Chantalle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

The sequel between super lightweight boxers Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will be written on Saturday night. After suffering a loss to Cameron earlier this year, Taylor will try to avenge that defeat in Saturday’s 10-round main event title fight.

The setting is the same as their first meeting. Taylor will have the home-field advantage, competing at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. All of the major belts in the weight class will be on the line once again as well. And soon we’ll know how similar or different the fight can be from the first time around.

Katie Taylor seeks revenge after close first meeting

Cameron and Taylor first faced off in May, when Cameron pulled off a close majority decision result. The fight was Taylor’s first loss through 23 appearances as a pro. For Cameron, the victory extended her flawless record to 18 victories.

While Cameron walked away from that fight with the win, it certainly wasn’t an easy victory for her. The two judges that scored a victory for her saw her victory come by a margin of just two rounds. Due to the closeness of their first meeting, it made sense for the super lightweights to meet once again.

Irish prospects on display all evening

The main event bout between Cameron and Taylor won’t be the only women’s boxing title fight on Saturday’s card. A match between eight-fight undefeated contender Skye Nicolson and Lucy Wildheart will also take place, with the interim WBC Featherweight Championship on the line. Nicholson won the belt just two months ago with a win over Sabrine Maribel Perez in Mexico.

Saturday’s card is full of Irish prospects in many weight classes and levels of skill. We’ll be providing highlights and results for all of the fights here on Bloody Elbow. Keep an eye on this page throughout the day, as more details and clips will be added as the events transpire in Ireland.

