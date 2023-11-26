Dominant David Benavidez steamrolls Demetrius Andrade in six – Results, video highlights, play-by-play

David Benavidez celebrates his win over Caleb Plant earlier this year Imago/Zuma Wire/Alejandro Salazar | AlejandroxSalazar/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO, IMAGO

The weekend’s big boxing event sees David Benavidez (27-0-0, 23 KOs) take on Demetrius Andrade (32-0-0, 19 KOs), in a clash between two fighters with a lot to prove. It also sees Showtime boxing’s last ever boxing pay-per-view, which marks the end of an era with no more prestige cable channels carrying boxing in the US after December. Let’s hope the fights on tap live up to the event.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, Jermall Charlo’s return: Boxing preview and prediction See our full preview of the fight here.

We’ll have play-by-play results of the main event, plus live results and highlights of the main card.

The fight card will be a Showtime PPV, priced at $74.99 USD. It can be purchased through Showtime, PPV.com, or Fite.TV. The PPV portion of the card will start at 8PM ET, with the prelim portion beginning at 6PM ET.

See our full guide for how to watch the fight here.

David Benavidez punches Caleb Plant | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Update: the undercard is complete and the main event should start soon. Check out the play-by-play below.

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade play-by-play

Round 1: David Benavidez runs out to control center ring. Andrade doesn’t mind, lets him take it. A right hand early affects Andrade. Then he throws a body shot of his own but the answering right sets him back. Not hurt or anything but off-balance.

Benavidez focusing on stabbing rights to the body early. More head movement than expected from him, as he closes distance. Andrade landing the odd shot of his own, focusing on the body, but Benavidez mostly controlling the action without seriously pushing the tempo yet. A bit worrying for Andrade, whose best chances probably come in making Benavidez look awkward early. Lands a neat counter right though. The round ends with Andrade flurrying on the bell but it al lands on gloves. 10-9 David Benavidez.

Round 2: Andrade has apparently decided he needs to get going, as he opens throwing combinations and some wild winging punches. Referee warns him about pushing the head down. David Benavidez starts working with the jab and pushing Andrade back.

Then Andrade responds with another flurry, some of which gets through. Clearly looking to push Benavidez back and now pushes him to the ropes. Given how rarely we see Benavidez going backwards, maybe it’s a good idea? Risky, but fair play. But he isn’t able to keep him there for long. One thing to note- Benavidez’ footwork so far much, much smoother than we’ve been used to seeing. Nice right hand connects for David Benavidez at the bell, but 10-9 Andrade, 19-19

Round 3: Andrade not quite as aggressive to start this round but still happy to get inside. Trying to break David Benavidez’ excellent guard with uppercuts, to some success. Now he pushes him to the ropes and this is a really aggressive performance. Making it hard for Benavidez to set his feet. Circling Benavidez on the other hand is getting him caught, with some chopping rights and an uppercut. Kind of the opposite of what we expected.

Now David Benavidez gets his offence going. The length advantage really tells here when the fight is at range, another reason for Andrade to chance it and push forward. Andrade finishes the round pushing forward again. Very tight round, I’ll go 10-9 David Benavidez, 29-28

Round 4: David Benavidez opens the round with a right that strays low. He acknowledges that and backs off before the ref breaks them. Fair play. They get back to it after a short pause. Benavidez a bit more prepared for Andrade’s pushing now, framing off and pushing him a bit better. Andrade’s attempts to spin around him not really working. Andrade’s punches not affecting Benavidez as much as vice versa, and he’s backing up more consistently.

