UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan headlines Saturday's UFC fight night card

Preview

The world’s premiere MMA league will be heading to the Lone Star State for UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan, which is going down at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The UFC’s #4 ranked 155-pounder, Beneil Dariush, meets the #8 ranked, Arman Tsarukyan, in the main event, while the #12 rated lightweight Jalin Turner, collides with the #13 rated, Bobby Green. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 4:00 pm ET.

I feel like we’ve been in this position before. We have an unassuming veteran in Beneil Dariush, pitted as the underdog against a surging up and coming contender in Arman Tsarukyan. This feels a lot like when Dariush fought Mateusz Gamrot. Perhaps I’m totally off here, but to assume that Arman is going to walk through Beneil the way Charles Oliveira did seems a bit short-sided. What is safe to assume, is that this matchup will be in the running for Fight of the Night.

Side note: I have no idea what Arman Tsarukyan makes per fight, but what I do know is that Olivier Aubin-Mercier has now won a million dollar payday on TWO occasions over in the PFL since Tsarukyan defeated him in 2019. That must be a tough pill to swallow.

This UFC fight night was supposed to get Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green in the co-main event, however after an arm injury forced out Hooker, Dan’s former opponent Jalin Turner stepped in on short notice. Hooker vs. Green would have been a ton of fun, but Turner vs. Green could turn out to be just as entertaining. Jalin is a long and rangey striker, while Bobby is a slick boxer who is on par with Benson Henderson in terms of being great at no-selling his opponent’s significant strikes.

The UFC’s former flyweight king, Deiveson Figueiredo, is making his move up to 135-pounds, and will be welcomed by a rebounding Rob Font. I know I’m relieved to see Figgy face someone unfamiliar, considering his last FOUR fights were against Brandon Moreno. Before that, there’s a Kelvin Gastelum sighting, as he squares off with Sean Brady. There’s also a Miesha Tate sighting down on the prelims. The UFC’s former bantamweight champion is moving back up to 135-pounds to fight Julia Avila.

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan Full fight card

Main card

– Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Lightweight

– Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green: Lightweight

– Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo: Bantamweight

– Kelvin Gastelum vs. Sean Brady: Welterweight

– Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus: Middleweight

SergeixBelski / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Prelims

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan takes place on December 2nd, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan?

After UFC Fight Night: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, will be UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez. This event will be happening on December 9th from the APEX facility in Las Vegas. The headliner here will see top bantamweights Yadong Song and Chris Gutierrez, with the co-main getting Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

