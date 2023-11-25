David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade- Live results stream, highlights, play-by-play for tonight

David Benavidez celebrates his win over Caleb Plant earlier this year Imago/Zuma Wire/Alejandro Salazar | AlejandroxSalazar/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO, IMAGO

The weekend’s big boxing event sees David Benavidez take on Demetrius Andrade, in a clash between two fighters with a lot to prove. It also sees Showtime boxing’s last ever boxing pay-per-view, which marks the end of an era with no more prestige cable channels carrying boxing in the US after December. Let’s hope the fights on tap live up to the event.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, Jermall Charlo’s return: Boxing preview and prediction See our full preview of the fight here.

We’ll have play-by-play results of the main event, plus live results and highlights of the main card.

The fight card will be a Showtime PPV, priced at $74.99 USD. It can be purchased through Showtime, PPV.com, or Fite.TV. The PPV portion of the card will start at 8PM ET, with the prelim portion beginning at 6PM ET.

See our full guide for how to watch the fight here.

David Benavidez punches Caleb Plant | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade play-by-play

Coming soon.

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade full card, live results and highlights

Super-middleweight WBO Interim title: David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade

IBF super-lightweight title: Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev

WBA super-featherwight title: Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach

163lb catchweight: Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Super-lightweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. Michel Rivera

Super-featherweight: Pablo Vicente vs. Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov

Light-middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Alexis Salazar Flores

Super-middleweight: Daniel Blancas vs. Raiko Santana

Super-lightweight: Israel Mercardo vs. Wesley Rivers

Featherweight: Curmel Moton vs. Hunter Turbyfill

Lightweight: Jabin Chollet vs. Jorge Perez

Welterweight: Alex Holley vs. Allen Medina

Join us on Substack!

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author