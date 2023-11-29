BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez: Live streams, fight card, start time 

BKFC 56 fight poster | Credit: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Preview

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is going to crown a ‘King of Violence’ at BKFC 56 this Saturday. The two fighters vying for that championship are perhaps the most violent on the BKFC roster, as Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez have agreed to share the Squared Circle in what is already a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ contender. In their most recent appearances, ‘Platinum’ earned a teeth-shattering (T)KO over Luke Rockhold and the ‘Underground King’ won a war against Chad Mendes at BKFC 41 this past April.

As expected, Perry and Alvarez promise to turn in a violent classic.

“I’m going to smash your face because I’ve been practicing boxing all this time now,” said Perry during the BKFC 56 pre-fight press conference. “I’m the best bare-knuckle boxer on the planet, period. I don’t care what anybody else has to say about it. The proof is in the pudding. I’m going to play a little game with you. We’re going to see how many times you can get up from the floor when I knock your ass down.”

BKFC regular Mike Perry. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

“I have more knockouts than this man has fights,” said Alvarez. “I have more title rounds and more wins over more world champions than he’s ever fought. I’m more conditioned, I’m more violent — the only thing this man has on me is he’s slightly taller, he’s slower and he has better hair than I do. And that’s it.”

Also featured on BKFC 56 is a heavyweight fight between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee. Since joining BKFC, ‘Big’ Ben has earned wins against Bobo O’Bannon and Josh Copeland, respectively.

Finally, a trio of championship fights — Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings, Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis and Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill — round out the rest of the pay-per-view.

Watch the road to BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez here.

BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez full fight card

Main card

Prelims

BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez goes down on Sat., Dec. 2, live from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The preliminary portion starts at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT.

Former UFC champ Eddie Alvarez. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Tickets

Purchase tickets for BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez here.

Free live stream

To watch the preliminary portion of BKFC 56: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, head to the official YouTube channel of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Full event live stream

To purchase the pay-per-view portion, which is priced at $49.99 USD, choose from one of the following options: the BKFC+ app, YouTube or FITE.

