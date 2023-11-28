Video: UFC champ Sean Strickland holds man at gunpoint outside of Las Vegas home

Sean Strickland points a gun at an alleged domestic abuser outside of his Las Vegas home. (Screenshot)

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently posted a video of him pointing a gun at a man outside of his Las Vegas home. While the text on the clip states it was a home invasion, Strickland later gave another side to the story.

Sean Strickland seen on video holding a man at gunpoint

Sean Strickland posted the video on Monday on his social media platforms. The 29-second clip begins with CCTV footage showing a man stumbling around two parked cars.

A few moments later, Strickland walks out of the house to confront a man holding a gun. The text above the video says, ‘POV: When someone tries to break into my house.’

Full video of Sean Strickland's encounter with the person allegedly trying to break into his house pic.twitter.com/FyBtqdh4IZ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 27, 2023

In his post of the same video on Instagram, Sean Strickland provided a little more context.

“Here’s what I know,” he wrote.

“The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off.

“Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car..”

The backstory from Sean pic.twitter.com/4k4ktLNIGH — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 26, 2023

Strickland revealed that the individual was taken into custody and later posted a photo of what he claims is the man’s vehicle.

Other UFC fighters curbing criminal activity in some form

Sean Strickland joins the growing list of UFC athletes dealing with similar incidents, whether they involve other people or themselves.

In 2021, welterweight Kevin Holland helped nab a car thief while driving through a neighborhood. That same year, ‘The Black Beast’ Derrick Lewis did the same thing. But in his case, it was against a man allegedly trying to break into his truck.

Both incidents led to the arrest of the suspects.

Sean Strickland gets the belt put on him after beating Israel Adesanya. | DAN HIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

What’s next for Sean Strickland?

After winning the undisputed 185-pound title from Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September, Sean Strickland will now defend the belt against number two-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis.

Per the announcement of UFC CEO Dana White early this month, the bout will happen at UFC 297 on January 20. Du Plessis (20-2) remains undefeated in the UFC. He last saw action at UFC 290 against former champion Robert Whittaker and won via second-round TKO.

As for Strickland, he’s also been at odds recently with undefeated welterweight Ian Machado Garry. The two have been going at it over social media and DMs involving claims about Garry’s wife.

You put a man's mug shot on a shirt to shame him and then you say you're going to sue me?!?! Learn how to be a fucking man.. Were you born without a ball sack or did your wife remove them.. coward.. utter fucking coward pic.twitter.com/Ws46UJGzgT — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 25, 2023

Sean Strickland’s current record stands at 28-5.

What to expect from UFC 297

With Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis likely headlining the event, the expected co-headliner is the vacant women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Buena Silva.

Other announced bouts include the return of former title challenger Dominick Reyes, who takes on Carlos Ulberg. Also part of the event is former 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz, who faces Aleksandar Rakic in a rematch.

UFC 297 will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Dricus Du Plessis celebrates his win over Robert Whittaker | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

