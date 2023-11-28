Conor McGregor has over $2M in losses from Dublin pub, as UFC star tries to grow businesses

Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. | Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn isn’t doing well. According to recent reports, the UFC star’s Dublin pub racked up millions of dollars in losses since it opened two years ago.

Yet, despite these developments, ‘The Notorious’ continues to expand his business empire, setting himself up for a life outside of competition.

Black Forge Inn racks up more than $2M in losses

Black Forge Inn failed to do well despite associating with Conor McGregor’s name. As reported by the Irish Independent, the Crumlin-based watering hole incurred €432,000 ($470,000) in losses in the past year alone.

These numbers come on top of the €1.13M ($1.2M) in losses incurred in 2021 when it opened. According to the Independent, accumulated losses for 2022 amounted to €2m (nearly $2.2M).

Black Forge Inn has been marketed by a few celebrities and fighters. Some names seen on the pub include social media influencer Dan Bilzerian, hip-hop icons Snoop Dogg and the late Coolio, and rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett, who indulged more in the pub’s food offerings.

Black Forge Inn also endured an attack in early 2022 when assailants threw pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails at its premises. The property didn’t incur significant damage, but Conor McGregor offered a $50K reward to anyone who could provide information.

Conor McGregor continues to expand his business empire

Despite these significant losses, the former ‘champ-champ’ continues to grow his business empire. In April, Conor McGregor purchased Dublin’s Porterhouse Brewery, which continues manufacturing his Forged Irish Stout.

Conor McGregor during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

In October, he launched the product in the United States, beginning in New York City. He is planning a full countrywide expansion by 2024.

Conor McGregor began Forged Irish Stout after the 2021 sale of his Proper Twelve Whiskey to Becle, the company behind the ultra-popular Jose Cuervo tequila brand.

With a reported $150M price tag, McGregor boosted his total net worth at the time to $180M, earning him the top spot on the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes that year. That being said, as Bloody Elbow has seen through lawsuit documents, his UFC earnings on Forbes have been proven to be significantly inflated.

McGregor also tried to market his pain relief spray during that now infamous Miami Heat NBA finals game, where he sent a mascot to the hospital and then got accused again of sexual assault in the same venue after. McGregor lost a lucrative sponsorship deal with Miami Heat, but managed to avoid charges for his most recent accusation from a woman.

What is Conor McGregor up to these days?

The Irish sports star has been in the news headlines these past weeks, but nothing related to his career. McGregor has been vocal about the murder of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy.

Murphy died in early 2022 after suffering 11 stab wounds in the neck at the hands of Slovakia-born Jozef Puska. Puska received a life sentence as a result, but McGregor strongly advocated for strong reforms to Ireland’s immigration system.

Conor McGregor speaks with the fans following the face-off at the March ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

He also called for a new ‘task force’ to assess and monitor ‘all entrants’ into the country, along with a ‘clean sweep’ of all illegal immigrants.

As for his immediate fighting future, Conor McGregor has yet to finalize things. He re-entered the UFC’s anti-doping program in October and has been discussing a possible return at UFC 300 in April 2024.

But according to his longtime coach, John Kavanagh, the company has other plans for the said date that likely doesn’t involve McGregor.

The 35-year-old fighter hasn’t seen action since July 2021, when he broke his leg during his third fight with Dustin Poirier and lost via first-round TKO. His current record stands at 22-6.

