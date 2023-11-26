Jermall Charlo beats Jose Benavidez Jr. in Benavidez-Andrade card – Results, highlights, play-by-play

Boxing champ Jermall Charlo in 2019. | Sarah Stier / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The last PPV ever for Showtime Sports happens tonight and they’ve got a great card for their swan song. The event features the Benavidez brothers in the two leading spots, with David taking on Demetrius Andrade in the headliner, and Jose Benavidez, Jr. and the unbeaten Jermall Charlo will set the stage for them in the co-main event.

Preview

Jermall Charlo has been on a very extensive layoff and has made headlines frequently for a variety of reasons ranging from a fallout with his twin brother, Jermell, to mental health issues. Jermall recently told Bloody Elbow that the fallout with his brother wasn’t nearly as acrimonious as media and fans made out and that they’d already mended their fences.

Charlo also mentioned that a significant portion of the two-plus years he’s been away from the squared circle was spent re-connecting with family members and working on his internal issues. Yesterday, he missed weight by three-plus pounds—twice—so that’s something for bettors to consider.

There’s also something else to consider: Jermall Charlo stated that he’d started his training camp less than three weeks out from the fight. As a matter of fact, when Bloody Elbow interviewed him a little over two weeks ago, he mentioned he was starting his camp “tomorrow.”

Jose Benavidez, Jr. has had a bumpy road over the last five years. The streak of bad luck started when he challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. He was knocked out in the 12th round. He then fought Francisco Emanuel Torres to a draw. He’d lose to Danny Garcia last year, but finally managed to turn it around with a fifth round TKO win over Sladan Janjanin this past August.

Let’s take a look at how these two opponents stack up with their facts and figures:

Jermall Charlo

Current WBC middleweight champion, former IBF light middleweight champion

Age: 33

Record: 32-0 (22 KOs)

Last opponent: Juan Macias Montiel

Jose Benavidez, Jr.

Challenged for WBO welterweight title (lost)

Age: 31

Record: 28-2

Last opponent: Sladan Janjanin

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez, Jr. live play-by-play

Round 1

Benavidez with a quick jab to the middle then two up top. Charlo splits his guard with a hard left. Benavidez lands a hard left that snaps Charlo’s head back. Charlo doubles up on the jab. Benavidez lands a nice short right hook. Charlo with a left straight. Charlo with a three-punch combo up top.

Charlo with a triple left jab. Left jab to the middle by Charlo. Benavidez with a nice left. Charlo with a fast combo to the midsection. Benavidez gets Charlo in the corner and lands two but Charlo comes on like a house afire with a hard left, then a right that put Benavidez on the back foot. Round over.

Round 2

Benavidez with a pawing jab that doesn’t land is answered by a hard three-punch combo. Charlo with another hard jab. Benavidez gets Charlo on the ropes and lands a nice left. Straight right by Benavidez. Hard right from Charlo followed by a nasty uppercut that pops Benavidez’ head back.

Nice right by Benavidez. Charlo landing the left with ease. Benavidez lands a big right, but is answered by a double jab. Left hook to the head then another to the ribs by Charlo. Benavidez popping out the jab but it’s falling short. Bir right up top followed by a left to the ribs. They tie up as the bell rings.

Round 3

Benavidez with a one-two to the head. Benavidez is unloading on Charlo in the corner. Charlo with an uppercut. Double left jab by Charlo lands. Left straight lands for Benavidez. Big left-right lands for Charlo up top. Left straight to the body by Charlo. Benavidez with a left hook to the body. Charlo answers with a left hook. Left followed by a right cross by Benavidez.

Ref warning them to keep it clean. Charlo with a lightning three-punch combo. Right to the body by Charlo. Right cross by Charlo snaps Benavidez’ head back. Benavidez whiffs on a big right. Nice short left inside lands for Charlo. Benavidez with a flurry that sees a left hook land square on Charlo’s chin as the round ends.

Round 4

Left hook misses for Benavidez. Quick right by Charlo to the body. Left up top lands for Benavidez. And again. Charlo with a double left jab. Big left hook lands for Charlo. Double left jab for Charlo. Charlo’s uppercut can’t miss right now. He’s landed two in a row and snapped Benavidez’ head back.

