PFL can make dreams come true, but UFC fighters might be too brainwashed – (mma)²

Over the past two years we’ve watched Francis Ngannou claw his way out of his UFC contract while retaining the promotion’s heavyweight title. Everything about the heavyweight start has been the stuff of cinema, from his rise, his fall in the first Stipe Miocic fight, coming back to win his second title shot and then persevere through media scrutiny while getting dragged by fans and Dana White. The second act of his career has kicked off with a near-upset win over Tyson Fury in boxing and now he is the face of the new PFL.

Why has this not kicked down the door for UFC fighters to change teams to the PFL? On one hand it’s a slow process. They must fight out their contracts and given how much promotions and fighters like to obfuscate fighter pay, it is probably scary to test free agency. The PFL can’t take on everyone who jumps ship, but two recent instances have me questioning whether this grand experiment trying to be the Pepsi to UFC’s Coke can work.

Nate Diaz, UFC company man?

First, we have Nate Diaz. The ultimate anti-hero, a man who in 2016 let the world know that the UFC was finally paying him what he deserved, has been walking back those comments. Diaz is a free agent who can sell his services as a one-off to any number of promotions, but instead called the PFL a clever insult I’m not going to type out myself. What happened? Why would a fighter in Diaz who was underpaid from the start of his UFC run due to “winning” a TUF contract change his tune?

I can’t help but wonder if the reason goes beyond finances. The UFC is famous for its mission of building fan loyalty to the brand, not the fighters. I’ve always taken this as gospel as it’s easy to see in the ubiquitous presence of Dana White on podcasts, sports telelvision reporting, and basically anything that requires a human / tomato-based representative. This got me thinking: what if that brand loyalty extends beyond the fans all the way to the fighters themselves? What if the UFC has successfuly turned their brand name into a substitute for mixed martial arts in the minds of mixed martial artists.

Marketing mastery is key to mastering the MMA market

This is not without precedent. In 1994, Al Ries and Jack Trout published a book called The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing. The most enduring lesson of this book is also the one that’s going to hamstring every effort by the PFL to become a part of the public consciousness: BE FIRST.

It’s not enough to be better than the competition, you have to be the first name that a customer thinks of when addressing their needs. Need to copy something? Xerox it. Runny nose? Get a Kleenex. Need to stick some papers on the wall? Scotch tape it. Those brand names are integral to the product regardless of which brand you’re using to perform said copying, boogering, or taping. In the same way so these fightes see themselves as mixed martial aritsts who fight in the UFC or UFC fighters?

The Black Beast

The second example which also happened this year was the return of Derrick Lewis to the UFC’s heavyweight division. Francis Ngannou had signed a PFL contract that guaranteed his opponent a two million dollar payday. The only question was who could they get? Just a few months later at UFC 291 Derrick Lewis came blasting out the gate and floored Marcos Rogerio De Lima with a flying knee KO. In the post-fight interview it was revealed that Lewis had fought out his UFC contract and was a free agent.

Less than two weeks later the 38-year old Lewis re-signed with the UFC for an eight fight deal, certain to lock him down for the rest of his career. This was a head scratcher for me upon hearing the news.

At the end of the day, most people will choose the devil/tomato (they’re both red) they know, but perhaps there’s an internal pull that the PFL must overcome that’s stronger than we realize. We know that mixed martial artists often base their identities around being a fighter. It’s one of the impediments to a timely retirement. What if that identity goes beyond the training and camps and weight cuts? It must be a status boost to be part of a global brand, fighting in arenas (and the occasional Vegas warehouse), and getting a bit of the halo effect from associating with a billion dollar brand.

MMA comics?

I hope you enjoyed this bit of armchair psychology, please let me know what you think causes fighters to return to the UFC when greener pastures may await. And I’d encourage you to check out the bloodyelbow substack where I’m testing out some new column formats, incorporating a comic book style.