David Benavidez really investing in the body and he’s starting to crank the pressure now. Andrade starting to hesitate. Does start to throw back as the round ends and catches Benavidez with a good bodyshot of his own, but this is a clear round for Benavidez. And Benavidez drops him at the end of the round! Big right hand! 10-8 David Benavidez, 39-36

Round 5: David Benavidez decides to push for it from the start. He’s smelling a finish. Andrade game but he just doesn’t have the power to dent him and Benavidez’ footwork is unexpectedly fast. Uppercuts landing and combinations starting to get through. Big left hook hurts Andrade badly and hes desperately holding on. Gets clear and stays up, but he’s falling apart. Andrade gives it his best go, refusing to go easy, but he’s busted up. Huge right lands. Andrade pushes David Benavidez to the ropes as the round ends but can’t escape the punishment. That was getting close to a 10-8 on sheer damage but I’ll stick with 10-9 David Benavidez, 49-45 for now.

Round 6: The ref brings a doctor in to look at Andrade- his left eye looks bad. Not really in danger of being stopped just yet though. The round starts and Andrade loses his mouthpiece immediately. David Benavidez just rolling forward and lettting go. Big bodyshot buckles Andrade halfway through the round. His corner has to start thinking about pulling him, he’s getting beat up.

Not giving up, trying hard and throwing himself, but he’s outsided, outsped and getting beaten. Does snap Benavidez head back though, and does some good work to follow it up! Benavidez weathers it and starts up again. The mouthpiece goes again, but they carry on. Uppercuts and right hands, then the ref calls time for the mouthpiece. That gets him through the round but his corner should end this. The referee seems to be telling them that too. And it’s over! The referee tells Andrade he’s not gonna watch that again, and the corner agrees and stops it. David Benavidez by corner stoppage, round 6

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade full card, live results and highlights

Super-middleweight WBO Interim title: David Benavidez RTD6 Demetrius Andrade

.@Benavidez300 DROPS Andrade in the final seconds of round 4 😱 #BenavidezAndradeo pic.twitter.com/HaYO2fnRQ3 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 26, 2023

163lb catchweight (actually 167lbs, as Charlo missed the weight): Jermall Charlo UD10 Jose Benavidez Jr. 98-92,99-91, 100-90

Hard to know what to make of this one. Jermall Charlo (32-0-0, 22 KOs)’s absence from the ring and mental health issues have been heavily publicised, and the fact that he missed even the catchweight the fight was meant to be at isn’t a good sign.

Benavidez (28-2-1, 19 KOs) on the other hand was a top prospect until he was shot in the leg in 2016. He hasn’t been the same since, even though he’s fought high level opponents like Terence Crawford and Danny Garcia. You wouldn’t normally give him a chance making a jump in weight against a top-level opponent, but whether Charlo is top-level anymore is very open to question.

Charlo staggered Benavidez late in the 1st but couldn’t capitalise. Benavidez came out in the second determined to show he wasn’t really hurt, pushing Charlo to the ropes and unloading a barrage. But he’s not being careful defensively and eating the odd big counter.

This fight is odd because there’s quite a lot of action but… it doesn’t seem super significant? Benavidez busy but struggling to get close enough to really do anything significant. Charlo landing the better shots but not with real consistency. It’s not bad but it’s not a classic either.

Charlo dominant down the stretch but make no mistake this hasn’t been a great performance from him against an obviously vulnerable opponent. Not setting traps or baiting or even feinting much to try to create openings out of the weaknesses Benavidez is showing him. Benavidez is tough and willing but Charlo should be getting him out of here.

Final round was tetchy, with Charlo getting moody with referee Harvey Dock too as he broke them while Benavidez was hurt. The jawing continued after the final bell too.

Charlo scores the expected unanimous decision, 98-92,99-91, 100-90

IBF super-lightweight title: Subriel Matias TKO-6 Shohjahon Ergashev

This fight could well be the highlight of the night. Both are highly aggressive power-punchers.

Matias (19-1-0, 19 KOs) won his belt against Jeremias Ponce last year. He’s non-stop, but also a solid technician. The sole loss on his record was an upset against Petros Anayan, but he avenged that last year.

Ergashev (23-0-0, 20 KOs) is another big puncher, one of a group of rising Uzbek fighters in the sport right now. He’s not quite as technical but surviving a full length with him is a real tough ask. This is his first 12 rounder, though no-one’s really expecting it to go that long. Don’t sleep on this one.