Benavidez with a quick right to the chin. Charlo flurrying to the body and up top. Benavidez is getting tagged by almost everything Charlo is throwing. Left jab grazes Charlo and they tie up. Two left jabs land for Charlo as the bell sounds. Benavidez swung on him and tried to follow him to the corner. The ref gave him a very stern warning.

Round 5

They tie up almost immediately and the ref separates them. Benavidez with an obvious low blow. Charlo with a double left jab up top. Charlo with a big jab to the middle and one up top. Benavidez with a jab to the middle then ties up.

Charlo with a right to the ribs and then an uppercut inside. Overhand right by Benavidez is answered by Charlo landing jab after jab. Left-right lands hard on Benavidez’ nose. Benavidez with a right uppercut. Right up top by Benavidez. Left-right lands for Charlo, and another. Straight left followed by a right hook lands for Charlo. Round over.

Round 6

Left jab for Charlo. Three-punch combo by Benavidez lands. Left-right up top lands for Charlo. Left uppercut by Charlo. Benavidez with an overhand right. Left straight by Benavidez is answered by a nasty right from Charlo. Charlo with two jabs to the body. Benavidez with a left to the body.

Charlo with a three-punch combo up top and Benavidez just eating them all. Five-punch combo for Chjarlo followed by a vicious uppercut that lands square on Benavidez’ chin. Charlo’s jab just can’t miss right now. Benavidez lands a flurry of his own but with very little effect on Charlo.

Round 7

Left jab lands for Charlo. Benavidez with a double jab followed by a left to the body. Charlo fenits with a left up top then drops down with a huge left to the body. Benavidez with a double jab up top but not much is on it. Flurry up top by Charlo followed by a right hook to the body.

Benavidez lands another low blow and gets warned by the ref. Benavidez with a stiff left jab. Charlo with a hard right to the body. Charlo with a hard left straight. Nice piston left jab by Benavidez is answered with a hard jab from Charlo. Little flurry from Benavidez as the round ends.

Round 8

Charlo lands a three-punch combo to kick off the round. Benavidez with a left up top and a right to the midsection. Left jab lands square for Charlo. Gorgeous right by Charlo lands flush on Benavidez’ jaw. Three-punch combo lands for Charlo.

Double left jab and right hook land for Charlo. Charlo is boxing up Benavidez who is standing in front of him just taking it. Charlo’s jab is regularly splitting the guard of Benavidez. Benavidez with a left to the body. Overhand right lands for Charlo as the round ends.

Round 9

Benavidez with a flurry in the corner but Charlo easily evades. Benavidez stands and lets Charlo box him up. 12 unanswered punches. Benavidez with a left jab up top. Nice right hook followed by a sharp left land for Benavidez. Charlo is landing left hooks almost at will.

Hard left to the body by Charlo. Benavidez with a left jab. Nice left to the body by Benavidez. Charlo with a nasty left straight followed by an uppercut. Benavidez tried to chase Charlo down and almost lost his footing as the bell sounded.

Round 10

Left jab to the chest by Charlo. Three punch combo by Charlo. Left-right by Benavidez. Little flurry by Benavidez. Double left up top by Charlo and they tie up. They are talking smack and the ref warns them. They tie up and the ref warns Benavidez to stop hitting behind the head.

Double left to the body followed by a flurry up top for Charlo. Benavidez trying to measure Charlo for a shot and gets clipped by a right. Benavidez is swinging wild now. Charlo is landing shot after shot but Benavidez ties up. They lean all over each other and the ref has to split them up again as the bell sounds.

Official Decision

Jermall Charlo def. Jose Benavidez, Jr. via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 100-90)

Jermall Charlo, Benavidez Brothers and Demetrius Andrade give out Thanksgiving turkeys

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade goes down on Sat., Nov. 25, live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary portion starts at 6 p.m. ET | 3 p.m. PT, while the main portion follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Benavidez vs. Andrade are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, you can purchase David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade on pay-per-view for $74.99 USD through the following: Showtime, PPV.com, or FITE.

For UK and Ireland viewers, the PPV is also on FITE.

