and stupid. If he’s willing to act this way with professional fighters and cameras around, how does he behave when out in the real world? If he had a sister and this same thing happened to them, I imagine his first reaction wouldn’t be to chuckle and think it’s no big deal.

Anyway, we have an Idiot sighting and he’s saying idiot things, but instead of taking a shot, go call your mother and tell her you love her.

VR: Meh. Pretty generic stuff. Not even bothered.

What do Idiot and Rob Liefeld have in common?

“The jab stops everything!” Sage advice from Ronda Rousey’s pet Idiot

DS: Duke talks about how she’s been putting in a lot of time working with Idiot to help improve and tighten up her striking. Ronda Rousey echos this sentiment by saying she thinks this is the sharpest Duke has ever looked. It’s almost as if Idiot started forming his own little cult here, only instead of convincing them that he’s the second coming of Beebo, he’s brainwashed Ronda Rousey and everyone else into believing he can turn anyone into an eater of worlds. Not only that, he’s fooled himself into believing that he could manhandle an actual MMA fighter if he wanted to, he’s that delusional.

Idiot is to the world of MMA what Rob Liefeld is to the world of comic books. Completely devoid of any actual talent or skill, yet somehow found gainful employment in their chosen field. Take two shots.

VR: She stayed at Glendale after she got into the UFC, too. Her boxing didn’t really change much either here or after she got in. Make of that what you will.

We’re 20 minutes in and it’s already fight time?

DS: We’re less than half way into the episode and it’s already time for the fight to start? Deductive reasoning tells me this one is going the distance. That or maybe Team Tate will pin Idiot down to give him an Awful Waffle for the last third of the runtime.

VR: There’s two things that happen with the time allotment on this show: the closer the fight starts to the end of the hour, the higher the likelihood of a finish. If it starts within the first half hour, you’re probably getting two bouts. But in the middle? Ho, baby. We’re getting a decision. Whether or not it’s a good one, we’re going to have to roll the dice on that one.

Ronda Rousey has a serious. No, Ronda Rousey has a super duper serious

DS: Again, I freely admit that I’m not very good at doing play by play, I’m just not. But Duke was simply never a very good fighter to start with, and teaming up with Idiot has just made her problems even worse. Ronda Rousey’s friendship has blinded her to the truth. She’s whiffing on a good 80% of her strikes here and because she never learned how to use her size, Raquel is able to get inside and box her up over and over and over again, with almost total impunity. She’s like a female Stefan Struve, she’s got long limbs but no clue how to effectively use them.

VR: See, I had Duke pegged as a woman who despite being rail thin was farm strong. She used her length well enough while working from guard on the ground. She had two things working against her, though. The biggest one being the fact that she wasn’t very explosive as an athlete. The other that she never really put things together well enough to thrive in the UFC. You take a talent that’s too raw and match her up against more experienced talent or talent that has faced better opposition… it’s not good.

But hey, she tried here. She tried to use that range with her boxing and leg kicks. Lot of those teeps looked nice, too. She did alright for a bit. Unfortunately one of these fighters was better equipped for an all-around bout. And it wasn’t Duke.

A third round? Why?

DS: I legit do not believe we’re going to see a third round tie breaker. Maybe I need new glasses but the way I saw it, I scored both rounds for Raquel, it wasn’t even close. Let me ask you something Vic, does it feel like Dana is putting his thumb on the scale here wanting a third round? Because that’s what it looks like to me.

VR: Nah, man. Judging was always trash. This is yet another case in which the incompetence is enough for us to not require any malfeasance. Even with Duke finding more success in round two with those knees from the clinch, what did she do to sway the judges? Even so, that’s all quickly undone by Raquel battering her against the cage even harder to the point that round 2 should have been a 10-8. I still had Rocky winning both, but this fight was way more of a slobberknocker than I expected.

I also found it kind of funny that Raquel has short-ish legs and a long torso/leg combo, because Raquel keeps catching those low kicks effortlessly even in round 3. Surprised the third round went the way it did since Rocky almost finished Jessamyn in round 2.

Dana White is a creep

DS: OH BLEH! After the judge hands Dana the score sheet he says “Thank you babe!”. It’s both demeaning AND creepy at the same time. The way I was raised, if you’re talking to a woman you don’t know, it’s “Ma’am” or “Miss”, not “babe” “honey” “sweetheart” or anything like that, be more respectful.

VR: Dana probably didn’t know how to professionally deal with women without talking like that. I’ll take it as more of a paternalistic thing than anything nefarious. Still a bad look, come on. You’re an adult, dude. Act like it.

DS: Don’t forget what he said about Loretta Hunt oh so many years ago. After Raquel is announced as the winner, rather unenthusiastically by Dana I might add, Tate goes over to Ronda Rousey and her team to offer handshakes and instead gets a middle finger and is invited to go fornicate with herself for her trouble. It’s no big deal to Tate though, it’s pretty much par for the course at this point.

This is Ronda Rousey’s version of being a good sport

Duke is crying because she lost and Ronda Rousey is mad because her friend lost, only they’re ignoring the root cause of their problems, the id10t error. Feel sorry for Duke if you like but she still got a UFC contract, and went 1-3 before being released. She ultimately retired in 2016 with a rather dismal 3-5-1 record with all 5 of her last fights ending in losses. I bet she was regretting staying at the house and playing with that ball instead of having fun at the pool.

VR: I can’t place all of it at Edmond’s feet, man. There’s only so much you can do to stop stuff like this from happening, but it was a bad matchup for Duke. I will gladly concede that coaching could have been better and they could have concocted a better gameplan. Still, the results are what they are.

DS: According to Ronda Rousey, these days Duke makes more money streaming than she ever did fighting.

While Duke cries, Ronda Rousey tries her best to comfort her post loss

VR: It was tough seeing how hard Jessamyn took the loss. No one can blame her, and she really did pour her all into it. She lumped up Raquel a little, too. She went out on her shield. She followed Ronda Rousey to professional wrestling and I just hope she finds happiness. She seems like a good egg. Seems like she’s heavy into cosplay and game streaming, so good for her.

DS: So with this win Team Tate improves to 3-2 and she regains control of the booking and picks Ronda Rousey’s Michael Wootten to take on her own Josh Hill next week.

VR: I dunno, king. The show format sucks, but the fights have been making up for it. Hope it keeps going in that direction.

When Ronda Rousey stops having sads, I’ll stop making “Ronda Rousey has a sad” jokes

DS: If we have to sit through more drunken shenanigans, I may need to go find something that I can punch. Maybe some percussive maintenance on the flux capacitor will do the trick and warp us home. Anyway, that’s it from us for this week, we’ll see you next time.