The opening round wasn’t a war just yet but it saw Ergashev splitting Matias’ guard multiple times with a straight left. The champ can’t let that happen too often.

The second saw Matias start to push more, and show his defence a bit, laying some leather on Ergashev while defending most of what came back. Still has to be careful though as some did slip through. Ergashev’s own defence is not great.

Matias started to take over in the 3rd and 4th, as Ergashev started to wilt. The defence just isn’t there. What he throws back is laboured and getting caught on the gloves.

Ergashev pulled out on his stool, but the bell did sound to start the round so technically that probably goes down as TKO-6. There’s some talk that there was something wrong with his leg, but to be honest he looked like he didn’t want to be there from the middle of round 4.

IT'S OVER 😱



Ergashev can't continue after the 5th round and @SubrielMatias scores an impressive TKO victory in his first title defense ⭐#MatiasErgashev #BenavidezAndrade



Order now: https://t.co/lcYztq3zt7 pic.twitter.com/KLtj1ORN4S — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 26, 2023

WBA super-featherwight title: Lamont Roach SD12 Hector Luis Garcia 114-113, 116-111, 113-114

The first fight of the main card sees Hector Luis Garcia (16-1-0, 10KOs) defend his title against Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9KOS)

Garcia was completely unknown until last year, when a highlight 2022 saw him beating the highly-rated Chris Colbert then parlaying the attention into a title shot and another upset win over Roger Guttierez.

This year he went up a division in January to fight Gervonta Davis as he prepared for Ryan Garcia. He performed creditably enough but was knocked out in the ninth. Now he returns to his more natural division to defend his title. Roach has challenged for a title before, back in 2019, and is generally a very creditable opponent. So Garcia isn’t taking any soft touches since he arrived on the scene.

Garcia is the more naturally aggressive of the two, with Roach more of an outboxer. That doesn’t mean he’ll run from engagement though- he’ll seek to control the center of the ring with his jab and punish Garcia coming in.

The early rounds somewhat dispute that idea- Roach did indeed control center ring, but Garcia starts by circling around the outside and unloading his volume more in spots as he finds a moment to counter than with consistent pressure. Not an action-heavy affair so far, though not awful.

The middle rounds see the pattern continue, with Roach mostly landing the jab and missing a lot of his more loaded-up power shots. Garcia having some success with a shovel hook to the body but not landing a lot of volume yet.

The action finally heated up in the 11th, as a big shot from Roach wobbled Garcia badly and saw Roach unload along the ropes for the remaining minute or so of the round. Garcia survived and threw back, and survived the round, but in a tight fight that could be defining if Garcia isn’t up heavy on the official cards.

The final round saw a knockdown scored by Roach with a big left hand, and that should put him over to victory. There were a lot of tight early rounds that could conceivably all have gone to Garcia, but it’d be some pretty ungenerous scoring to not give Roach the win after this fight.

We have a split decision, 114-113 either way and then 116-111 to Roach. Replays show the knockdown did definitely catch Garcia behind the head and was maybe a push- without that the result would have been different. Probably not going to be all that controversial but Garcia will be unhappy.

Super-lightweight: Michel Rivera UD10 Sergey Lipinets 97-93, 97-93, 96-94

Super-featherweight: Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov

Light-middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. TKO1 Alexis Salazar Flores

QUICK. WORK. @VitoMielnickiJr drops Salazar three times in the first round en route to a TKO victory 😤#MielnickiSalazar | #BenavidezAndrade pic.twitter.com/iHhu8q0aL1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 25, 2023

Super-middleweight: Daniel Blancas UD8 Raiko Santana

Super-lightweight: Israel Mercardo SD6 Wesley Rivers 57-56, 57-56, 56-57

Featherweight: Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill

Lightweight: Jabin Chollet UD4 Jorge Perez 40-36, 40-36, 40-36

Welterweight: Allen Medina MD4 Alex Holley 39-37, 39-37, 38-38

Join us on Substack!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author